Top 20 Defensive Players in High School Football

As we enter the stretch run of the 2022 high school football season, here are 20 defensive players who've been tearing it up.

Heading into the 2022 high school football season, SBLive Sports took a look at the best edge rushers, defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties expected to be the cream of the crop across the national high school football landscape.

Now we're checking back in with those positions to highlight the top performers. Here are our midseason high school football all-stars on defense.

Top 20 Defensive Players in the Country

(listed in alphabetical order)

Akana has had a strong season for a team on the bubble of the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25. The uncommitted four-star junior has posted 6.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 34 total tackles in nine games.

Bowen has had a huge season on both sides of the ball, but defense is where the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Notre Dame commit will play in college. This season he has 77 tackles (10 for loss) and three sacks, plus 691 yards rushing and 216 receiving with 16 total touchdowns.

Dixon is a tackling machine for one of the Midwest's top programs. The 6-foot-tall junior has been credited with 77 tackles and five sacks in seven outings.

Fegans has shown why he's a top 10 recruit in the sophomore class. The 6-foot-1 defensive back has seven interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, and 40 tackles through eight games this season.

Another Georgia Bulldogs commit, it's easy to see why the defending national champions want Harris. The 6-foot-1 senior has 41 tackles, two interceptions (one of which he returned for six points) and a fumble recovery taken back for a touchdown.

