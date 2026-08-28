The 2026 Alabama high school football season continues on Friday, August 28 with 198 games across the state. You can follow every game with our Alabama high school football scoreboard.

The top games on Friday are No. 3 Central vs. Pell City, No. 4 Vestavia Hills vs. No. 20 Benjamin Russell, and No. 14 Hillcrest vs. No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Alabama, select the links below.

Alabama High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (AHSAA) — August 28

6A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

5A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

4A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

3A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

2A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

1A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

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