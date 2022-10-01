Arch Manning Breaks Eli, Peyton’s High School Passing Records

After suffering his first loss of the 2022 season a week ago, Arch Manning responded with an outstanding performance during which he eclipsed the records of some of his acclaimed family members.

Manning entered Friday’s game against Pearl River High School needing only 110 yards and one touchdown to break two monumental records at his school set by his Super Bowl winning uncles, Eli and Peyton.

By the end of the first quarter, Manning had thrown for three touchdowns. While leading Isidore Newman to a 38–7 lead at halftime, Manning had thrown for 279 yards and five touchdowns.

With Manning’s first-half performance alone, the 2023 Texas commit broke Eli’s record of 7,268 career passing yards and Peyton’s record of 93 passing touchdowns.

The Greenies went on defeat the Rebels, 52–22, as Manning finished with 356 passing yards in the game. It was a solid win for Manning and Isidore Newman after losing last week on the road to the Many Tigers by eight points.

More College Football Coverage: