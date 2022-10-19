Most American high school students fear it. Keegan Gregory lived it. Last November, he found himself face-to-face with a school shooter. This is the story of what happened next.

Editors’ note: This story contains graphic accounts of gun violence.

Keegan Gregory loved his first high school diving practice so much that choosing a swimsuit for the next one took on outsized importance, like picking an outfit for the first day of school. This is what I’ll wear. This is who I’ll be. He stuffed all three of his Speedos into his backpack, along with his laptop and school supplies and a winter coat he borrowed from his mom, and decided he would choose a swimsuit before practice later. Later never came.

Keegan had stopped in a bathroom to pee before biology class when he heard gunshots. He opened the bathroom door slightly, to see what was happening outside, and saw students running through the halls. He quickly closed the door and at 12:52 p.m. he texted his family:

HELP

GUM SHOTS

GUN

IM HIDING IN THE BATHROOM

OMG

HELP

MOM

Keegan had just turned 15. He was 5'4" and 105 pounds. A freshman. He thought he was alone in the bathroom, but when he turned he saw another boy.

Keegan did not know the boy’s name but he recognized him. He was a senior named Justin Shilling. A few months earlier, Keegan had seen Justin at a freshman orientation called Link Day. He was sitting in front of Keegan with a fanny pack full of Smarties, throwing them out to other kids.

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

In the bathroom, Justin pointed for Keegan to go into the lone stall. He told Keegan to sit on the toilet, with his feet up on the seat, so nobody would see he was there. Justin tried to hide behind the partition. He told Keegan that as soon as they had a chance, they would run.

They heard another gunshot. This one was so loud, Keegan thought it must have come from the girls’ bathroom, next door. It was actually in the hallway, and it left the school’s biggest football star, 16-year-old Tate Myre, dying on the floor.

Keegan and Justin heard the bathroom door open.

At 12:55, Keegan texted his family again:

he’s in the bathroom

Ethan Crumbley was once a boy in his mother’s arms, and then he was a quiet, troubled kid who played video games online and walked to school alone in ratty shoes—another American son left to his own devices until one of those devices was a gun. Now, police would later say, he had assumed the only role he would play in the town of Oxford, Mich., forever: the shooter.

The shooter had allegedly already shot 10 people, including fatal blows to Tate, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin. He kicked open the stall door and stared at Keegan and Justin.

Keegan looked back at the shooter. They had gone to Lakeville Elementary and now Oxford High together, but Keegan did not know who he was. The shooter was skinny, and when he spoke he mumbled. All of his authority came from the SIG Sauer SP 2022 9-mm semiautomatic handgun he held near his schoolmates. Keegan had never seen a real gun before. It would be months before he would stop seeing this one.

At 12:56, Keegan texted his parents:

i’m with one other person

he saw us

and we are just standing here

He thought about texting his parents that he loved them, but that felt too much like goodbye.

The shooter backed out of the stall.

Justin and Keegan were not sure what to do. Maybe the shooter had spared them and Keegan could pick up his backpack near the sink and go back to the diving team and the rest of his freshman year; and Justin could walk out with him, finish his final high school bowling season and go to his senior prom, graduate and head off to Oakland University to study business …

Justin opened the camera app on his iPhone and held it near the floor, at an angle. He motioned for Keegan, who was still crouched on the toilet, to look at the phone and see whether the shooter was still in the bathroom. Keegan quietly told Justin he could not see the screen.

Justin leaned over and looked at his phone. He saw a pair of feet. The shooter walked back to the stall and motioned for Justin to come out. At 12:59, Keegan texted his family:

he killed him

OMFG

The shooter turned to Keegan, pointed to the wall and told him to lean up against it.

Meghan Gregory missed the text messages from her oldest child because she was busy protecting her youngest one. The FDA had just approved COVID-19 vaccinations for kids under 12, which meant that her 8-year-old son, Sawyer, was eligible.

Meghan had seen the virus take an aunt of her husband, Chad; one of her distant cousins; and the parents of a few friends—and so she and Chad had been extremely cautious with their five children. Even after Oxford reopened its schools in August 2020, following the first wave of the pandemic, the Gregorys kept their kids home for remote learning all year. No one in the family had gotten the virus.

Now, as Meghan and Sawyer left the pharmacy at Target, fire alarms went off. Meghan would never know why. She looked at her phone, saw Keegan’s texts, jumped in her car and raced toward Oxford High, like hundreds of other parents. Sawyer asked his mom why she was sobbing. He thought about the fire alarms and wondered: “Did Target burn down?” Meghan had no answer for that, or for anything else. She was so rattled that she missed her exit on the highway. She got off at the next one, turned around and saw a fleet of police cars speeding toward her son’s high school.

Chad Gregory was in a meeting at his office in downtown Detroit when Keegan’s texts came in. He responded to his son right away, repeating the only advice he could think to give:

Just stay down

We can’t come to you but just stay down, quiet and calm

Stay down and don’t move or engage. We love you

Chad, who works in event hospitality, told the two colleagues in his meeting that he had to go. He bolted for his car in the parking structure across the street … 41 miles away from home. He and Meghan had chosen to raise their kids in Oxford, instead of the suburbs closer to Detroit, for serenity. They lived in a house on a lake. They went out on their pontoon to catch bass and pike, and they sat on the deck and watched meteor showers. They let their kids walk to two nearby parks without an adult—as long as they asked for permission first. Chad had turned down jobs in other cities so they could stay there.

Oxford, Meghan liked to say, was the safest place they could be.

At home, Sawyer Gregory looked out a front window at a suddenly terrifying world. A neighbor had lain on the floor in the fetal position, bawling. Something had gone tragically wrong, and if the adults couldn’t process it, what chance did an 8-year-old have? Chad arrived, glared at the neighbor, picked up Sawyer, put him on a bathroom counter and said: “Listen. Keegan’s O.K. Everybody’s just upset. We’re safe. You’re gonna be O.K.”

Keegan had texted his family to let them know he had survived. But when he came home that afternoon, his parents looked into his eyes and still didn’t see him. Meghan says her boy was “an empty shell.” Chad says he was “stone. Absolute stone. There was no emotion.”

They all walked downstairs to Keegan’s bedroom, where he started crying. He told them about the other boy who had looked out for him and was then killed in front of him, and about how the shooter pointed for Keegan to lean up against the bathroom wall. Keegan had believed he faced two options: He could follow the shooter’s instructions and get killed. Or he could run and get killed.

He had decided that if he ran, at least they would know he tried. He bolted past Justin, past the backpack with the Speedos in it, out the door and down the hall, past a teacher performing CPR on a kid—who turned out to be Tate Myre—running so fast and so frenetically that his arms flailed, his body an emergency helicopter desperately trying to take off. He ran and screamed and turned a corner and ran through the cafeteria, past the performing arts center and then to the school’s front door.

That’s where he first saw a police officer.

Keegan held his chest as he talked to the cop and pointed back down the hallway he had just left. The officer told him to go outside. Keegan paced back and forth and sat down on a curb by the snow.

Oxford’s dean of students, Nicholas Ejak, came out and walked Keegan back into the building. The shooter had been apprehended, but Keegan did not know that. Many students were still in the school. Keegan was still holding his chest. He remembered that the assistant principal’s office had a door that automatically locks when closed, so he went inside. Another administrator gave him a bottle of water. Police kept Keegan in the school for more than two hours before finally allowing him to go home.

That night, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe announced that “Police arrested the suspect five minutes after the first call,” which he said came in at 12:51 p.m.

If Keegan was sure of anything in those first uncertain days, it was that his community needed him.

Oxford vowed to do what American towns are supposed to do when a local teen kills his classmates. It would be #OxfordStrong. Keegan wanted to be strong, too. He got moving, moving, moving. He and his friends tied ribbons of blue and gold, their school colors, onto flag posts. They helped make T-shirts. Keegan slept at friends’ houses, or they slept at his.

Two days after the shooting, a student at nearby Lake Orion High was arrested for threatening to shoot up his school if he got a gun. One day after that, Keegan, Meghan and Chad attended a vigil downtown where somebody collapsed. It was just a fainting episode, but the citizenry panicked, fearing another attack. The shooter’s parents, it had been reported, were on the lam—had they come back and started shooting?

