Illinois High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (IHSA) — August 20-22

The 2026 Illinois high school football season officially kicks off this week with more than 250 IHSA games on the schedule from Thursday, August 20, through Saturday, August 22.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Illinois, click on the scoreboard links below.

Illinois High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 20-22

There are nine games on Thursday, August 20.

Chicago Military Academy vs. Phoenix Military — 4:15 p.m.

Crane Medical vs. Curie — 4:30 p.m.

Christ the King vs. Von Steuben — 4:30 p.m.

Urban Prep-Bronzeville vs. Brooks — 6 p.m.

Cerro Gordo/Bement vs. Oblong — 6 p.m.

Peotone vs. Blue Island Eisenhower — 6 p.m.

South Elgin vs. Oak Ridge — 6 p.m.

Manley vs. Dyett — 7 p.m.

Prosser vs. Lake View — 7:30 p.m.

There are 230 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by a pair of Power 25 showdowns with Lincoln-Way East hosting Brother Rice and Nazareth Academy traveling to take on IC Catholic Prep.

Find every score on the Illinois high school football scoreboard

There are 28 games scheduled for Saturday, August 22, highlighted by a powerhouse showdown between Chicago Mt. Carmel and East St. Louis.

Find every score on the Illinois high school football scoreboard

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