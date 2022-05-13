Chad Morris’s name is one known among many in the Texas high school football ranks. However, according to John Brice of FootballScoop, the record-setting Texas preps coach resigned from his duties as head coach at Allen High School.

According to Brice, Morris made the decision to resign within the past few weeks. Last season, Morris led the program to an 11-3 mark and posted nearly 175 wins as a preps coach in Texas.

Prior to Allen, Morris started his coaching career in the Texas prep ranks that includes stops at Eustace, Elysian Fields, Bay City, Stephenville and most notably Lake Travis, where his back-to-back, 16-0 championship teams in 2008 and ’09 propelled his college coaching career.

After Lake Travis, Morris coached at Tulsa before spending four years as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Clemson under Dabo Swinney. From Swinney’s tutelage, Morris held head coach positions at SMU and Arkansas before joining his friend, former Auburn coach Guz Malzahn, as the Tigers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020.

More Football Coverage: