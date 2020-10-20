2021 All-American Bowl Canceled, Will Return in 2022

The 2021 All-American Bowl has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game's organizers announced on Tuesday.

The annual game featuring the nation's top prospects was slated to be held in San Antonio on Jan. 9. NBC will still air "All-American Bowl: Declaration Day,” a special honoring the top players on Jan. 2.

“Our priority is on the health and safety of players, their friends and family, and everyone associated with the Bowl,” NBC Sports executive Gary Quinn said in a statement. “While we will miss the Bowl in San Antonio this year, we look forward to celebrating all 100 athletes joining the All-American Bowl family and recognizing their hard work and dedication on Jan. 2 on NBC.”

The 2021 National Combine has also been postponed due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the spring, per NBC Sports.

The All-American Bowl is expected to return in January 2022.

The All-American Bowl has been held in San Antonio each year since 2002. 17 Heisman finalists have played in the All-American Bowl, including former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and former Alabama running back Derrick Henry.