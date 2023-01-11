Best 20 High School Girls Basketball Sophomores in the Nation

Breakout stars and those who have bucked the sophomore slump in the early season.

The high school girls basketball season is at vastly different points in different states, but we've seen enough across the country to spotlight some standout players.Last month we featured some emerging stars regardless of class, and now we're going to focus on some sophomores who are thriving this season.

Some were already well known nationally as freshmen, while others have burst onto the scene as sophomores.

Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian (Ohio)

Alexander was one of the best freshmen in the nation last year, leading Purcell Marian to its first state championship in program history, and she's kept that momentum going as a sophomore. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 25 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season while shooting 56% from the field.



