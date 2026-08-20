Illinois High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (IHSA) — August 20-22
The 2026 Illinois high school football season officially kicks off this week with more than 250 IHSA games on the schedule from Thursday, August 20, through Saturday, August 22.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Illinois, click on the scoreboard links below.
Illinois High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 20-22
Thursday, August 20 IHSA Scoreboard
There are nine games on Thursday, August 20.
Chicago Military Academy vs. Phoenix Military — 4:15 p.m.
Crane Medical vs. Curie — 4:30 p.m.
Christ the King vs. Von Steuben — 4:30 p.m.
Urban Prep-Bronzeville vs. Brooks — 6 p.m.
Cerro Gordo/Bement vs. Oblong — 6 p.m.
Peotone vs. Blue Island Eisenhower — 6 p.m.
South Elgin vs. Oak Ridge — 6 p.m.
Manley vs. Dyett — 7 p.m.
Prosser vs. Lake View — 7:30 p.m.
Friday, August 21 IHSA Scoreboard
There are 230 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by a pair of Power 25 showdowns with Lincoln-Way East hosting Brother Rice and Nazareth Academy traveling to take on IC Catholic Prep.
Find every score on the Illinois high school football scoreboard
Saturday, August 22 IHSA Scoreboard
There are 28 games scheduled for Saturday, August 22, highlighted by a powerhouse showdown between Chicago Mt. Carmel and East St. Louis.
Find every score on the Illinois high school football scoreboard
Follow High School On SI for more Illinois high school football news.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.