Louisiana High School Sophomore Dies After Summer Evening Football Practice

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Terrance Allen was joking with teammates when he collapsed in the locker room Tuesday evening.

By Associated Press
June 20, 2019

AMITE, La. — A Louisiana high school sophomore has died after a football practice held late to avoid summer heat.

Amite Police Chief Jerry Trabonna tells news outlets that 15-year-old Terrance Allen was laughing and joking with teammates when he collapsed in the locker room about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

He says officers and firefighters began CPR as soon as they arrived at Amite High Magnet School, but Allen died at a hospital about 9:40 p.m.

Police tell WBRZ-TV that Allen had no known medical problems.

WVUE-TV reports that the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office was to perform an autopsy Thursday to determine a cause of death.

You May Like

More High School

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message