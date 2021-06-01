Florida Bans Transgender Girls From School Sports

Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open, Sheds Light on Protecting Mental Health in Sport
Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open, Sheds Light on Protecting Mental Health in Sport

Florida Becomes Latest State to Ban Transgender Girls From Sports

Author:
Publish date:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill on Tuesday banning transgender girls and women from competing in women's scholastic sports. (Elementary school athletes are not included.)

“In Florida, girls are going to play girls’ sports, and boys are going to play boys’ sports,” DeSantis said, according to the Miami Herald.

DeSantis signed the bill on the first day of Pride Month, but he denied that he was trying to send a message with the timing. 

"It’s not a message to anything other than saying we’re going to protect fairness in women’s sports," he said. 

The same day, the LGBTQ civil rights group the Human Rights Campaign announced its intention to sue the state. 

“Governor DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are legislating based on a false, discriminatory premise that puts the safety and well-being of transgender children on the line,” the organization’s president, Alphonso David, said in a statement. “Transgender kids are kids; transgender girls are girls. Like all children, they deserve the opportunity to play sports with their friends and be a part of a team.”

Florida is the latest and most populous state to pass a law banning transgender girls and women from school sports, joining Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee and West Virginia. 

South Dakota also implemented a similar law through executive order.

The American Civil Liberties Union announced recently that it would be filing a lawsuit against West Virginia for its transgender ban. The ACLU has also promised more lawsuits were to come for any states that pass similar legislation. 

More Trans Athlete Coverage: 

 

YOU MAY LIKE

Naomi Osaka during the 2021 French Open.
Play
Tennis

Grand Slam Leaders Pledge to Address Osaka's Concerns

The pledge came in a statement signed by the same four tennis administrators who threatened the possibility of disqualification or suspension for Osaka if she continued to skip news conferences.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at North Collier Regional Park in Naples.
Play
High School

Florida Bans Transgender Girls From School Sports

It's the most populous state to pass such a law.

Pete Dunne manipulates Kushida's fingers during a match on NXT
Wrestling

Q&A: Pete Dunne on Triple-Threat No. 1 Contender Match

“Right now, my career is defined by my NXT UK title run. This is the chance to take the next step.”

Edmonton Eskimos
NFL

Edmonton CFL Team Unveils New Name, Replacing Prior Moniker

The Canadian Football League's Edmonton franchise announced Tuesday that it will be called the "Elks" going forward after dropping its prior nickname last July.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is headed to the Euros with England
Soccer

TAA In, Greenwood Out Hurt for England's Euro Squad

Gareth Southgate is bringing four right backs to the Euros, including the Liverpool star in his 26-man squad.

Petra Kvitová during her match against Sofia Kenin
Play
Tennis

Kvitová Withdraws From French Open After Ankle Injury

Petra Kvitová said she took a fall during her media availability on Sunday and injured her ankle.

yankee-stadium-lou-gehrig
MLB

MLB to Sell NFT Featuring Gehrig's 'Luckiest Man' Speech

Major League Baseball will begin releasing a series of new NFTs in July.

Carlo Ancelotti while at Everton
Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti Returns as Real Madrid Manager

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti last coached Real Madrid to the Champions League title in 2014.