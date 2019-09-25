A 16-year-old high school football player saved his neighbor's life last weekend after lifting a car off of the man's chest.

According to the Mansfield News Journal, Zac Clark, a sophomore football player at Clear Fork High School in Bellville, Oh., was outside working in his mother's flower beds when he noticed his neighbor working under his Volkswagen. Clark ran to assist the man after hearing a loud bang and a scream from his neighbor's wife, finding him crushed under the car.

"I turned around and saw him struggling," Clark said, per the Mansfield News Journal. "Instincts kicked in, and I just ran over there, and I just thought I had to get the car off him."

Clark lifted the car to allow the man's wife to pull her husband from underneath the car. Clark's neighbor was then rushed to the hospital, where doctors said he would have died had Clark not been able to help.

"I have always wanted to be a firefighter and help people out," Clark added. "The first thing that came to my mind was to get over there, do what I can do and do anything I can to help. ... But it is all about people helping people. The adrenaline kicked in, I got the car up a little bit and we got him out."

Clark's neighbor is now home and resting comfortably.