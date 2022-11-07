The Monarchs (10-0) earned two impressive top-five wins this season to claim the top spot.

In the final SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 rankings of the 2022 high school football regular season, there is a clear top team in the country:

The Mater Dei Monarchs.

Led by junior quarterback Elijah Brown, Mater Dei (10-0) is poised to win CIF Southern Section and CIF State championships over the coming weeks.

Once the football playoffs have wrapped up in every state, we will release our final end-of-season Power 25 rankings on Monday, Dec. 19.

Until then, here are our last rankings of the regular season:

SBLive/SI's national football rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Connor Morrissette and Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. The rankings will be released every Monday throughout the 2022 season.

Last week: 1

Last game: 48-17 win over Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)

Next game: Nov. 11 vs. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)-Division 1 CIF Southern Section playoffs

Ranking rationale: Mater Dei wrapped up another undefeated regular season two weeks ago — the Monarchs haven't lost since 2019. Junior quarterback Elijah Brown is 27-0 as a starter. With wins over No. 3 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and No. 4 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), Mater Dei has the best Power 25 resume in the country.

Last week: 2

Last game: 45-6 win over Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie, Fla.)

Next game: Nov. 18 vs. Avant Garde Academy (Hollywood, Fla.)-1M playoffs

Ranking rationale: Chaminde-Madonna ends the regular season at 9-0. The Lions have given up just six points in their last five games.

Earlier this season in one of the games of the year in Florida high school football, Chaminade-Madonna beat No. 6 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 42-34. Davion Gause rushed for three touchdowns and Cedric Bailey connected on an 85-yard touchdown pass play with Jeremiah Smith to lift the Lions to a thrilling win.

“They’re going to win it all, too,” American Heritage head coach Mike Smith said of Chaminade-Madonna postgame. “That’s one of the best football teams, and I’ve been here 10 years, and that’s one of the best football teams we’ve seen in my 10 years here. They’re well-coached. They have a lot of talent. They’re going to go get it.”

The Lions are the clear team to beat in the 1M playoffs.

Last week: 3

Last game: 41-3 win over Desert Pines (Las Vegas) (5A playoffs)

Next game: Nov. 11 vs. Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)-5A playoffs

Ranking rationale: The Gaels lone defeat on the season came against No. 1 Mater Dei 24-21.

Against Nevada opponents, Bishop Gorman has outscored teams 458-3. The Gaels will take on Liberty in the 5A championship this week — expect another big win. Bishop Gorman has 15 of the top 25 class of 2023 recruits in the state of Nevada on its roster, according to 247Sports.com. USC wide receiver commit Zachariah Branch and Georgia cornerback commit Justyn Rhett are the headlining recruits.

Last week: 4

Last game: 56-14 win over Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)

Next game: Nov. 1 vs. Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.)-Division 1 Southern Section playoffs

Ranking rationale: The Braves have rebounded from their 17-7 defeat against No. 1 Mater Dei with blowout wins over JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita. Earlier this month, St. John Bosco struggled against Mater Dei's rushing attack, but overall the Braves' defense played well to only allow 17 points. What killed St. John Bosco was poor offensive execution.

The Braves have one of the most talented rosters in the country and they will most likely get another crack at the Monarchs in the Division 1 Southern Section championship game later this month. That game will most likely decide the national No. 1 ranking. This week, St. John Bosco hosts Orange Lutheran, a team they beat 48-7 back in October, in the second round of the Division 1 CIF Southern Section playoffs.

Last week: 5

Last game: 50-14 win over Monsignor Pace (Miami)

Next game: Nov. 11 vs. St. Brendan (Miami)-2M playoffs

Ranking rationale: Three weeks ago, Central survived a second-half comeback from No. 23 Columbus to win 42-35. The Rockets led 35-7 at halftime.

Class of 2023 Florida International commit Keyone Jenkins threw three touchdown passes, including two long plays to Lamar Seymore (Pittsburgh commit), and Rueben Bain showed why he’s one of the top defensive players in the nation, coming up with two sacks and a pressure that forced a crucial intentional grounding penalty in the closing minutes.

“This felt like a rivalry game,” Jenkins said. “They brought their fans. A lot of them came. It felt like a rivalry game.”

In their first game of the season, the Rockets handed No. 8 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) its first loss to an in-state opponent since 2013; Central won 20-14. This week, the Rockets begin their quest for a 2M state championship in Florida against St. Brendan.

Last week: 6

Last game: 63-0 win over Hallandale (Fla.)

Next game: Nov. 11 vs. Inlet Grove (Riviera Beach, Fla.)-2M playoffs

Ranking rationale: Three weeks ago, American Heritage won in impressive fashion against a good Naples team. Class of 2023 Ohio State running back commit Mark Fletcher rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 30 carries in the Patriots' 35-17 win. American Heritage never punted.

Fletcher's big night came against a Naples defense known for shutting down the run. The Golden Eagles (6-2) had only allowed 64 points in seven games this season before Friday.

In addition to Fletcher, American Heritage has a few other big-time recruits on its roster. Class of 2023 Ohio State wideout commit Brandon Inniss, 2023 4-star cornerback Damari Brown, 2023 4-star safety Daemon Fagan and 2023 Missouri cornerback commit Shamar McNeil are other names to know.

The Patriots' lone loss on the season came against No. 2 Chaminade Madonna 42-34 back in September. This week, American Heritage plays Inlet Grove in the first round of the 2A playoffs in Florida.

Last week: 7

Last game: 41-18 win over St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Conn.)

Next game: Nov. 11 vs. Clarkson North (Canada)

Ranking rationale: St. Frances Academy didn't play for a month and then returned to action winning two blowouts over Arundel (Gambrills, Md.) and St. Thomas More.

In the Panthers previous game before the two one-sided ones, St. Frances Academy got Kahuku's (Hawaii) best shot before coming back to win 22-15. Quarterback Michael Van Buren completed the Panthers' turnaround with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kyree Benton with just 39 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. St. Frances also got two defensive scores in the game.

Van Buren has received scholarship offers from Alabama, Miami and Oklahoma, among others. Class of 2023 4-star defensive lineman Dashawn Womack (LSU commit) is the top player for the Panthers on defense. He scored a 75-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery against Kahuku.

St. Frances Academy hosts No. 8 IMG Academy in a mouth-watering clash later this month.

Last week: 8

Last game: 96-0 win over West Toronto Prep (Canada)

Next game: Nov. 12 vs. Goleman (Miami)

Ranking rationale: Since losing to No. 5 Miami Central (Fla.) 20-14 to open the season, IMG has outscored its next seven opponents 408-45. In the class of 2023, three of the top 35 recruits in the country are on IMG's roster, per 247Sports.com, and in the 2024 class, five players are ranked in the top 20 nationally. The Ascenders are stacked with blue-chip prospects.

Last week: 9

Last game: 49-7 win over Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Next game: Nov. 12 vs. Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.)-7A playoffs

Ranking rationale: Buford enters the 7A playoffs as the No. 1 team in Georgia.

In one of the games of the year in the Peach State last month, Buford took down No. 20 Mill Creek 39-27. Class of 2023 Alabama running back commit Justice Haynes powered the Wolves to victory with 214 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass.

“This is 7A playoff football,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “That’s what it was. I’m glad my kids got a taste of it. To be able to play a rivalry game like that and step up at the end of the game, I couldn’t ask for much more. I’m happy we got out of here with a win.”

Buford solidified its spot as the top team in Georgia with the win. Since beating Mill Creek, Buford has won three blowouts over Dacula (Ga.), Mountain View (Lawrenceville, Ga.) and Central Gwinnett.

Last week: 10

Last game: 70-10 win over Johnson (Buda, Texas)

Next game: Nov. 10-12 vs. Cedar Ridge (Round Rock, Texas)-6A Division 1 playoffs

Ranking rationale: Westlake has won 50 games in a row dating back to 2019. The Chaparrals are led by senior receivers Jaden Greathouse, a Notre Dame commit, and Keaton Kubecka, a Kansas commit. Class of 2023 interior lineman TJ Shanahan is committed to Texas A&M and class of 2023 edge rusher Colton Vasek is committed to Oklahoma.



The Chaparrals recorded a very impressive 70-10 win over Johnson last week. Junior quarterback Paxton Land completed all 10 passes he threw in the rout for 192 yards and a TD.

Last week: 11

Last game: 31-3 win over Rock Hill (Frisco, Texas)

Next game: Nov. 10-12 vs. Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas)-6A Division 2 playoffs

Ranking rationale: Guyer really couldn't have played much better over the past three weeks.

On October 20th, the Wildcats beat up Allen 49-7 to secure a postseason berth. Two weeks ago, 2023 Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold was surgical completing 18 of 26 passes for 324 yards and four TDs in a 42-21 win over McKinney and last week, the Wildcats blew out Rock Hill by four scores to enter the postseason undefeated. Arnold threw two touchdowns and rushed for a third against Rock Hill.

In addition to Arnold, two other Guyer seniors have verbally committed to big-time college programs: safety Peyton Bowen is a Notre Dame pledge and safety Ryan Yaites is committed to LSU.

Last week: 12

Last game: 44-0 win over Boyd Anderson (Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.)

Next game: Nov. 11 vs. Coconut Creek (Fla.)-3M playoffs

Ranking rationale: St. Thomas Aquinas won a 7A state title in Florida a season ago and the team is in a great position to repeat with wide receivers James Madison II and Chance Robinson, two top 100 2024 recruits, in the fold. In terms of committed players, 2023 safety Conrad Hussey is a Penn State pledge, 2023 receiver Isaiah Hardge is committed to the University of Colorado and 2023 defensive lineman Jason Hammond is an Iowa State commit.

Two weeks ago, the Raiders blew out Boyd Anderson 44-0. Aquinas won't be challenged again until the postseason.

Last week: 13

Last game: 42-0 win over Norco (Calif.)

Next game: Nov. 11 vs. Mission Viejo (Calif.)-Division 1 CIF Southern Section playoffs

Ranking rationale: Since falling to No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) 43-20 in September, the Huskies have won seven blowouts over JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), Temecula Valley (Calif.), Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.), Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.), Vista Murrieta (Calif.), Murrieta Valley (Calif.) and Norco. Corona Centennial is the clear No. 3 team in California and should once again make a deep postseason run in November before running into either Mater Dei or St. John Bosco. The Huskies' top players are linebacker Owen Chambliss (Utah), receiver Malachi Riley, defensive lineman Lucas Conti (Arizona) and QB Izzy Carter (Arizona State).

Last week: 14

Last game: 42-6 win over Mansfield Legacy (Texas)

Next game: Nov. 10 vs. Bryan (Texas)-6A Division 1 playoffs

Ranking rationale: Duncanville won its 40th consecutive District game last week against Mansfield Legacy. The Panthers have arguably the best defense in Texas high school football and the program has a laundry list of top recruits including junior edge rusher Collin Simmons, senior receiver Lontrell Turner, senior safety Deldrick Madison, senior corner Lamodrick Spencer, senior tackle Benjamin Whitfield (TCU), junior tailback Caden Durham, junior safety Ka'Davion Dotson, junior defensive lineman Alex January, sophomore receiver Dakorien “Rook” Moore and freshman receiver Zach Turner.

Last week: 15

Last game: 70-0 win over Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, Tenn.)

Next game: Nov. 11 vs. Silverdale Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.)-Division II Class AA playoffs

Ranking rationale: After two challenging out-of-state wins against Milton (Ga.) and Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) to start the year, Lipscomb Academy has crushed its last eight opponents by a combined score of 383-52. Lipscomb is loaded led by 2023 QB Hank Brown, a Liberty commit. He's protected by mammoth 2023 offensive tackle Brandon Solis. Class of 2023 wide receivers Junior Sherrill (Vanderbilt commit) and Nate Spillman (Tennessee) are two other top players on offense. Defensively, 2024 linebacker Edwin Spillman and 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley are both top recruits in their class.

