And just like that, you blinked, and the 2026-27 high school wrestling season is upon us. Those who have not started yet will be doing so within the next two weeks, with just about every state in full action when December dawns.

Ready to Roll

It was time to get the High School On SI boys national wrestling rankings ready for the campaign, as we did with the girls last week. That means narrowing the rankings to one wrestler from each team per weight class. A few weight classes had two or three wrestlers from the same team listed.

Those are down to one now, which required some speculation on our part. We made educated guesses based on track records and weight class patterns. We tried to avoid placing anyone at a weight at which they have never competed. There may be a few exceptions here and there, but that was one of our guidelines when deciding where to place wrestlers.

The open and preseason tournaments are winding down, but some recent results impacted the rankings, along with the administrative changes we made to prepare for the season.

Goodbye to a Few Others

Along with removing multiple entries from the same team, we removed a group of wrestlers who are reportedly skipping their senior seasons to begin their college careers early. If they have had a change of heart, we will add them back to the rankings once they return to the high school mats.

If not, best of luck to Clinton Shepherd, Jimmy Mastny, Bruno Cassioppi and Rocco Cassioppi. Thanks for a few final appearances on the scene this fall.

The Valiant Prep wrestlers from Arizona have also been removed for now because their school does not belong to an athletic association and, therefore, cannot compete in NFHS-sanctioned events.

Removed and Moved Up

We want to highlight two wrestlers who were the subject of considerable discussion this fall, each for different reasons — Ariah Mills and Analu Woode.

The first is Ariah Mills of Buford, Georgia. The last time he competed was in the vicinity of 126 pounds at the U20 World Team Trials. We speculated that Mills would surface at 120 pounds and placed him in our top 10 there.

Buford hosted its own invitational last weekend, and Mills was not in the brackets. At this point, we can only speculate as to why he was absent. Given his extended absence from competition and the uncertainty surrounding his weight, we decided to remove the sophomore from the rankings until we have more information.

Hawaii's Analu Woode (Nanakuli) also faced questions about his weight after weighing in above 113 pounds at FloWrestling's Who's No. 1 and forfeiting to his scheduled opponent, Pennsylvania's Evan Restivo (State College).

Last weekend at the Moanalua Tournament, the junior competed at 132 pounds. While we doubt he has suddenly become a true 132-pounder, we would be surprised to see him return to 113. It will be interesting to see where Woode ultimately settles, but for now, we have moved him to 132 pounds.

Newly Minted No. 1 Wrestlers

Our rankings adjustments led to new top-ranked wrestlers emerging at 138 and 144 pounds — Israel Borge of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Dale Corbin of Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania.

Over the past two years, Borge has competed at 132 pounds only at Super 32. The senior has spent 80% of his time at 138 pounds, so we moved him back there, as that is where he is likely to compete this season.

Borge has split his career matches with Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep), with Anderson winning this year's encounter in a tiebreaker.

The removal of the Valiant Prep wrestlers, coupled with our projection that New York's Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River) will compete at 144 pounds, opened the door for Borge to ascend to the top spot at 138.

Mangano did not slide into the No. 1 position at 144 pounds, as a different set of results placed him behind Indiana's Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg), who defeated him at last year's Ironman.

Evaluating results at 144 pounds also moved Corbin ahead of Mangano after Corbin had been ranked behind him at 138.

At the Elite 8 Duals, Corbin defeated Matt O'Neill (Malvern Prep, Pennsylvania), who defeated Reynolds. Combined with Reynolds' victory over Mangano, those results give us the following pecking order:

Corbin > O'Neill > Reynolds > Mangano

Legacy Wrestling Gets a Facelift

For more in-depth coverage and another perspective on the rankings, check out the redesigned Legacy Wrestling website. The new version launched Sunday, Nov. 22.

Send any questions or information to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

High School On SI

2026-27 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings (Nov. 24, 2026)

106-Pounds

1-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) FR

2-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

3-Rylen Wax (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR

4-Derik Kiefer (West Forsyth, GA) JR

5-Cyrus Millage (Earlham Community, IA) FR

6-Ausome Guillermo (Palm Desert, CA) FR

7-Sebastian Gutierrez (Buchanan, CA) FR

8-Max Lindquist (Timberland, MO) SO

9-Marcarlo Mannello (Westlake, NY) FR

10-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) SO

11-Brady Genard (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

12-John Ross (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

13-Cameron Bartlow (Placer, CA) FR

14-Johnathan Thompson (Greene County, IA) FR

15-Quentin Walls (Clovis East, CA) FR

16-Pete Velardi (Delbarton, NJ) FR

17-Ty Martin (Don Bosco, IA) SO

18-Ryder Ream (York Suburban, PA) FR

19-Joe Cady (Chatfield, MN) SO

20-Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell, OK) SO

21-Charlie Flannery (Stillwater, OK) FR

22-Dakota Harmer (Lake Odessa Lakewood, MI) JR

23-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) SO

24-Leo Murillo (Trinity, PA) SO

25-Chace Armstrong (Ponaganset, RI) SO

26-Logan Tuck (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

27-Charles Cooper (St. James Academy, VA) SO

28-Daniel Serrano (Clovis, CA) SO

29-Stephen Bagocius (Camden Catholic, NJ) SO

30-Eli Oberheim (Montoursville, PA) FR

HM:

Shay Lundvall (Glenwood Community, IA) FR

Walker Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) FR

Grady Moos (Elyria Catholic, OH) SO

Anderson Park (Poway, CA) FR

Dustin Alvarado (Mullen, CO) JR

113-Pounds

1-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SR

2-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

3-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) FR

4-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) JR

5-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) JR

6-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) SO

7-Turner Ross (Mustang, OK) SR

8-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) JR

9-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) JR

10-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) SO

11-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) NJ

12-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) JR

13-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SR

14-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SR

15-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) SR

16-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SR

17-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) JR

18-Jha’Kai Roller (Cleveland, TN) FR

19-Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th

20-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) FR

21-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

22-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) JR

23-Spencer Lee (James Madison, NY) FR

24-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SR

25-Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) SO

26-Noah Watkins (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR

27-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) JR

28-Andres Rambo Lopez (West Las Vegas, NV) JR

29-Branden Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) JR

30-Noah Desmond (IMG Academy, FL) FR

HM:

Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) SO

Lawson Sparks (Spire Academy, OH) SO

Jaxon Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR

Santino Pascarella (Half Hollow Hills, NY) JR

Treyden Diduch (Freeport, IL) JR

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) SO

Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) SO

Gavin Hoeft (Wayzata, MN) SO

120-Pounds

1-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) JR

2-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

3-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

4-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

5-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SR

6-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SR

7-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) JR

8-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

9-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) JR

10-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

11-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

12-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) JR

13-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

14-Michael “MJ” Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SR

15-Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) SO

16-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) JR

17-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

18-Lucas Copper (Central Catholic, MA) SO

19-Cohen Reer (Edison, OH) SO

20-Mason Brown (South Rowan, NC) FR

21-Keilan Yang (Eau Claire, WI) FR

22-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SR

23-Patrick Bulger (Derry Area, PA) SO

24-Xavier Seabury (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

25-Paden Alyea (Skyline, VA) SR

26-Riley Alcantar (Baylor School, TN) SO

27-Abe Heysinger (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SR

28-Tyler Sage (Linden, MI) JR

29-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

30-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR

HM:

Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) SR

Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) JR

Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

Santos Tizoc (Silver Creek, CA) JR

Roman Tuttle (Gypsum-Southeast, KS) JR

Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) SR

Cael Muller (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR

Daniel Brown (Center Grove, IN) JR

Gavin Lewis (Crown Point, IN) SR

Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

Allen Woo (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) SR

Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) SR

Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) JR

126-Pounds

1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) JR

2-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SR

3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SR

4-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) JR

5-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) JR

6-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

7-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SR

8-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

9-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

10-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SR

11-Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

12-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) JR

13-Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) JR

14-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SR

15-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

16-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

17-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) JR

18-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

19-Nico Emili (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

20-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SR

21-Eddie George (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

22-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) SO

23-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SR

24-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

25-JR Ortega (Grandview, CO) SR

26-Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) JR

27-Arturo Reyes (Mahanoy, PA) SO

28-Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

29-Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

30-Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SR

HM:

Mason Milsaps (The Woodlands, TX) SO

Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) SR

Cannon Farrar (Gila Ridge, AZ) SR

Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) SR

Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) JR

Oliver Pulliam (Allen, TX) SO

Jack Stonebraker (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

132-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SR

2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

3-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

4-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) JR

5-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

6-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SR

7-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SR

8-Tommy Wurster (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

9-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) JR

10-Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) JR

11-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

12-Reef Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

13-Aaron Meza (Esperanza, CA) JR

14-Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) SR

15-Aidan Yarussi (North Hunderton, NJ) SR

16-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SR

17-Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) SR

18-Conner Whitely (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

19-Mason Whitney (Abington Heights, PA) SR

20-Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) JR

21-Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

22-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) JR

23-Matthew Peterson (Islip, NY) SO

24-Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

25-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) JR

26-Adrian Canales (George C. Marshall, VA) SO

27-Jacob Saunders (Timberland, MO) FR

28-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) SR

29-Jeffrey Dunaway (St. Charles East, IL) FR

30-Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) SR

HM:

Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

Nathan Reynolds (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) SR

Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) SR

Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) JR

138-Pounds

1-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) SR

2-Dawson Youngblut (Don Bosco, IA) SR

3-Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

4-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) SO

5-Tanner Guenot (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR

6-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SR

7-Caleb Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SR

8-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

9-Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) JR

10-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SR

11-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) JR

12-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

13-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

14-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SR

15-Caleb Kosko (Nazareth, PA) SO

16-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) JR

17-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

18-Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

19-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) JR

20-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SR

21-Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) SR

22-Jack Simpson (Ponderosa, CO) SR

23-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SR

24-Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

25-Timothy Boda (Merritt Island, FL) JR

26-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) SR

27-Jake Nieto (Massapequa, NY) SR

28-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

29-Maddox Laymon (Sheridan, OH) JR

30-Riker O’Hearon (Carbon, UT) JR

HM:

Trevor Anderson (Orting, WA) SR

Eli Edfors (Central DeWitt, IA) JR

Joe Scott (Letchworth, NY) JR

Reid Yakes (Jesuit, FL) SR

Nolan Rice (Connellsville, P SR

Kelly Sullivan (Monroe Woodbury, NY) JR

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SR

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) SR

Brady Slicker (Hickory, PA) SR

Mathius Garza (Etiwanda, CA) SR

Teigan Newell (Crown Point, IN) SR

Jack Cole (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO

144-Pounds

1-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

2-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

3-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) JR

4-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SR

5-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) SR

6-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

7-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SR

8-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

9-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) JR

10-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SR

11-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

12-Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

13-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

14-Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

15-Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SR

16-Caden Woodall (Morenci, AZ) SO

17-Myles Grossman (Gettysburg, PA) SR

18-Stefano Garcia Valdes (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

19-Kamdyn Borrero (Cathedral Prep, PA) JR

20-Adante Washington (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

21-Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

22-Tyler Stephens (Mt. Saint Joseph, MD) SR

23-Stetson Gabel (Eaton, CO) FR

24-Gavin Green (Delone Catholic, PA) SR

25-Garrison Sartain (Mustang, OK) SR

26-Adaias Ortiz (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

27-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

28-Jake Kos (Simley, MN) SR

29-Calan Manley (Stillwater, OK) JR

30-Kameron Green, Jr. (Creighton Prep, NE)

HM:

Deklan Barr (Altoona, PA) JR

Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SR

Chris Grossman (Hardin, MT) SR

Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) SR

Raymond Castillo (Los Gatos, CA) FR

Landyn Shaffer (Deposit/Hancock, NY) SR

Nicholas Marchese (Crystal Lake, IL) SR

Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) SR

Chase Davis (Perrysburg, OH) JR

James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) SR

Isaac Conner (Mountainside, OR) JR

Pierce Rohman (Martin County Red Bulls, MN) SR

Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

150-Pounds

1-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SR

2-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) SR

3-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SR

4-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

5-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) JR

6-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

7-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR

8-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

9-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

10-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) SO

11-Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) SR

12-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) SR

13-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SR

14-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

15-Ray Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

16-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SR

17-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

18-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR

19-Ryan Munn (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

20-Aiden Kunes (Central Mountain, PA) SR

21-Matthew Santoro (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

22-Carlo Contino (Buchanan, CA) JR

23-Steven Robles (Canyon View, AZ) JR

24-Zander Schaefer (Clovis, CA) SR

25-Illia Kyryianenko (South Broward, FL) JR

26-Lincoln Hinchman (Brownsburg, IN) FR

27-Anthony Heim (Wayzata, MN) JR

28-Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) SR

29-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) SR

30-Jackson Paulsen (Blue Springs, MO) SR

HM:

Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East, NY) JR

Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SR

Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) SR

Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

Carson Neubert (Luxemburg-Casco, WI) SR

Joe Whitford (Westlake, UT) SO

Ben James (Sandusky St. Mary’s, OH) SR

Jake Mescher (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR

Mason Bauer (Ashland, OH) SR

Aiden Hardy-Fernandez (IN) SR

Liam Crandall (Evansville, WI) SO

Michael Terrell (Los Gatos, CA) JR

Sully Karmon (Perrysburg, OH) SO

157-Pounds

1-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SR

2-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

3-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) JR

4-Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

5-Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) SR

6-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) SR

7-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SR

8-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SR

9-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

10-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) JR

11-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Vally, PA) SR

12-Jerin Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

13-Maverick Beckwith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

14-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

15-Wyatt Lewis (Gilroy, CA) SR

16-Carnell Davis (Ponaganset, RI) SR

17-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) SR

18-Jake Austin (Charlotte, FL) JR

19-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

20-James Whitbred (State College, PA) SR

21-Reid Clausi (West Essex Regional, NJ) JR

22-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SR

23-Gregory Torosian (Birmingham, CA) SR

24-Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

25-Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

26-James Anderson (Mustang, OK) JR

27-Knox Verbais (Civic Memorial, IL) JR

28-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

29-Parker Casey (Johnston, IA) SR

30-Connor Crum (Seton Catholic, WA) SR

HM:

Donald Jackson (Wichita-East, KS) SR

Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) SR

Colton Wilson (Ozark, MO) JR

Jaimon Mogard (Ames, IA) SO

Carmine Cruz (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

Dylan Villers (Baylor School, TN) JR

Javian Palomino (Los Gatos, CA) FR

Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) JR

Tommy Rowlands (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury, NY) JR

Augustus Smith (Central Arkansas Christian, AR) SR

Kaleb Mead (Watertown Mayer, MN) SR

Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) SR

Kaygen Roberts (Boyle County, KY) SR

165-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

3-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

4-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

5-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

6-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

7-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) SR

8-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

9-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. Saint. Joseph, MD) JR

10-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

11-Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

12-Devon Weber (Greece Schools, NY) JR

13-Landen McDowell (St. Pius X, MO) JR

14-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) SR

15-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

16-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

17-Jack Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

18-Caden Staab (Northfield, MN) JR

19-Colby Houle (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

20-Bailey Holman (Poway, CA) JR

21-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) SR

22-Kadin Mulford (Palisades, CO) SR

23-Jesus Guzman (Lakeside, CA) JR

24-Kaleb Griffith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

25-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

26-Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) JR

27-Ben Ziola (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR

28-Ryan Gavrish (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR

29-Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

30-Kayson White (Highlands, KY) JR

HM:

Easton Kammerud (Mount Horeb, WI) SO

Preston Scott (Choctaw, OK) SR

Olin Neuville (De Pere, WI) SR

Luke Stempkowski (Pascack Valley School, NJ) SR

Emerson Tjaden (De Soto, KS) SR

Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO

Collin Hamm (Weyauwega-Fremont, WI) JR

Nicky Negron (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

175-Pounds

1-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) SR

2-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

3-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

4-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) SR

5-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) JR

6-Tomm Heiser (Evansville, WI) JR

7-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR

8-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

9-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SR

10-Zane Engels (Northfield, MN) SR

11-Jakob Hoke (Graham, OH) JR

12-James Curoso (Cardinal Newman, CA) JR

13-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) JR

14-Kyler Crooks (Graham, OH) JR

15-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

16-Gary High (Cleveland, TN) JR

17-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) SR

18-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

19-Ibrahim Dheel (Mountain View, VA) SO

20-Braylen Yates (East Rowan, NC) SO

21-Alek Palko (Jefferson-Morgan, PA) JR

22-Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH) SR

23-Emory Gunby (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

24-Noah Curren (Norwin, PA) SO

25-Brock Armstrong (Coeur d Alene, ID) SR

26-Thomas Schechterly (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

27-Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) SR

28-Wyatt Boice (Minisink Valley, NY) SR

29-William Fullhart (Decorah, IA) SR

30-Leif Larwin (Bend, OR) SR

HM:

Gavin Boyd (Biglerville, PA) SR

Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SR

Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) SO

Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

Mason Carnrite (Poway, CA) SR

Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) JR

Julius Pacheco (Davison, MI) SR

Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) JR

AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) SR

Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)

Torin Kuokkanen (Waukesha West, WI) SR

Tucker Athey (Bay Port, WI) JR

190-Pounds

1-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) JR

2-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SR

3-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SR

4-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

5-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) JR

6-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) SR

7-Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) SR

8-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) JR

9-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

10-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

11-Joseph Heim (Wayzata, MN) JR

12-Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) SR

13-Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

14-Ryland Walters (Crater, OR) SR

15-Carter Lester (Lima Central Catholic, OH) JR

16-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR

17-JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

18-Sean Perez (Humble, TX) SR

19-Broedy Hendricks (Humboldt, IA) SR

20-Reed Falk (Middletown, WI) SR

21-Braden Strain (Berryhill, OK) SR

22-Levi Foote (Southern Regional, NJ) SR

23-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SR

24-Duke Martin (Honesdale, PA) SR

25-Jayden Imler (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

26-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

27-Hayden Harvey (Montoursville, PA) SR

28-Carson Herbst (Madison Central, KY) SR

29-Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SR

30-George Mansfield (Layton, UT) SR

HM:

Rocky Hoffschneider (Valley, CO) JR

Rock Shurette (Baylor School, TN) JR

Drew Teeter (Mooresville, NC) JR

Maximus Purdy (Assumption, Davenport, IA) JR

Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ) SR

Samuel Josey (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

David Clayton (Quakertown, PA) SR

Bryce Collins (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR

Duane Leslie (Mead, WA) SO

Sy Strobel (West Oak, SC) SR

Dresden Beard (Andover, KS) JR

Grayson Baumann (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR

Owen Schacht (Mishicot, WI) SR

Law Davlin (Perkins, OH) JR

Nolan Savage (Line Mountain, PA) JR

Shepard Stephens (Davis, UT) SR

215-Pounds

1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SR

2-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

3-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

4-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SR

5-Daniel “Mick” Moylan (Poway, CA) SR

6-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

7-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) SR

8-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) JR

9-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR

10-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) JR

11-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) SR

12-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

13-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) SR

14-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) SR

15-Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) SR

16-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SR

17-Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) JR

18-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) SR

19-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SR

20-Dominic Darch (Attica/Batavia, NY) SO

21-Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) JR

22-Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) SR

23-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) SR

24-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

25-Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) SR

26-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) SR

27-Seth Hernandez (Bixby, OK) SR

28-Theron Davis (Mustang, OK) JR

29-Gavin Muller (Osage, IA) SR

30-Cristhian Soto (Miami Southridge, FL) SR

HM:

Jeremiah Chavis (Lake Gibson, FL) JR

285-Pounds

1-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

2-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

3-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) JR

4-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR

5-Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) SO

6-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) JR

7-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) SR

8-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) JR

9-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) SR

10-John Montgomery (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

11-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA) SR

12-Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) SR

13-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) SR

14-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) SR

15-Lucas Feuerbach (Solon, IA) SR

16-Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

17-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) SR

18-Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) JR

19-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA) JR

20-Preston Krueger (New London, WI) SR

21-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) JR

22-Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) SR

23-Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) SR

24-Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

25-Drake Buthe (Glenwood, IA) SR

26-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) SR

27-Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) SR

28-Konway Williamson (Salina, OK) SR

29-Clete Gilbert (Marlow, OK) SR

30-Kyler Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR

HM:

Tony Brooks (Crown Point, IN) SR

Keenan Mowery (South Putnam, IN) SR

Hank Redman (Columbus East, IN) SR

Jase Fuller (Lapeer, MI) SR

Robert Rose (Hatboro-Horsham, PA) SR

Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) SR

Cary Cox (Pleasant Valley, IA) SR

JT Kelso (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA) SR

Alex Johnson (Catawba Ridge, SC) SR

Sean Boyd (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR