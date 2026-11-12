2026-27 Preseason National Boys Wrestling Rankings Version 8

The eighth update to the High School On SI Boys’ National Wrestling Rankings will be the final one in its current form. The next boys’ update will come around Thanksgiving and for many states the season will be in full swing, with the rest joining in once December dawns.

Only One Per Team

One of the biggest changes will be only allowing one entry per team at each weight. If we have no inside information to use, we will leave the highest ranked guy in that weight and move the others to a nearby weight if that is plausible.

We say plausible because we will only consider placing a wrestler in a weight they have competed at, or higher – but certainly not lower. The other factor with plausibility is stacked lineups.

A quick glance at the list will reveal three teams that jump out in that they’ll be having nationally ranked talent on the bench since they can’t take the spot above their current weight – Lake Highland Prep out of Florida, Blair Academy from New Jersey, and Pennsylvania’s Wyoming Seminary.

The exception to the one representative rule will be for states like Michigan that allow for multiple entries from a team at the state tournament.

Goodbye to Valiant, Homeschooled Wrestlers, and Those Off to College

As we transition into the high school season, we will be removing the wrestlers from Valiant Prep, Arizona since they don’t compete in a typical high school season. Any kids that are not enrolled in schools will also be taken out of the report.

We are called “High School on SI”, so enrollment in high school is required to appear in the rankings during the high school season.

A handful of wrestlers announced in the fall they would be foregoing their senior years to enroll in college early due to the new eligibility rules. Those that made appearances during the preseason were added to the rankings. They will be removed as well.

Your Past is Still a Factor

Over the course of the preseason, we’ve witnessed quite a few breakout performances. If a wrestler’s past resume was more positive than negative, it was easier to honor their big results. Those on the other end of the spectrum were added into the rankings, but the prior losses were factored into their landing spot.

So, please keep in mind, that while new results take precedence and are a greater factor, the past results cannot be ignored. All your matches are a factor in the national rankings – not just your standout performances.

Subtle Changes This Time Around, Except for 120 pounds

Super 32 was the bomb. The U.S. Marine Corps’ Brian Keck Preseason Nationals results impacted the bottom part of the rankings more than the top. The changes were subtle outside of a few weight classes.

We felt as the preseason is just about over, two wrestlers in our 120-pound rankings needed reevaluation.

Georgia’s Ariah Mills (Buford) was placed at 120 pounds by us over the summer, and he’s just been left there despite not making any appearances. We felt a slight drop was in order, especially since he hasn’t really competed at this weight and his weight is really unknown at this time.

In that second look, we also determined Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers, New Jersey) should move down a bit. We used his previous wins from a year ago to rank him at 120 ahead of Super 32. Kenny did not wrestle, so we feel those that have been putting it on the line should rise above him, but credence is being given to his past since he is still in the top ten.

That jockeying pushed Pennsylvania’s Brayden Wenrich (Northampton) to the top of the 120-pound rankings. Both Kenny and Mills have wins over Pennsylvania’s Chase Karenbauer on their resumes, so we moved them to the spots ahead of Karenbauer.

Another change not related to any result has occurred at the top of 175 and 190 pounds with State College, Pennsylvania’s Jayden O’Farrill moving from 175 pounds to 190. O’Farrill’s previous wins over Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, New Jersey) allow him to take over the number one ranking at 190 pounds.

That move leaves Ohio’s Zack Aquila out of Brecksville as the top dog at 175.

Legacy Wresting’s Coverage

For more in depth coverage, and a different view of the rankings, visit Legacy Wrestling.

Send any information or questions to billybwrestling@yahoo.co.