Last week: 16

Last game: 24-14 win over Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.)

Next game: Nov. 10 at Boulder Creek (Anthem, Ariz.)

Ranking rationale: Liberty keeps showing us why they're Arizona's top team.

In the Lions 24-14 win over Centennial, quarterback Navi Bruzon had a rare off night, but Liberty still rallied to win 24-14. Senior receiver Prince Zombo caught six passes for 169 yards and a touchdown to help Liberty overcome four turnovers.

Last month, the Lions won 35-7 over No. 21 Basha. Bruzon played a near-perfect game completing 17 of 20 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 46 yards and a TD. On defense, junior linebacker Keaton Stam made 10 tackles and recovered a fumble.

Last week: 17

Last game: 48-20 win over Lakewood (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

Next game: Nov. 11 vs. Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Fla.)-4S playoffs

Ranking rationale: Outside some of the teams in the top ten, there's a chance Lakeland has the most Division 1 talent of any squad in the Power 25. Here's the list of Dreadnaughts with Division 1 offers: 5-star senior cornerback Cormani McClain, 4-star senior receiver Tyler Williams (Georgia commit), 3-star senior defensive lineman Guerlens Milfort, 3-star senior cornerback Shadarian Harrison (Pittsburgh), 3-star senior offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson (Auburn), 3-star senior offensive lineman Devin Vass, 3-star senior safety Kamaurri McKinley (Toledo), 3-star senior receiver Daidren Zipperer, 3-star senior edge rusher Larry Jones (Coastal Carolina), 3-star senior safety Dontay Joyner (Marshall), 3-star senior linebacker RJ Kelly (Arkansas State), 3-star junior safety Brayshon Williams, 3-star junior running back D'Marius Rucker and 3-star junior receiver Jamar Taylor Jr.

The Dreadnaughts recorded their most impressive win of the season three weeks ago against Clearwater Academy International 44-6. Last week, Lakeland took down Lakewood 48-20 to enter the postseason undefeated. .

Last week: 18

Last game: 41-14 win over Richmond Hill (Ga.)

Next game: Nov. 12 vs. Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.)-7A playoffs

Ranking rationale: Colquitt County has beaten every team they've faced this season by at least three scores. The Packers are firmly in the mix for the AAAAAAA state title in Georgia this season. Colquitt County's top players are running back Charlie Pace (Georgia Southern) safety Jack Luttrell (Tennessee), linebacker Kamal Bonner (Georgia Tech), tight end Landen Thomas (Georgia) and wide receiver Ny Carr (Georgia).

Last week: 19

Last game: 56-7 win over Kingwood (Texas)

Next game: Nov. 10-12 vs. Dobie (Houston)-6A Division 1 playoffs

Ranking rationale: Two weeks ago, North Shore survived an upset scare to beat Atascocita 16-13. The Mustangs trailed 13-3 in the third quarter, but came back to win thanks to two touchdowns from 2023 UTSA commit David Amador. Amador rushed for a 36-yard touchdown and threw a 63-yard TD to Terrence Guillory to clinch the victory. North Shore has won three Class 6A Division I state championships in the last four years in Texas. Once again, they're firmly in the mix to win that crown in December.

In their regular-season finale, North Shore took down Kingwood 56-7 to improve to 10-0.

Last week: 20

Last game: 52-28 win over Mountain View (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Next game: Nov. 12 vs. Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.)-7A playoffs

Ranking rationale: Mill Creek came close to upsetting No. 9 Buford last month, but the Hawks ultimately couldn't stop 2023 Alabama running back commit Justice Haynes. Mill Creek is still ranked following the defeat thanks to keeping that game close and blowing out every other team they've faced this year outside of their season opening opponent, Walton (Marietta, Ga.). The Hawks won that game 44-41. Mill Creek's top players are 2023 Alabama safety commit Caleb Downs, 2023 Clemson linebacker commit Jamal Anderson and 2023 wideout Makhail Wood.

Last week: 21

Last game: 42-14 win over Casteel (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Next game: Nov. 10 at Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Ranking rationale: Basha running back Deshaun Buchanan (Idaho commit) supplied both of his team's touchdowns to lead the Bears to a 14-7 upset of previously undefeated Chandler (Ariz.) two weeks ago. With 1:30 to play, Wyatt Milkovic, a 3-star Boise State commit, deflected a pass that DJ Jaiman intercepted to clinch the Bears' win.

In addition to Buchanan and Milkovic, Basha's led by seniors Cole Martin (Oregon commit), a cornerback, and offensive linemen James Durand (Wisconsin), Ryan Blum (Central Michigan) and Tyson Simmons (Navy). Basha also has two national recruits from the 2024 class in athlete Miles Lockhart and quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

The Bears followed up their win over Chandler with a 42-14 victory over Casteel.

Last week: 22

Last game: 51-0 win over Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Next game: Nov. 10 at Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)

Ranking rationale: Following their 14-7 defeat to No. 21 Basha, the Chandler Wolves took their anger out on Perry winning 51-0.

In the Basha loss, Dylan Raiola, the unanimous No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class, threw a fourth-quarter interception that allowed the Bears to run out the clock.

Heading into the season, Chandler was the favorite to win the Open Division championship in Arizona. While that's still a possibility, the Wolves won't go into the Open Division as the No. 1 seed following the Basha defeat.

Last week: 23

Last game: 42-0 win over Goleman (Miami)

Next game: Nov. 11 vs. Miami-4M playoffs

Ranking rationale: When a team takes a Power 25 squad down to the wire, especially one in the top five, we notice. Columbus came all the way back from a 35-7 deficit two weeks ago against No. 5 Miami Central before eventually falling 42-35 last month. That effort and Columbus' overall resume earned the Explorers their first-ever Power 25 berth. Following their 42-0 blowout win over Goleman two weeks ago, Columbus stays at No. 23 this week.

On the recruiting front, Columbus senior running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. is committed to Stanford and senior safety Ahmere Foster is committed to Marshall. Class of 2024 edge rushers TJ Capers and Dylan Stephenson are both national recruits.

Last week: 24

Last game: 28-21 win over Box Elder (Brigham City, Utah)-5A playoffs

Next game: Nov. 11 vs. Stansbury (Stansbury Park, Utah)-5A playoffs

Ranking rationale: Lehi is currently the top team in Utah high school football thanks to coming out on top in games against Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) and Timpview (Provo, Utah). Class of 2023 QB Jackson Brousseau, a Colorado State commit, has thrown 30 touchdowns so far this year. The other top recruits on Lehi's roster are 2023 defensive lineman Isaac Terrell (Washington State) and 2024 offensive tackle Jensen Somerville.

In last week's 28-21 win over Box Elder, the Pioneers weren't at their best. Brousseau threw three interceptions and Lehi trailed in the fourth quarter before coming back to win. The team still has the best resume in Utah high school football, but the Box Elder result was a surprise. Lehi needs to win a state title to stay in the Power 25.

Last week: 25

Last game: 56-23 win over Paulding County (Dallas, Ga.)

Next game: Nov. 11 vs. River Ridge (Woodstock, Ga.)-6A playoffs

Ranking rationale: Led by 2023 Ohio State tight end commit Jelani Thurman and 2023 Georgia offensive lineman commit Bo Hughley, Hughes is averaging 53.4 points per game. Junior quarterback Air Noland has completed 70% of his passes and thrown 37 touchdowns with only three picks. Expect the Panthers to go undefeated and win the AAAAAA state championship in Georgia this season. Their first playoff game comes against River Ridge on Friday.

Dropped Out

None

Moved In

None

On the Bubble