Locals came together for a vigil three days after the shooting—but the gathering rattled Keegan, who imagined gunshots in the crowd. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The people of Oxford sprinted in all directions. Meghan says she saw a friend lift a double stroller with kids in it over his head and start running. Keegan lost a shoe. Meghan ducked into a restaurant owned by friends, which set Keegan off: How can you go inside? He was worried about being trapped in a crowded room with another shooter, but he and Chad followed Meghan inside.

Keegan thought he heard a gunshot.

Pop.

Then another, and another …

Pop pop pop pop pop-pop-pop-pop-pop—

“Do you hear them?” Keegan asked his mom. “Do you hear the gunshots?”

Meghan looked at him and said, “There are no gunshots, bud.”

Twenty-two years after Columbine, nine years after Sandy Hook, three and a half years after Parkland and 175 days before Uvalde, the Oxford shooter pinned his town on America’s map of shame.

Hana, Madisyn, Tate, Justin. What do you say to a family that loses a child, or to a town that loses four? “My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one,” President Joe Biden said hours later from Minnesota, where he was touting a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Keegan’s diving coach, John Pearson, says he received more than 500 cards from people in the diving community.

Hana, Madisyn, Tate, Justin. Their deaths dominated the national news, but by the crude, inhumane measurement of body count, the tragedy was not large enough to hold America’s attention for very long. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children in the United States. A 2018 Pew research poll found that most teenagers worry about a shooting at their school. A generation of students has been conditioned to believe the unbelievable: that school shootings are the cost of doing business in America.

Hana, Madisyn, Tate, Justin. In death, as in life, most people were drawn to Tate. He was the school football star, the kid who managed to be popular while still being nice to everyone. One of Keegan’s teammates, swimmer Kamari Kendrick, a sophomore at the time, told The Washington Post that Tate Myre was his “idol” and said “everybody knew him and everybody loved him.”

Days after the shooting, an Oxford football and wrestling coach, Ross Wingert, told the Detroit Free Press that Myre had tried to stop the massacre: “I was told that everybody in that school was running one way, and Tate was running the other way.” At the Big Ten championship game, four days after the shooting, Michigan’s football players wore patches with four stars, for the victims, plus the number 42, for Tate. A Change.org petition to rename Oxford High’s football stadium after Tate Myre said he had been “killed in an attempt to disarm the shooter” and that “his act of bravery should be remembered forever.” More than 300,000 people signed the petition.

Among the deceased: a beloved football star. In the aftermath, stories spread about what happened to Myre on the day of the shooting. Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Hana, Madisyn, Tate, Justin … and nearly Keegan, too. But he had survived, and so he did what Oxford survivors did. He went to their funerals. At Hana’s, he looked around and wondered: If something were to happen here, how do I get away? At Justin’s, he saw the casket from a distance, exclaimed, “It’s open!” and sprinted away. Keegan eventually made it through the funeral, and at the end he asked his parents whether he could go up to Justin’s casket by himself.

“I just want to talk to him one more time,” he said.

That day Keegan signed the guestbook with a teen’s penmanship, a freshman’s grammar and all the appreciation in his heart:

Thank you Justin. If it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t be standing right now. I can’t thank you enough. I pray and pray your doing good up there + I’m sorry.

Keegan walked out of that funeral to a life he had no chance of resuming. Forget dreams; the Gregorys couldn’t even make plans. For Christmas break, Meghan and Chad decided to drive the kids to Nashville, go to a Titans game, then surprise them with a trip to Saint Martin. But Keegan heard fireworks at the Titans game and panicked; and he saw cops in the stadium with guns in their holsters and worried somebody would steal one. The family left shortly after the opening kickoff.

In their Nashville hotel Keegan saw a man bleeding and had flashbacks to the school bathroom. He had a nightmare in which the shooter came into their room and killed his siblings, and Keegan was just standing there, unable to save them. He told his parents he did not want to fly to Saint Martin, because if something happened on the plane, he had no way out.

The Gregorys canceled their trip and went skiing in Northern Michigan instead. Keegan tried a jump, a ski fell off and he cut his right leg down to the bone. In the hospital, he gestured toward the front desk and asked his mom, “Did you see that? He looked just like Justin.”

Meghan looked. There was nobody there.

Justin was gone. In a way, so was Keegan. He told his dad he saw the SIG Sauer SP everywhere. At night, while the rest of the family slept, Keegan lay awake in bed, covered in fear. Every creak of the floor could be an intruder, every hour could bring death. As the oldest child, Keegan had the coolest room, on the lower level, with sliding doors that opened out toward the lake. One night, he had a nightmare where somebody pulled up on a boat and started shooting bullets through his windows. He tried to soothe himself with music, but when he put on headphones he thought: Well, now I can't hear if something happens. He took the headphones off and stayed in bed, alone, until morning rescued him from the night.

When he got out of bed, Keegan was too exhausted to do anything but sit on the couch. He still wanted to sleep, but he couldn’t. He needed to keep his brain active, but he wasn’t sure how. He started cuddling on the couch with his mother, watching movies and shows he’d enjoyed as a little boy, like The Lorax and Yogi Bear. At one point he went to the bathroom, and while he was away fireworks went off on the TV. Keegan darted out, terrified, even though he said he knew it was just a show.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with me,” he told his dad.

What was wrong was that he’d witnessed a murder on his way to biology class, and now his amygdala—the part of the brain that processes fear and trauma—was swelling. If something burned on the stove, Keegan freaked. Any sudden sound triggered him, and a house with two parents and five kids and a dog is an arena full of sudden sounds.

Meghan and Chad (far right) raised Keegan and their other kids in Oxford—it was, they believed, the safest place they could be. Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

The Gregorys were living on tiptoe. They adopted a second dog to keep Keegan company at night. Meghan, who usually does the grocery shopping for the family, simply stopped doing it. Chad took over and wondered whether Meghan even noticed that food kept appearing in their kitchen. It didn’t matter to Keegan. He had no appetite. He was living on a bowl of cereal a day. In the middle of it all, Chad’s boss called. “I know it’s a rough time,” he said, but he had some good news: Chad was being promoted. Chad thought back to a world where that was a big deal. The whole family was trying to cope with Keegan’s trauma, and nobody was quite sure how to do it.

Keegan tried going to church, but his thoughts kept interrupting his prayers. Where were the exits? How would he flee from an attack? One night when Meghan came home, Keegan heard the front door open, so he ran out the sliding door of his lake-facing room and from outside called his parents on his phone: “I escaped out of the house! Someone’s in there! I’m in the neighbor’s yard!”

With no prompting or immediate context, Keegan would tell his parents the percentage of it happening in a grocery store or on a plane. He didn’t have to say what it was. He spent his nights researching shootings. He was statistically unlikely to be trapped in a bathroom at school with a shooter, but it had happened. Therefore, in his mind, anything that was statistically unlikely would probably happen. The kid who used to bounce giddily from one friend’s house to another’s had nowhere to go, because wherever he went he was doomed.

Prosecutors, police and local news outlets started to release details about the shooting, and most of it made other people look awful.

Police said the shooter’s parents had bought him the gun on Black Friday. Prosecutors implied that the school was culpable: A teacher, they said, had spotted the shooter searching online for ammunition, then called his parents. Afterward, the shooter’s mom texted him: LOL I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught. Ejak, the dean, and school counselor Shawn Hopkins had met with the shooter the morning of the attacks, after a teacher found a picture he’d drawn of a person who appeared to have been shot, along with the words, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” Ejak and Hopkins had advised the shooter’s parents to seek psychiatric help—but they had not checked his backpack. If they had checked, prosecutors would say in court, they would have found the SIG Sauer SP, along with a hardbound black journal with the shooter’s name written on top of it and a vow inside:

I will cause the biggest school shooting in Michigan’s history

I will kill everyone I f--- ing see

Days after the shooting, the district declined an offer from Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel to investigate, choosing to hire an outside law firm instead. A lot of strong people in a strong town in the strongest country in the world were getting suspicious.