High School On SI

2026-27 High School On SI Boys Preseason National High School Rankings: Version 8

PREVIOUS: V1 | V2 | V3 | V4 | V5 | V6 | V7 |

106-Pounds

1-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) FR

2-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

3-Rylen Wax (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR

4-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) FR

5-Derik Kiefer (West Forsyth, GA) JR

6-Cyrus Millage (Earlham Community, IA) FR

7-Ausome Guillermo (Palm Desert, CA) FR

8-Sebastian Gutierrez (Buchanan, CA) FR

9-Max Lindquist (Timberland, MO) SO

10-Marcarlo Mannello (Westlake, NY) FR

11-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) SO

12-Brady Genard (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

13-John Ross (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

14-Cameron Bartlow (Placer, CA) FR

15-Johnathan Thompson (Greene County, IA) FR

16-Quentin Walls (Clovis East, CA) FR

17-Pete Velardi (Delbarton, NJ) FR

18-Ty Martin (Don Bosco, IA) SO

19-Ryder Ream (York Suburban, PA) FR

20-Joe Cady (Chatfield, MN) SO

21-Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell, OK) SO

22-Charlie Flannery (OK) FR

23-Santino Andujo (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

24-Dakota Harmer (Lake Odessa Lakewood, MI) JR

25-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) SO

26-Leo Murillo (Trinity, PA) SO

27-Chace Armstrong (Ponaganset, RI) SO

28-Logan Tuck (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

29-Charles Cooper (St. James Academy, VA) SO

30-Fernando Jimeno (Katy, TX) FR

HM:

Daniel Serrano (Clovis East, CA) SO

Stephen Bagocius (Camden Catholic, NJ) SO

Eli Oberheim (PA) FR

Shay Lundvall (Glenwood Community, IA) FR

Walker Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) FR

Grady Moos (Elyria Catholic, OH) SO

Anderson Park (CA) FR

Dustin Alvarado (Mullen, CO) JR

113-Pounds

1-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SR

2-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) JR

3-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

4-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) FR

5-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) JR

6-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) JR

7-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) SO

8-Turner Ross (Mustang, OK) SR

9-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) JR

10-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) JR

11-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) SO

12-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) NJ

13-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) JR

14-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SR

15-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SR

16-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) SR

17-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SR

18-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) JR

19-Jha’Kai Roller (Cleveland, TN) FR

20-Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th

21-Jarron Beltran (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

22-Max Berman (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

23-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) JR

24-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

25-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) JR

26-Spencer Lee (James Madison, NY) FR

27-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SR

28-Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) SO

29-Noah Watkins (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR

30-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) JR

HM:

Andres Rambo Lopez (West Las Vegas, NV) JR

Branden Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) JR

Noah Desmond (IMG Academy, FL) FR

Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) SO

Lawson Sparks (Spire Academy, OH) SO

Jaxon Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR

Santino Pascarella (Half Hollow Hills, NY) JR

Keilan Yang (Eau Claire, WI) FR

Treyden Diduch (Freeport, IL) JR

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) SO

Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) SO

120-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) SO

2-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) JR

3-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

4-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

6-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

7-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SR

8-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SR

9-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) JR

10-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) JR

11-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

12-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

13-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) JR

14-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

15-Michael “MJ” Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SR

16-Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) SO

17-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SR

18-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) JR

19-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

20-Eddie George (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

21-Lucas Copper (Central Catholic, MA) SO

22-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

23-Cohen Reer (Edison, OH) SO

24-Mason Brown (NC) FR

25-Patrick Bulger (Derry Area, PA) SO

26-Paden Alyea (Skyline, VA) SR

27-Xavier Seabury (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

28-Riley Alcantar (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

29-Abe Heysinger (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SR

30-Tyler Sage (Linden, MI) JR

HM:

Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR

Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) SR

Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) JR

Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

Santos Tizoc (Silver Creek, CA) JR

Roman Tuttle (Gypsum-Southeast, KS) JR

Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) SR

Cael Muller (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR

Daniel Brown (Center Grove, IN) JR

Gavin Lewis (Crown Point, IN) SR

Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

Allen Woo (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) SR

Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) SR

126-Pounds

1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) JR

2-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SR

3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SR

4-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) JR

5-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) JR

6-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

7-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SR

8-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) SO

9-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

10-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

11-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SR

12-Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

13-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) JR

14-Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) JR

15-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SR

16-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

17-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

18-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) JR

19-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

20-Nico Emili (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

21-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SR

22-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) SO

23-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SR

24-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

25-JR Ortega (Grandview, CO) SR

26-Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) JR

27-Nathan Reynolds (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

28-Arturo Reyes (Mahanoy, PA) SO

29-Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

30-Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

HM:

Kash Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SR

Mason Milsaps (The Woodlands, TX) SO

Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) SR

Cannon Farrar (Gila Ridge, AZ) SR

Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) SR

Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) JR

Oliver Pulliam (Allen, TX) SO

Jack Stonebraker (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

132-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SR

2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

3-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) SR

4-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

5-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) JR

6-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

7-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SR

8-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SR

9-Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

10-Tommy Wurster (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

11-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) JR

12-Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) JR

13-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

14-Reef Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

15-Aaron Meza (Esperanza, CA) JR

16-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

17-Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) SR

18-Aidan Yarussi (North Hunderton, NJ) SR

19-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SR

20-Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) SR

21-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

22-Conner Whitely (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

23-Matthew Peterson (Islip, NY) SO

24-Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

25-Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) JR

26-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) JR

27-Adrian Canales (George C. Marshall, VA) SO

28-Jacob Saunders (Timberland, MO) FR

29-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) SR

30-Jeffrey Dunaway (St. Charles East, IL) FR

HM:

Mason Whitney (Abington Heights, PA) SR

Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) SR

Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) SR

Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) SR

Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) JR

138-Pounds

1-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SR

2-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

3-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SR

4-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

5-Tanner Guenot (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR

6-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SR

7-Caleb Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SR

8-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

9-Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) JR

10-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SR

11-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) JR

12-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

13-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SR

14-Caleb Kosko (Nazareth, PA) SO

15-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) JR

16-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

17-Calan Manley (Stillwater, OK) JR

18-Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

19-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) JR

20-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SR

21-Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) SR

22-Jack Simpson (Ponderosa, CO) SR

23-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SR

24-Garrison Sartain (Mustang, OK) SR

25-Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

26-Timothy Boda (Merritt Island, FL) JR

27-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) SR

28-Jake Nieto (Massapequa, NY) SR

29-Maddox Laymon (Sheridan, OH) JR

30-Riker O’Hearon (Carbon, UT) JR

HM:

Trevor Anderson (Orting, WA) SR

Eli Edfors (Central DeWitt, IA) JR

Joe Scott (Letchworth, NY) JR

Reid Yakes (Jesuit, FL) SR

Kelly Sullivan (Monroe Woodbury, NY) JR

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SR

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) SR

Brady Slicker (Hickory, PA) SR

Mathius Garza (Etiwanda, CA) SR

Teigan Newell (Crown Point, IN) SR

Maximus Pearch (IL) FR

Jack Cole (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO

Wyatt Stauffer (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

144-Pounds

1-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

2-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) JR

3-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SR

4-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) SR

5-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

6-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

7-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) JR

8-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SR

9-Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

10-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

11-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

12-Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

13-Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SR

14-Caden Woodall (Morenci, AZ) SO

15-Myles Grossman (Gettysburg, PA) SR

16-Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

17-Stefano Garcia Valdes (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

18-Kamdyn Borrero (Cathedral Prep, PA) JR

19-James Anderson (Mustang, OK) JR

20-Adante Washington (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

21-Joaquin Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

22-Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

23-Tyler Stephens (Mt. Saint Joseph, MD) SR

24-Stetson Gabel (Eaton, CO) FR

25-Gavin Green (Delone Catholic, PA) SR

26-Adaias Ortiz (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

27-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

28-Jake Kos (Simley, MN) SR

29-Kameron Green, Jr. (Creighton Prep, NE)

30-Deklan Barr (Altoona, PA) JR

HM:

Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SR

Chris Grossman (Hardin, MT) SR

Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) SR

Raymond Castillo (CA) SO

Landyn Shaffer (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

Nicholas Marchese (Crystal Lake, IL) SR

Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) SR

Chase Davis (Perrysburg, OH) JR

James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) SR

Isaac Conner (Mountainside, OR) JR

Pierce Rohman (Martin County Red Bulls, MN) SR

Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

150-Pounds

1-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SR

2-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) SR

3-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SR

4-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

5-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) JR

6-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

7-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SR

8-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR

9-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

10-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

11-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) SO

12-Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) SR

13-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) SR

14-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SR

15-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

16-Ray Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

17-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SR

18-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

19-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR

20-Ryan Munn (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

21-Aiden Kunes (Central Mountain, PA) SR

22-Matthew Santoro (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

23-Carlo Contino (Buchanan, CA) JR

24-Steven Robles (Canyon View, AZ) JR

25-Zander Schaefer (Clovis, CA) SR

26-Illia Kyryianenko (South Broward, FL) JR

27-Lincoln Hinchman (Brownsburg, IN) FR

28-Anthony Heim (Wayzata, MN) JR

29-Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) SR

30-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) SR

HM:

Jackson Paulsen (Blue Springs, MO) SR

Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East, NY) JR

Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SR

Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) SR

Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

Carson Neubert (Luxemburg-Casco, WI) SR

Joe Whitford (Westlake, UT) SO

Ben James (Sandusky St. Mary’s, OH) SR

Jake Mescher (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR

Mason Bauer (Ashland, OH) SR

Aiden Hardy-Fernandez (IN) SR

Liam Crandall (Evansville, WI) SO

Michael Terrell (Los Gatos, CA) JR

Sully Karmon (Perrysburg, OH) SO

Javian Palomino (CA) FR

Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) JR

157-Pounds

1-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SR

2-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

3-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

4-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) JR

5-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) SR

6-Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

7-Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) SR

8-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) SR

9-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SR

10-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

11-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SR

12-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

13-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) JR

14-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Vally, PA) SR

15-Jerin Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

16-Maverick Beckwith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

17-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

18-Wyatt Lewis (Gilroy, CA) SR

19-Carnell Davis (Ponaganset, RI) SR

20-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) SR

21-Jake Austin (Charlotte, FL) JR

22-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

23-James Whitbred (State College, PA) SR

24-Reid Clausi (West Essex Regional, NJ) JR

25-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SR

26-Gregory Torosian (Birmingham, CA) SR

27-Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

28-Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

29-Knox Verbais (Civic Memorial, IL) JR

30-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

HM:

Parker Casey (Johnston, IA) SR

Connor Crum (Seton Catholic, WA) SR

Donald Jackson (Wichita-East, KS) SR

Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) SR

Colton Wilson (Ozark, MO) JR

Jaimon Mogard (Ames, IA) SO

Carmine Cruz (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

Dylan Villers (Baylor School, TN) JR

Tommy Rowlands (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury, NY) JR

Augustus Smith (Central Arkansas Christian, AR) SR

Kaleb Mead (Watertown Mayer, MN) SR

Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) SR

Kaygen Roberts (Boyle County, KY) SR

165-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

3-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

4-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

5-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

6-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

7-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. Saint. Joseph, MD) JR

8-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

9-Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

10-Devon Weber (Greece Schools, NY) JR

11-Landen McDowell (St. Pius X, MO) JR

12-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) SR

13-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

14-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

15-Jack Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

16-Caden Staab (Northfield, MN) JR

17-Emory Gunby (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

18-Colby Houle (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

19-Bailey Holman (Poway, CA) JR

20-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) SR

21-Kadin Mulford (Palisades, CO) SR

22-Jesus Guzman (Lakeside, CA) JR

23-Kaleb Griffith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

24-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

25-Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) JR

26-Ben Ziola (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR

27-Ryan Gavrish (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR

28-Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

29-Kayson White (Highlands, KY) JR

30-Preston Scott (Choctaw, OK) SR

HM:

Olin Neuville (De Pere, WI) SR

Easton Kammerud (Mount Horeb, WI) SO

Luke Stempkowski (Pascack Valley School, NJ) SR

Emerson Tjaden (De Soto, KS) SR

Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO

Collin Hamm (Weyauwega-Fremont, WI) JR

Nicky Negron (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

175-Pounds

1-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) SR

2-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

3-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

4-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) SR

5-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) JR

6-Tomm Heiser (Evansville, WI) JR

7-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR

8-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SR

9-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

10-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SR

11-Zane Engels (Northfield, MN) SR

12-Jakob Hoke (Graham, OH) JR

13-Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

14-James Curoso (Cardinal Newman, CA) JR

15-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) JR

16-Kyler Crooks (Graham, OH) JR

17-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

18-Gary High (Cleveland, TN) JR

19-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) SR

20-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

21-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

22-Ibrahim Dheel (Mountain View, VA) SO

23-Braylen Yates (East Rowan, NC) SO

24-Alek Palko (Jefferson-Morgan, PA) JR

25-Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH) SR

26-Noah Curren (Norwin, PA) SO

27-Brock Armstrong (Coeur d Alene, ID) SR

28-Thomas Schechterly (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

29-Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) SR

30-Wyatt Boice (Minisink Valley, NY) SR

HM:

William Fullhart (Decorah, IA) SR

Leif Larwin (Bend, OR) SR

Gavin Boyd (Biglerville, PA) SR

Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SR

Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) SO

Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

Mason Carnrite (Poway, CA) SR

Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) JR

Julius Pacheco (Davison, MI) SR

Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) JR

AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) SR

Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)

Torin Kuokkanen (Waukesha West, WI) SR

Tucker Athey (Bay Port, WI) JR

190-Pounds

1-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) JR

2-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

3-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SR

4-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

5-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SR

6-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

7-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) JR

8-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) SR

9-Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) SR

10-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) JR

11-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

12-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

13-Joseph Heim (Wayzata, MN) JR

14-Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) SR

15-Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

16-Ryland Walters (Crater, OR) SR

17-Carter Lester (Lima Central Catholic, OH) JR

18-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR

19-JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

20-Sean Perez (Humble, TX) SR

21-Broedy Hendricks (Humboldt, IA) SR

22-Reed Falk (Middletown, WI) SR

23-Braden Strain (Berryhill, OK) SR

24-Levi Foote (Southern Regional, NJ) SR

25-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SR

26-Duke Martin (Honesdale, PA) SR

27-Jayden Imler (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

28-Hayden Harvey (Montoursville, PA) SR

29-Carson Herbst (Madison Central, KY) SR

30-Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SR

HM:

George Mansfield (Layton, UT) SR

Rocky Hoffschneider (Valley, CO) JR

Rock Shurette (Baylor School, TN) JR

Drew Teeter (Mooresville, NC) JR

Maximus Purdy (Assumption, Davenport, IA) JR

Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ) SR

Samuel Josey (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

David Clayton (Quakertown, PA) SR

Bryce Collins (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR

Duane Leslie (Mead, WA) SO

Sy Strobel (West Oak, SC) SR

Dresden Beard (Andover, KS) JR

Grayson Baumann (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR

Owen Schacht (Mishicot, WI) SR

Law Davlin (Perkins, OH) JR

Nolan Savage (Line Mountain, PA) JR

215-Pounds

1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SR

2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SR

3-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SR

4-Daniel “Mick” Moylan (Poway, CA) SR

5-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

6-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) SR

7-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) JR

8-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR

9-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) JR

10-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) SR

11-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

12-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) SR

13-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) SR

14-Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) SR

15-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SR

16-Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) JR

17-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) SR

18-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SR

19-Dominic Darch (Attica/Batavia, NY) SO

20-Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) JR

21-Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) SR

22-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) SR

23-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

24-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) SR

25-Seth Hernandez (Bixby, OK) SR

26-Theron Davis (Mustang, OK) JR

27-Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

28-Gavin Muller (Osage, IA) SR

29-Cristhian Soto (Miami Southridge, FL) SR

30-Jeremiah Chavis (Lake Gibson, FL) JR

HM:

Landon Tucker (Mifflinburg, PA) JR

285-Pounds

1-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

2-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

3-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) JR

4-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR

5-Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) SO

6-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) JR

7-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) SR

8-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) JR

9-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) SR

10-John Montgomery (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

11-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA) SR

12-Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) SR

13-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) SR

14-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) SR

15-Lucas Feuerbach (Solon, IA) SR

16-Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

17-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) SR

18-Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) SR

19-Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) JR

20-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA) JR

21-Preston Krueger (New London, WI) SR

22-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) JR

23-Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) SR

24-Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) SR

25-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) SR

26-Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) SR

27-Konway Williamson (Salina, OK) SR

28-Clete Gilbert (Marlow, OK) SR

29-Kyler Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR

30-Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

HM:

Drake Buthe (Glenwood, IA) SR

Tony Brooks (Crown Point, IN) SR

Keenan Mowery (South Putnam, IN) SR

Hank Redman (Columbus East, IN) SR

Jase Fuller (Lapeer, MI) SR

Robert Rose (Hatboro-Horsham, PA) SR

Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) SR

Cary Cox (Pleasant Valley, IA) SR

JT Kelso (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA) SR

Alex Johnson (Catawba Ridge, SC) SR

Sean Boyd (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR