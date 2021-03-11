Mississippi Governor Signs Bill to Ban Trans Athletes from Girls Sports

Mississippi Republican Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill Thursday to ban transgender athletes from girls or women's sports teams in the state's schools and universities.

Mississippi Senate Bill 2536 will be enforced starting July 1 despite the possibility of legal challenges looming.

With Reeves's signing the bill, Mississippi becomes the first state this year to incorporate a ban after a federal court banned Idaho's law last year.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in January banning discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. The Clarion-Ledger reported Reeves—while signing the bill—credited Biden for the reason he signed the state's bill into law.

"But for the fact that President Biden as one of his first initiatives sat down and signed an executive order—which, in my opinion, encourages transgenderism amongst our young people—but for that fact, we wouldn't be here today,” Reeves said.

More than 20 states across the country are considering restrictions on athletics or gender-affirming health care for transgender minors in 2021.

Alphonso David, president of the LGBTQ civil rights organization Human Rights Campaign, said the state's law lead could to more bullying of transgender people.

"This law is a solution in search of a problem, and legislators in Mississippi have not provided any examples of Mississippi transgender athletes gaming the system for a competitive advantage because none exist," David told the Clarion-Ledger.

Supporters of the state's new law believe transgender girls are stronger, faster and bigger than other girls. Critics of the law disagree, and believe that it violates Title IX of federal law on sex discrimination and rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court and 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Last week, the Republican-dominated Mississippi House voted 81–28 to pass the bill, with six representatives not voting and seven voting "present." The Senate—also controlled by Republicans—passed the bill 34–9 on Feb. 11.