The Gregorys say they kept contacting the school district to figure out a plan for Keegan to resume his education. Chad says that when he called, “the answer was always, ‘Just let us know what you need.’ We’re saying, ‘We don’t know what the options are.’ I don’t think they knew, either.” He says that when Meghan emailed administrators, “we were ghosted—not even responses. … We’re getting no email that says, ‘Here’s the counselor. Here are options for a revised curriculum.’ ”

School reopened 55 days after the Oxford shooting—but Keegan was at home, where his family says he was offered little guidance in terms of reintegration. Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Oxford High reopened for business on Jan. 24—almost eight weeks after the shooting. The day before, Principal Steven Wolf posted a three-minute-and-41-second-long video telling “Wildcat Nation” that “we have been through so much to get to this moment” and that “we are reclaiming our high school.” “We have been reminded again and again,” Wolf said, “of one important fact: Our community is strong.” The first day back would be “a great day to be a Wildcat, and that’s because we’re #OxfordStrong.”

Four words Wolf did not utter: Hana, Madisyn, Tate, Justin. The school closed off the bathroom where Justin was killed. A temporary memorial for the victims was taken down before school started; the surviving children were told that this was so they could heal. Three days after school reopened, the families of Tate, Justin and Keegan, plus two more students, sued the shooter’s parents and the school district, arguing that administrators had ample reason to know the shooter was a threat and had failed to act.

Chad sensed a change in town. The victims’ families were asking questions: What did the district know? Why wasn’t there a transparent, independent review of the school’s protocols? Some other parents did not want answers—their kids were back in school, and they didn’t want to relive the day of the shooting. Others spread ridiculous stories. Parents told Meghan and Chad that they’d heard there were actually three kids in the bathroom when the shooter walked in. Or that Keegan was in there, Justin came in, and the shooter asked who wanted to die first. “Everyone,” Chad says, “had their own version of their own truth.”

After the victims’ families sued the school district, Wolf finally responded to the Gregorys’ emails. “I’m sorry I’m just replying this evening,” he wrote on Jan. 30. “I’ve spent most of today just going through emails trying to get caught up. Your request is important.” The principal offered Keegan the option of in-person, Zoom or online classes.

Keegan started to take the online classes, but even those were more than he could handle. He stopped after less than a month. He was wading through the shrapnel of his old existence, searching for his new one.

Jokes that were funny to him before were not funny anymore. Before the shooting, he loved anime—but now it was too gory. Art, in general, felt too free-flowing. Keegan needed control. He stopped fishing, which depends too much on the whims of the fish, and started playing ukulele. If I play these chords in this order, this song comes out.

His mind was a book that alternated between narrators: one first-person, one omniscient. The omniscient narrator understood that he was a 15-year-old kid who had seen what no child should ever see, and that it had traumatized him. The first-person narrator was irrational and short-tempered.

Meghan and Chad would lay out a schedule for the next day, and pragmatic Keegan would agree to it. Then morning would come and he’d snap: “I never said I would do that!” He raged at any surprise, no matter how trivial. “You told me you were buying Minute brown rice!” he screamed when the wrong brand showed up in the kitchen. He was learning to drive, but he’d lost his ability to stay calm and concentrate. He would pull into traffic without looking; his parents would say, “Keegan!;” and he would yell, “I didn’t see them!”

The rest of the family watched Keegan try to hold off his anger, to react like the boy he used to be. Then he would lose the battle with his new self and explode.

In the days and months after the shooting, #OxfordStrong would come to mean different things to different people. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

The Gregorys had fended off COVID-19, but Keegan’s trauma spread through the family like a contagious disease. Sawyer told his mom, “I’m never going to Target again.” Bentley, then in fourth grade, who always wanted to be Keegan, defended his brother’s explosions: “Remember, his brain isn’t working right.” Piper, an eighth-grader, made herself busy so she wouldn’t have to deal with it all. Peyton, a seventh-grader and the middle child, called her house from school in the middle of the day, worried about her big brother: “Is Keegan up? Is he O.K.?” Sometimes she asked to stay home. She would miss 27 days of school and her grades plummeted—a crisis dwarfed by a much larger one.

Meghan, who was coaching gymnastics six or seven days a week, took what she thought was a temporary break, but eventually she closed her gym. She started making her kids wear tennis shoes everywhere, so that if anything happened they could run. She heard other parents talk about how brave their kids were for going back to school, and she wondered: Do they mean that Keegan is somehow less brave because he stayed home?