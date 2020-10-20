2021 All-American Bowl Canceled, Will Return in 2022

2021 All-American Bowl canceled due to COVID-19, will return in 2022 - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

2021 All-American Bowl Canceled, Will Return in San Antonio in 2022

Author:
Publish date:
All-American-Bowl

The 2021 All-American Bowl has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game's organizers announced on Tuesday.

The annual game featuring the nation's top prospects was slated to be held in San Antonio on Jan. 9. NBC will still air "All-American Bowl: Declaration Day,” a special honoring the top players on Jan. 2.

“Our priority is on the health and safety of players, their friends and family, and everyone associated with the Bowl,” NBC Sports executive Gary Quinn said in a statement. “While we will miss the Bowl in San Antonio this year, we look forward to celebrating all 100 athletes joining the All-American Bowl family and recognizing their hard work and dedication on Jan. 2 on NBC.”

The 2021 National Combine has also been postponed due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the spring, per NBC Sports.

The All-American Bowl is expected to return in January 2022. 

The All-American Bowl has been held in San Antonio each year since 2002. 17 Heisman finalists have played in the All-American Bowl, including former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and former Alabama running back Derrick Henry. 

YOU MAY LIKE

juju thumb
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Fantasy Football Droppables - Bye-Bye JuJu

Fantasy football managers can safely cut ties with these players ahead of Week 7.

10-20-2020_WEEK 7 RBS.m4v
Play
Video

Week 7 DraftKings Running Back Breakdown and Rankings

With four teams on a BYE the running back pool is limited and DFS players need to choose the right running backs for their DraftKings lineups to maximize profits. Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of every rusher but in this video we discuss a handful of backs to consider ...read more

  • 25 minutes ago
wilson
Play
Video

Week 7 DraftKings Quarterback Breakdown and Rankings

Week 7 in the NFL and Daily Fantasy Sports players are looking to figure out which quarterbacks to use for their DraftKings lineups. Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of every passer and their match-up for Week 7 but in the above video we focus on a handful of quarterbacks ...read more

  • 28 minutes ago
All-American-Bowl
High School

2021 All-American Bowl Canceled, Will Return in 2022

NBC will air a two-hour special to honor the top players in the class of 2021 on Jan. 2.

A basketball in a net
College Basketball

Labor Dept. Finds UConn Women Basketball Coaches Underpaid

UConn has agreed to pay a total of just under $250,000 to the group of women.

dodgers
Play
Video

World Series Game 1: Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are the last two teams standing in the MLB Playoffs and meet for Game 1 of the 2020 World Series on Tuesday Night. Which team has the edge from the mound and was bets should gamblers look to wager on? That’s the question Sports ...read more

  • 33 minutes ago
cam-newton-patriots-losing-record
Play
Video

Week 7 Fantasy Football: Players To Send To The Waiver Wire

Each week Fantasy Football managers head to the waiver wire to add players that can help their teams make a championship run. In order to add players to your roster you are going to have to send some players packing. SI Senior Fantasy and Gambling analyst Frankie Taddeo thinks ...read more

  • 35 minutes ago
webb simpson
Play
Video

PGA Tour ZoZo Championship: DFS Cash, GPP & Fades

The PGA Tour returns to the course on October 22nd as the world’s best golfers tee off in the ZoZo Championship from Sherwood Golf Course in California. Which golfers should DFS players build their lineup around? That’s the question Sports Illustrated asked fantasy and gambling ...read more

  • 37 minutes ago