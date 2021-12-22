Skip to main content
QB Recruit Robbie Roper's Family Announced He Has Died

Author:

The family of 2022 quarterback recruit Robbie Roper announced he died on Wednesday. His cause of death has not been confirmed or announced by the family. 

"Hey guys it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just passed," the family said in the Tweet. "He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the date, time, and location."

Roper had interest from Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Connecticut, TCU, Michigan, North Carolina and Massachusetts but had not committed anywhere. He spoke with All Gators on Sunday where he spoke about the interest he was gaining from Florida. 

"It's definitely been crazy. I mean the first game of the season, I think I put up 450 [yards] passing and about 70 on the ground, so I knew what season it could end up being," Roper told All Gators on Sunday. "Lately it's just been crazy. I know it's a little late in the game, but there's still a lot of schools that have been very interested and Florida has definitely been one of them."

The senior finished his season at Roswell High School in Rosewell, Georgia, with more than 3,000 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Roper, who described himself as a "late bloomer," said he was a fan of former Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, who did not start his first game with the team until his senior year and then went on to be drafted by the Buccaneers in 2021. 

"That's what I've really just focused on throughout the year. It gives you some hope at the end of the tunnel, seeing what a guy like Kyle Trask went through and he's been in the same spot I am...But I definitely want to make it my own path."

