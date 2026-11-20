With this update to the High School On SI Girls’ National Wrestling Rankings, we have moved into regular season mode. The High School season is in full swing for the ladies in Illinois, Indiana and Texas, so it was time to make the necessary adjustments to get these ready for the campaign upon us.

Removal of Two Weight Classes

The biggest change is the removal of the 95-pound and 207-pound weight classes. They are not used much at all during the high school season, so we are not going to speculate for those weights.

You will be ranked at the weight you wrestle the season at. The 95-pound girls were moved to 100 pounds, and most do not appear on that list at the moment. The 207 pounders went to 190 or 235 pounds.

Only One Lady For Each Squad

We had to remove a few girls since they are on teams with multiple nationally ranked girls in the same weight class. New Jersey’s Blair Academy had three at 130 pounds. We kept No. 2 Marie Sharp at 130, moved Victoria Carbonaro to 135 pounds, where she has wrestled before.

Emma Grimes has never been near 140 pounds, so we don’t feel it’s fair to place her at that weight and remove a girl who has been at the weight. When Grimes surfaces, we’ll add her back in at the new weight class.

Wyoming Seminary Has A Good Problem

We will also need to see what Pennsylvania’s Wyoming Seminary does with their log jams at multiple weights. Highly regarded freshman, Brooklyn Murray, who has been at 95 pounds during the summer and fall, would only have a place in the lineup if No. 2 Madison Healey (100 pounds) and No. 1 Jaclyn Bouzakis (105) move up to the next weights.

That may be more logical for duals than tournaments, although Bouzakis has wrestled at 110 pounds in the past, so not far-fetched. To give Murray a home in the rankings, we moved Healey and Bouzakis up. Healey has spent a little time at 105 pounds.

We had Alexis Penley ranked at 155 pounds after she was at 160 for Super 32, but she has been steady at 170 pounds other than that, so we moved her back there.

That pushes Ciyanna Okocha and Remington LaFlamme to a new home, or none at all. LaFlamme stepped out at 190 pounds for the Ultimate Club Duals. Okocha has never been in that realm.

No Homeschool or Valiant Wrestlers During the Season

Our focus during the winter is the high school season, so any ladies that forgo the campaign will be removed from the rankings. Some we already know about. For the others, if we notice someone has not competed with their team for three consecutive events, they will be removed until they hit the mat.

We noticed a trend last year that seems to be gaining traction, where some of the top girls skip the high school season and instead focus on Freestyle while just training and hitting open tournaments, typically on the collegiate level.

For girls with college aspirations, it’s a logical move since the ladies’ NCAA competitions are of the Freestyle variety.

While Arizona’s Valiant Prep is a school and the girls are not homeschooled, they do not belong to an athletic association, and therefore, cannot compete in NFHS sanctioned events.

Number Ones Hold Steady – Only Clerical Adjustment

The top of the rankings held serve through the last few preseason contests and the early part of the 2026-2027 season. There were three changes we made that created a new number on at 105 pounds, 110, and 155 pounds.

Moving Bouzakis to 110 pounds puts her ahead of Virginia’s Sarissa Tucker, who she has defeated in their last two encounters. Bouzakis’ move up leaves Colorado’s Emma Faczak (Bennett) as the new number one at 105 pounds.

Chino, California’s Natalie Blanco was number two behind Romeo, Michigan’s Kaili Manuel at 155. We moved Manuel back to her customary 170 pounds after showing up at 160 for Super 32.

Legacy Wresting’s Coverage

For more in depth coverage, and a different view of the rankings, visit https://www.legacywrestling.com/national-girls-wrestling-rankings. Please send lineup information and anything of relevance to the rankings to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

Girls National High School Wrestling Rankings | High School On SI

2026-27 Girls High School Wrestling National Rankings (Nov. 20, 2026)

100-Pounds

1-Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) SO

2-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) JR

3-Samantha Massey (Mount Markham, NY) FR

4-Olivia Hernandez (OR) FR

5-Paola Perez (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SO

6-Gabriella Lemus (Clovis, CA) FR

7-Cidney Schaffer (Lackawanna Trail, PA) SO

8-Jenna Greer (PA) FR

9-Isabella Cullen (Troy Buchanan, MO) JR

10-Angelina Qualtieri (Lenape Valley/Hopatcong, NJ) SR

11-Sky Ramos (Moanalua, HI) SR

12-Noah Kovach (Azle, TX) SR

13-Kylee Ooton (OK) FR

14-Olivia Davalos (CA) FR

15-Sophia Valdez (CO) FR

16-Brooklyn Murray (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

17-Giada Croteau (Bishop McCort, PA) FR

18-Brooklyn Henry (PA) JR

19-Aniya Polk (Shaw, OH) SR

20-Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR

21-Katie Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR

22-Jasmine Brucato (Canandaigua Academy, NY) SR

23-Natalie Andrade (Hunderton Central, NJ) SO

24-Mia Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) SO

25-Carson Robertson (Catawba Ridge, SC) SO

26-Malaina Comfort (Williamsport, PA) JR

27-Olivia Mancha (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

28-Lanaia Selig (Bonney Lake, WA) SO

29-Mackenzie Amidon (CA) FR

30-Alexandria Marin (Buchanan, CA) SO

HM:

Freyda Nelson (Blaine, MN) 8th

Jaelyn Anderson (NE) FR

Olivia Maya Felix (Liberty, CA) SO

Lindsey Lau (Mid-Pacific, HI) JR

Ella Paris (Salem, NH) SR

Mckenzie Astorino (Curwensville, PA) SO

Alexandera Thomas (Cooper City, FL) SR

Mia Pardo (Jack Britt, NC) SO

Yaleen Khang (Maiden, NC) SR

Kylee Tran-Harris (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

Katelynn Dockery (Bryan, TX) JR

Jahnavi Marion (Kalamazoo Central, MI) SO

Angelina Ramirez (Riverdale/Kingsbridge Academy, NY)

Ella Coomes (Madison, SD) FR

Esperanza Gallegos (Volcano Vista, NM) JR

Kassidy Davis (Adna, WA) FR

105-Pounds

1-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) JR

2-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

3-Amaya Hoku Kapihe (Kapolei, HI) JR

4-Maisie Elliott (Sumner, WA) SO

5-Lealani Valdez (Pomona, CO) FR

6-Dilynn Albrecht (Milton, WI) JR

7-Marcia Nunez (Buchanan, CA) JR

8-Cameron Hodge (Cibolo Steele, TX) SO

9-Kayne-Lin Chun (HI) FR

10-Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) JR

11-Aini Anderson (Holmen, WI) SR

12-Mya Beckett (Notre Dame, WI) SO

13-Sophia Lazaro (Northview, CA) SO

14-Kiana Lien (Mountain View, CA) JR

15-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) SO

16-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) SR

17-Kaitlynn Fouty (Whiteland, IN) JR

18-Elise Albeso (Emerald Ridge, WA) SO

19-Allessandra Toscano (El Paso Eastwood, TX) JR

20-Remy Whitney (McCloud, OK) JR

21-Petra Hart (Chatham Glenwood, IL) FR

22-Rhilynn Tolzman (New Prague, MN) FR

23-Timi Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) FR

24-Cassidy O’Connell (Regis/Altoona, WI) JR

25-Serra Akyali (Phillips Academy, MA) JR

26-Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) SR

27-Abby Guzzo (Council Rock South, PA) FR

28-Blythe Letters (Shaler, PA) JR

29-Allie Procter (Lumpkin County, GA) FR

30-Ava Ocampo (New Haven, IN) FR

HM:

Harper Kalo (MI) 8th

Tatiana Castillo (Lowell, MI) JR

Guilianna Latshaw (PA) FR

Peyton Eklund (NE) FR

Jade Wilson (Abilene, KS) JR

Olivia Polansky (Choate Rosemary, CT) JR

Gabrielle Ruedy (Bernards, NJ) SR

Julie Gatto (Stafford, VA) SR

Greta Roetten (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) FR

Audrey Moore (Keller, TX) SR

Cordelia Martinez (San Antonio Madsion, TX) SR

Finley Fourspring (Corry, PA) JR

Payten Jagodzinski (WI) FR

Natalie Roberson (Katy, TX) SR

Cassidy McCallister (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

110-Pounds

1-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

2-Sarissa Tucker (Midland, VA) SR

3-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

4-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) SR

5-Grace Jawulski (Brandon, FL) SR

6-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) SR

7-Ella Neibert (Indian Creek, IN) JR

8-Alicia Kenfack (Bismark Legacy, ND) SR

9-Allison McDaniel (Falcon, CO) SO

10-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) SO

11-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) SR

12-Charlotte Nold (St. Viator, IL) SO

13-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) SR

14-Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) JR

15-Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) SR

16-Alexa Thomas (Badger, WI) JR

17-Mia Forberg (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

18-Sophia Toscano (Buchanan, CA) FR

19-Lily Dizon (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

20-Serineh Crane (Hoover, CA) SR

21-Denni Bippes (University, WA) SO

22-Kennedy Hogan (St. Laurence, IL) FR

23-Aro Ogle-Garza (Lucas Lovejoy, TX) SR

24-Adriana Yodice (Paramus Catholic, NJ) SO

25-Audrey Flores (Bixby, OK) SO

26-Kaloni Brown (Hilo, HI) JR

27-Lauren Echeverria (Crook County, OR) SO

28-Layla Ward (Oakland Tech, CA) SO

29-Ayda Miller (Saint Croix Central, WI) JR

30-Kaila Tatekawa-Maes (Mililani, HI) JR

HM:

Brynlee Mooney (The Woodlands, TX) SO

Taylor Drake (Kuna, ID) SR

Yareli Flores (OK) FR

Renee Hudson (Mead, CO) SO

Addison McGinness (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) JR

Nicole Soldevilla (Borger, TX) SR

Mary Griffin (Melissa, TX) SR

Dakota Harris (Union, OK) SR

Lila Breedlove (Borger, TX) SR

Brooklyn Duelfer (South Anchorage, AK) JR

Nixie Schooler (Juneau-Douglas, AK) JR

Ava Schlichting (Harlem, IL) FR

115-Pounds

1-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

2-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SO

3-Sophia Marie Gonzales (Clovis East, CA) JR

4-Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, CA) JR

5-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

6-Paris Soria (Los Altos, CA) SO

7-Kaylee Vera (Little Miami, OH) SO

8-Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha-Kapalama, HI) JR

9-Ali Svancara (Buhl, ID) SR

10-Alexandria Barskiy (West Brook, NJ) FR

11-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) SR

12-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) SR

13-Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

14-Isabella Phelps (Sidney, NY) JR

15-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) JR

16-Ladyn Hines (Barnesville, OH) SO

17-Adriana Kunz (Triton, MN) FR

18-Jocelyn Danbe (River Dell, NJ) SR

19-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) JR

20-Sora Mae Bukoski (Penobscot County, ME) JR

21-Tegan Robertson (Ridge View, IA) SR

22-Audrey Cunningham (Katy Cinco Ranch Maroon, TX) FR

23-Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) JR

24-Melany Ahumada (Shadow Hills, CA) SR

25-Elissa Cruz (Piedmont, OK) FR

26-Lennah Monts (Bennington, KS) JR

27-Laetyn Boltz (KS) FR

28-Aya Yoshitake (San Marino, CA) JR

29-Addison St. George (Rockwood Summit, MO) JR

30-Emma Baker (Lakeshore, MI) JR

HM:

Stella Piazza (Hampshire, IL) SO

Kamila Cerna (Stockdale, CA) JR

Justice Anthony (Parkersburg South, WV) SR

Crystal Loera (Garden City, KS) SR

Laila Builes (Port Chester, NY) JR

Eliana Salazar (Santa Ana, CA) SO

Blair Grennan (Newman Central, IL) SR

Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) SO

Kayleigh Fernandez (Golden West, CA) SR

Alia Baker (Klein Cain, TX) SR

Roselane D. Verrett (Monticello, MN) FR

Katherine Cook (Freedom, WI) SR

Briella Portrey (Mead, WA) SO

Fallon Dames (Middleburg, FL) SO

120-Pounds

1-Taina McGowan (NJ) JR

2-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR

3-Trinity Garza (Buchanan, CA) SO

4-Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) JR

5-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) SR

6-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) JR

7-Mila Juarez (San Marcos, TX) SR

8-Chloe Medlock (Putnam City West, OK) JR

9-Alexa Smith (Orange Lutheran, CA) SO

10-Xuan Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

11-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) SR

12-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) SR

13-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

14-Valarie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) SR

15-Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit, OH) SO

16-Erica Irvine (Don Bosco, IA) SR

17-Ember Zupanc (WI) FR

18-Hadly Heaster (PA) FR

19-Madelyn Little (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

20-Timmery Condit (Pomona, CO) SO

21-Mabel Rogers (Republic, MO) SO

22-Kaiulani Kekahuna (HI) FR

23-Hepua Salter (Kapalama, HI) SR

24-Lilly Quintanilla (Thermopolis, WY) SR

25-Tatianna Irizarry (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

26-Alexia Hernandez (Rio Mesa, CA) SO

27-Grace Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) SR

28-Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) JR

29-Abigail Stettler (Central Dauphin, PA) JR

30-Kylee Trostle (Elco, PA) SR

HM:

Cora Stewart (Port Washington, WI) SO

Claire Ballard (New Bern, NC) SR

Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) SR

Diana Barone (Birmingham, CA) JR

Vivienne Yarbrough (Katy Cinco Ranch Maroon, TX) FR

Tiana Crawford (Rockwall Heath, TX) JR

Emelly Diaz Santos (Morris Hils, NJ) SR

Irini Poka (San Clemente, CA) SR

125-Pounds

1-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) SR

2-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) JR

3-Raenah Smith (Easton, PA) SR

4-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) JR

5-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) JR

6-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) SR

7-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) JR

8-Lucia Ranieri (Roselle Park, NJ) JR

9-Harper Schwettman (Fruita Monument, CO) FR

10-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) SO

11-Rain Scott (TF North, IL) SO

12-Gail Sullivan (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

13-Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) JR

14-Khiry Reese (Rosewood, NC) SR

15-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) SR

16-Malia Griffin (Melissa, TX) SR

17-Phoebe Richers (TX) JR

18-Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (Hampshire, IL) SR

19-Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR

20-Emma Mantei (Dundee, MI) 8th

21-McKenna Wilson (Union, OK) JR

22-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) JR

23-Lilly McCleary (Lone Jack, MO) SR

24-McKinzee Mills (Huntington, OH) SO

25-Madelyn Medrano (Bentonville, AR) FR

26-Ella Henning (Walker-Hackensack, MN) JR

27-Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls CMR, MT) SR

28-Charlee Noah (Tri-Valley, ID) JR

29-Lila Krull (Miamisburg, OH) SR

30-Nevada Wildheart (Rossview, TN) SR

HM:

Alina Bardoni (Centennial, NV) SO

Kassie Sapp (Whitehall, MI) JR

Aariona Strader (Pine Richland, PA) JR

Mary Minogue (Libertyville, IL) SR

Charli Raymond (Simley, MN) SR

Chloe Ross (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SO

Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) SR

Ranelle Smith (Westmoore, OK) SR

Addison Bernstein (Orland, CA) SR

Ellie Westerman (Eagan, MN) SR

Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) SR

Temperance Lowe (North Kansas City, MO) SR

Morgan Johnson (DeForest, WI) SO

Sophia Tamayo (Houston Clear Lake, TX) SR

Carmen Davidson (KS) FR

130-Pounds

1-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) SR

2-Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

3-Emma Bacon (PA) SR

4-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) SR

5-Rachel Garcia (OK) FR

6-Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa, OH) SR

7-Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

8-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) SR

9-Haley Smarsh (Moon Area, PA) SR

10-Stasy Rodnikova (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

11-Zaylyn Woods (Azle, TX) SO

12-Chloe Pearce (Rancho Bernardo, CA) SR

13-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) JR

14-Presley Beard (Derby, KS) SO

15-Corabella Wesley (Hobart, IN) SO

16-Ariella Dobin (Glenbrook North, IL) SR

17-Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR

18-Mackinzie Brewer (Fulton, MO) JR

19-Jocelynn Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

20-Elliotte Strange (The Woodlands, TX) SR

21-Lucy Clarno (Dripping Spring, TX) JR

22-Arianna Ruiz (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) JR

23-Rose Karakolis (Park Vista Community, FL) SO

24-Brielynn Jackson (Gardner Edgerton, KS) SO

25-Iliana Villagrana (Northwest Eaton, TX) JR

26-Marley Nelson (Santa Ana, CA) SR

27-Alyssa Ornelas (Fort Lupton, CO) JR

28-Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) JR

29-Ramsey Brandenburg (Janesville Parker, WI) SO

30-Marisa Iturrino (Carrollton Creekview, TX) JR

HM:

Lilli Cooper (Denver, IA) JR

Apphia Gutierrez (Perry, AZ) JR

Amy Kate Erikson (Niskayuna-Schenectady, NY) SR

Cecilia Verrilli (New York Military Academy, NY) SO

Gabriella Frankian (Glen Falls, NY) JR

Avaeh Smith (Lewis Central, IA) SR

Avery Fitzgerald (Rockwall, TX) JR

Melanie Medrano (Bentonville, AR) JR

Brynlee Sorenson (Layton, UT) SR

135-Pounds

1-Camille “Camila” Torres (Yuma, AZ) JR

2-Kaison Miller (Norton Community, KS) JR

3-Sussette Bell (Etiwanda, CA) SR

4-Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SR

5-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) JR

6-Lauren Samuel (Clayton, NC) FR

7-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) SR

8-Mila Mantanona (Palm Desert, CA) SO

9-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) SR

10-Victoria Carbonaro (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) SR

12-Sophia Fodera (Poway, CA) SR

13-Noli Paddock (Chatauqua Lake, NY) JR

14-Julianna Hernandez (Rocky Point, NY) JR

15-Kit Alsaker (Waunakee, WI) JR

16-Lucia Crossken (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR

17-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO

18-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) SR

19-Peyton Segata (Council Rock South, PA) FR

20-Carleigh Clark (OK) FR

21-Shannon Logue (Bishop Shanahan, PA) JR

22-Eila Schultz (Severance, CO) JR

23-Sheyna Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) JR

24-Lamiah Berry (Absegami, NJ) SR

25-Chesney Bartoszek (Wrightstown, WI) SR

26-Sofia Hoegemeyer (Millard West, NE) SR

27-Hailey Worden (SLAM! Academy, NV) FR

28-Koi Sims (Liberty, NV) SO

29-Avery Colvin (Roy, UT) SO

30-Riley Drennan (McKinney, TX) SR

HM:

Sarai Cortez (Gilroy, CA) JR

Finley Evjen (Canton, SD) SO

Tiffany Breshears (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

Faye Schachtner (New Richmond, WI) SO

Kimber Alford (Daphne, AL) SR

Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) SO

Ella Hughes (Jefferson, GA) SR

Melissa Gallo (Florida Christian School, FL) 8th

Makayla Power (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) SR

Madison Watts (Orting, WA) SR

140-Pounds

1-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) SR

2-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

3-Ema Durst (Sycamore, IL) SR

4-Franky Groom (North Crawford, WI) SR

5-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) SR

6-Clover Williams (Edmond North, OK) SR

7-Sarah Pearson (Downingtown West, PA) SR

8-Erika Sleznikow (Marshfield, WI) SR

9-Cordy Zalota (Episcopal Academy, PA) FR

10-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) SR

11-Harlow Skenandore (Pulaski, WI) SR

12-Ava Johnson (Clarksville, TN) SR

13-Ki’Morah Cathey (Union, OK) FR

14-Paisley Morrison (Winter Lakes, OR) JR

15-Delaney Dixon (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

16-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) SR

17-Brynlee Lutz (Wasilla, AK) SR

18-Ava Turner (Preston, WV) JR

19-Katie Davidson (WI) FR

20-Teagan Carritt (Logan-Magnolia, IA) JR

21-Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) JR

22-Ariel Biggs (Fort Osage, MO) SO

23-Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) SR

24-Kelcie Luker (Tulsa Union, OK) JR

25-Gabriella Martinez (Klein Collins, TX) SR

26-Dalilah Coyle (Henrietta, TX) SR

27-Kalia Luafalemana-Haney (Farrington, HI) JR

28-Sophie Glaser (New Hampton, IA) SR

29-Alexis Mariscal (Sheldon, CA) SO

30-Kyah Leyba (Broken Arrow, OK) JR

HM:

Payton Helmin (Milaca-Faith Christian, MN) SO

Lily Weinreich (Clarinda, IA) JR

Mia Spadavecchia (Westwood, NJ) SR

AlexAndrea Corona (Monache, CA) JR

Stella Pettit (Freedom, WI) JR

Sophia Hoeme (Manhattan, KS) SR

Gage Vaughn (Caddo, OK) SR

Jordyn Campbell (Yutan, NE) SR

Corey Harris (Union, OK) SO

Scout Puryear (Willard, MO) SO

145-Pounds

1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

2-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) SR

3-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) SR

4-Audrey Robinson (Crater, OR) JR

5-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) JR

6-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) JR

7-Emma Antoni (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

8-Giavonna Good (Northridge, UT) JR

9-Hayden Bratland (Ankeny, IA) SR

10-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

11-Zoe Delgado (Florida Christian School, FL) SO

12-Jenny Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts, PA) JR

13-Kimberly Munoz (Berks Catholic, PA) SO

14-Carmen Bishop (Groton, NY) SO

15-Kaylee James (Carthage, MO) JR

16-Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SR

17-Aaliah Guebara (Maize, KS) FR

18-Jammie Krah (Ankeny, IA) JR

19-Taniah Borney (Eagan, MN) SR

20-Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA) SR

21-Lyla Kasztner (Olympic Heights, FL) JR

22-Makenzie Harbour (Shenendehowa, NY) SR

23-Miranda Lencrerot (Southwest Dekalb, GA) FR

24-Ennis Coakley (Sunlake, FL) JR

25-Isabelle Shockman (Rush City-Braham, MN) JR

26-Jade Chloe Johnson (Western, IN) JR

27-Naomi Gearheart (Crestview, OH) SR

28-Kylee Wicklund (Lake Stevens, WA) SR

29-Amelia Toomey (Tioga, NY) SR

30-Haru Duus (Fremont, CA) JR

HM:

Leann Cory (Collinsville, IL) SR

Sarah Rickenbach (Hot Springs, SD) SR

Emma Shephard (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

Karis Butler (Almira Coulee Hartline, WA) SO

Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior, MT) SR

Reese Thomas (Jonathan Adler, OH) SO

Winry Yaggie (Yankton, SD) SO

155-Pounds

1-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) SR

2-Janiya Johnson (TN) SR

3-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) SR

4-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) SR

5-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) SR

6-Mia O’Farrill (State College, PA) FR

7-Ava Guilmette (Corinth, NY) JR

8-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SO

9-KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln, OH) SR

10-Scarlett Yeager (Maize, KS) SO

11-Maria Imhauser (Hillsborough, NJ) SR

12-Maddison Miller (Honesdale, PA) JR

13-Olivia Faust (Buchanan, CA) JR

14-Chloe Wehry (Sartell-St. Stephen, MN) SR

15-Joanna Henry (Austin Vandegrift, TX) JR

16-Christal Desir (Forest Hill, FL) SR

17-Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) SR

18-Jestinah Solomua (Corona, CA) SR

19-Jayci Shelton (Centralia, MO) SR

20-Cece Rock (Luverne, MN) SR

21-Julie Cimarusti (West Covina, CA) SR

22-Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) JR

23-Eleanor Robertson (Franklin Community, IN) JR

24-Bella Carlson (Forest Lake, MN) SR

25-Courtney Kotish (Buffalo, MN) SR

26-Allison Garbacz (South Elgin, IL) JR

27-Roxy Sheen (Buhl, ID) SR

28-Ivana Cuellar (Downey, CA) SR

29-Sophia Galindez (Orange Vista, CA) JR

30-Sarah Eddy (Rock Springs, WY) SR

HM:

Vivienne Legato (Archbold, OH) JR

Lillian Hendricks (Greeneview, OH) SR

Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley, SD) SR

Elizabeth Yelle (Azle, TX) SR

Jaiden Schwegel (Sartwell-Saint Stephen, MN) FR

Kaitlyn Young (Shenendehowa, NY) SR

Jayda Miller (Crown Point, IN) JR

Gianna Munifo (CA) SO

Josylyn Glass (Sheldon, CA) SO

Keishara Tulloch (Uniondale, NY) SR

170-Pounds

1-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR

2-Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) JR

3-Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

4-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) SR

5-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) SO

6-Rylynn Keziah (Parkwood, NC) JR

7-Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) JR

8-Regan Jensen (Algona, IA) JR

9-Aisha Williams Bautista (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) SR

10-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR

11-Jadyn Pense (St. Helens, OR) SR

12-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) SR

13-Areli Rodriguez (Alisal, CA) SR

14-Mya Dobrinski (Stillwater, OK) JR

15-Hayden Manning (Abington Heights, PA) SO

16-Hannah Crowe (Franklin County, GA) JR

17-Laila Hustoles (El Reno, OK) JR

18-Molly Olague (Skyline, ID) SR

19-Isabella McFarlane (King, FL) SR

20-Chloe Gatrost (Centennial, AZ) SR

21-Tiffany Bell (Orange Vista, CA) JR

22-Brynlee Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR

23-Madelyn Oliver (Benjamin Franklin, AZ) SR

24-Katherine Donohue (Oakton, VA) JR

25-Heather Butler (Shades Valley, AL) JR

26-Amelia Soltis (Mt. Horeb/Barneveld, WI) SR

27-Isabelle Rodela (Jefferson, OR) SR

28-Ari Jacobson (Hazen, WA) SR

29-Anna Fischer (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SR

30-Emily Brixey (Willard, MO) SR

HM:

Iliana Salazar (Jay, OK) SO

Payton Traynor (Johnston, IA) JR

Reghan Koch (Austintown Fitch, OH) JR

Samya Bazile (Pacifica/Oxnard, CA) SR

Emmyjane Bragg (Poway, CA) JR

Adeline Reece (Central Catholic, CA) JR

Anali Wilson (Morton, IL) SR

Ashlee Motes (Morrison, OK) JR

Ava Pfab (Western Dubuque, IA) SR

Temprance Watson (Buffalo, MO) SO

Sophia Lopez (Upland, CA) JR

Alyvia Edwards (Wagoner, OK) JR

190-Pounds

1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) SR

2-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) JR

3-Olivia Kemp (Carleton Airport, MI) SR

4-Ava Asing (Moanalua, HI) SR

5-Kaylee Thompson (KS) FR

6-Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

7-Zeinab Mourad (Douglas, FL) SO

8-Lyla Hensen (Hudson, MI) FR

9-Samantha Diehl (Hampshire, IL) JR

10-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) SR

11-Princess Saili (WA) FR

12-Autumn Jones (Greeley West, CO) FR

13-Parker Wynn (Sulphur, OK) SO

14-Tynsley Leonard (Maize, KS) SO

15-Jaida Kuntz (Richmond Foster, TX) JR

16-JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) SR

17-Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) SR

18-Ashley Hoffman (Central Dauphin, PA) JR

19-Brianna Sandoval (Bound Brook, NJ) JR

20-Bentley Betts (Robertsdale, AL) JR

21-Alexis Storsved (Mandan, ND) SR

22-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) SR

23-Braya Andrews (Deer Valley, AZ) SR

24-Vida Cienega (Everett, WA) JR

25-Hi’ilei Tuikolongahau (Kamehameha, HI) JR

26-Estefany Caballero (Orange, CA) SR

27-Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA) SR

28-Tasi Maumausolo Matagi (Nipomo, CA) JR

29-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) SO

30-Gyssell Andrade (Morristown, NJ) JR

HM:

Kimyra Patrick (Plainfield South, IL) SO

Charli Rea (Northwestern, PA) SO

Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) SR

Riley Alborn (Carrollton, OH) SR

Khadiga Mourad (Douglas, FL) FR

Ella Taylor (Cary, NC) SR

Nevaeh Williamson (Southern Lee, SC) SR

Makayla Vasser (Union County, SC) SR

Madeline Sorensen (Eau Claire North, WI) SR

Lane Harrington (Strath Haven, PA) SR

Blake Baker (All Saints, TX) SR

Delina Gritz (Putnam Valley, NY) JR

Annette Preston (Somerton, AZ)

Bryn Schmidt (New London, WI) SO

Kenzie Barrett (South Dade, FL) JR

235-Pounds

1-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) JR

2-Sandra Takara (Buena Vita, NE) SR

3-Gia Coons (Orange Vista, CA) JR

4-Taya Maumausolo Matagi (Nipomo, CA) JR

5-Alyciana Rogers (Liberty Hill, TX) SR

6-Peyton Mullin (Dundee, NY) SR

7-Caylee Rivera (Bloomfield, NM) JR

8-Sofia Ibarra (Etiwanda, CA) SR

9-Shaylee Calloway (Beatrice, NE) SR

10-Maycee Hales (Box Elder, UT) JR

11-Eden Hach (Watertown, SD) SR

12-Evelyn Sheer (Hazelton Area, PA) SO

13-Paige Wainscott (Tulsa Union, OK) JR

14-Angela Bereuter (Holt, MO) JR

15-Moriah Parker (Gallatin, MO) JR

16-Jeralyn Spear (Troy Buchanan, MO) SR

17-Abagail Lacy (Bixby, OK) JR

18-Shelby Wells (Comal Pieper, TX) SR

19-Molly Marty (Olathe North, KS) SR

20-Lillian Drews (Blaine, MN) SR

21-Daesiah Varner (Cienega, AZ) SR

22-Marley Smith (Lassen, CA) JR

23-Jenna Chapman (Albert Gallatin, PA) JR

24-Khloe Henshaw (Gulf Shores, AL) JR

25-Dharma Aguilar Tencle (Seymour, IN) JR

26-Jayleigh Holler (Franklin Central, IN) SR

27-Courtney Walls (Rock Island, IL) SR

28-Kaydence Spradlin (Columbus East, IN) JR

29-Brooke Steinbacher (Columbia City, IN) SO

30-Keely Allen (Greenfield-Central, IN) SR

HM:

Rebekah Ramirez (Lockport Township, IL) SR

Henessis Villagrana (Romeoville, IL) SR

Karrine Jenkins (Shepard, IL) SR

Aniya Smith (Mason City, IA) SR

Octavia Hill (Omaha North, NE) JR

Mekialla Mauvais (Freedom, FL) SR

Katelynn Holt (Harmony, FL) JR

Sage Dzeladini (North Scott, IA) SR

Ava Potter (Fort Dodge, IA) SO

Makayla Brianvil (Lincoln Park Academy, FL) SR

Ava Gregg (Shaker, NY) SO

Vivianna Scott (St. Helens, OR) JR

Brooklyn Snyder (Bancroft-Rosalie, NE) JR

Camila Halaby-Bravo (Florida Christian School, FL) SR

Esmeralda Bustamante (Noble, IL) JR

Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) JR