Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
High School

Chad Morris Resigned From Major Texas HS Coaching Job, per Reports

Chad Morris’s name is one known among many in the Texas high school football ranks. However, according to John Brice of FootballScoop, the record-setting Texas preps coach resigned from his duties as head coach at Allen High School.

According to Brice, Morris made the decision to resign within the past few weeks. Last season, Morris led the program to an 11-3 mark and posted nearly 175 wins as a preps coach in Texas.

Prior to Allen, Morris started his coaching career in the Texas prep ranks that includes stops at Eustace, Elysian Fields, Bay City, Stephenville and most notably Lake Travis, where his back-to-back, 16-0 championship teams in 2008 and ’09 propelled his college coaching career.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After Lake Travis, Morris coached at Tulsa before spending four years as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Clemson under Dabo Swinney. From Swinney’s tutelage, Morris held head coach positions at SMU and Arkansas before joining his friend, former Auburn coach Guz Malzahn, as the Tigers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020.

More Football Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Jan Blachowicz of Poland punches Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in their UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Best Bets, Odds: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksander Rakić

Best bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card, headlined by betting favorite Aleksander Rakić facing Jan Blachowicz.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku
Soccer

Lukaku in Damage Control on IG Over His Chelsea Future

The Chelsea striker’s agent reportedly wants to talk to incoming owner Todd Boehly about the Belgian star’s future.

By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers celebrates a victory with a fist pump.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Favorite NFL Season Win Total Wager

Now that the NFL schedule has been released, this is the time to play some win totals before the lines move.

By Frankie Taddeo
Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets.
Extra Mustard

Report: Kyrie Irving Unlikely to Have Current Nike Deal Extended

His current contract is set to expire next year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 25, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
Play
NFL

Jerry Jeudy Released on Bond After Friday Court Hearing

The case is set to return to court on May 31.

By Wilton Jackson
tom brady
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Schedule: Five Primetime Fantasy Football Matchups to Watch

The complete NFL schedule was released Thursday night and these are the best games to watch from a fantasy football perspective.

By Kyle Wood
Penguins star Sidney Crosby celebrates against Rangers.
NHL

Sidney Crosby Ruled Out for Rangers–Penguins Game 6

The Pittsburgh superstar left Wednesday’s Game 5 after a high hit.

By Associated Press
Joe-Burrow
Play
Fantasy

Best and Worst Schedules During Fantasy Playoffs

Michael Fabiano ranks the players with five best and worst fantasy playoffs schedules for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends.

By Michael Fabiano