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Alabama High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 16

Follow the action from Friday night Alabama (AHSAA) high school football
Jack Butler|
Paul Bryant's Cordarro Law (0) brings down Brookwood’s Christian Gibson (24) at Paul W. Bryant High.
Paul Bryant's Cordarro Law (0) brings down Brookwood’s Christian Gibson (24) at Paul W. Bryant High. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Alabama high school football season continues into mid October, and you can follow the action throughout the night with our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard.

Alabama High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2

Full Alabama High School Football Scoreboard

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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