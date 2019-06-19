Two Utah high school football players are being investigated by police after a video surfaced of someone allegedly burning an LGBTQ pride flag while laughing, with someone being heard saying, "all gays die," reports ABC News.

According to ABC News, the Granite School District asked the police to open an investigation as the video, which originated on Snapchat, sparked outrage, with some calling it for it to be investigated as a potential hate crime. A football player at Kearns High School in Salt Lake City shared the video on Snapchat.

Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley told ABC News the district immediately opened an independent investigation and notified police. He said one of the people involved was an incoming freshman and the other was already a student and both were associated with the football team. Horsley said punishment by the school district could range from mandated community service to suspension.

"There’s no place for that in our program at all, and it won’t be tolerated," the school's head football coach Matt Rickards told Fox 13 KSTU on Tuesday. "It’s potentially a hate crime, so it sickens me."

According to KSTU, the two players were both indefinitely suspended from the team.