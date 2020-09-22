Trashaun Willis, Iowa High School QB With One Arm, Scores Six TDs in One Game

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Washington High School (Ia.) quarterback Trashaun Willis is impressive both through the air and on the ground.

Willis, who has only one arm, scored six touchdowns—three passing and three rushing—to lead the Demons to a 41–27 victory over the Mt. Pleasant Panthers.

Washington forced an early turnover and then scored on its first possession thanks to a four-yard run by Willis.

By the end of the first quarter, the Demons were up 21–0 and held their lead the rest of the night. Washington improved to 4–0 for the season and 2–0 in their district with the win.

"Getting points on the board that early is something that, if you want to win the game, you need to do," Willis told the Southeast Iowa Union after the game. "Coming out here and recovering that fumble did so much for us. It gave us so much momentum."

Willis went 13-for-19 for 129 yards and tallied 95 rushing yards. According to MaxPreps, the 6' 6", 235-pound quarterback also plays basketball and is set to graduate in 2021.

Check out some of Willis's highlights:

In June, Willis announced that he received his first college football offer from Loras College in Iowa.