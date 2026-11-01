Alabama High School Head Football Coach Position Offers Insane Starting Salary

Feel like you have what it would take to build a high school football powerhouse in Alabama? Well, Dothan City is interested.

The Alabama high school has posted a job opening for its head football coach. Within the application process, the position is offering a salary level between $150,000-$180,000 based on experience.

It also points out that there will be significant salary supplements made available to hire an offensive coordinator and a defensive coordinator.

Dothan City Head Football Coach Stepped Down After Five Games

Back in late Septmeber, Jed Kennedy stepped down as the head coach of the Wolves. Dothan City was 2-3 at the time, including a 1-2 record in Class 6A, Region 2.

Kennedy went 29-19 during his time leading the Wolves, helping them to two playoff appearances. At the time of his immediate resignation, he held a career record of 114-47.

Alabama High School Offering Large Starting Salary For New Head Football Coach To Lead Team

The Wolves concluded the regular season with a 44-38 victory over Crestview this past Friday night, getting them to 3-7 on the year. The win snapped a six-game losing streak.

But now, Dothan City is looking to find a new leader who will take them to the highest of highs in Alabama high school football.

The application for the head coaching position notes, “Dothan City Schools seeks an accomplished head football coach to build and sustain a state championship caliber football program.

Dothan City Looking To Have New Head Football Coach Hired In Early 2027

“The coach will provide the vision, leadership, staff development and year-round preparation necessary to achieve consistent varsity playoff success and compete for state championships while advancing student-athletes’ academic achievement, character, discipline and well-being.”

The hiring committee is looking for qualified candidates who have a proven record of consistent winning and experience. They will also be responsible for implementing a structured year-round program for strength and conditioning, skill development and offseason preparation.

Dothan City hopes to have the qualified candidate beginning his career with the program in late February 2027.

Alabama High School Football Program Looking To Get Back To Success On The Gridiron

The Wolves are scheduled to return starting quarterback Sedrick Tyson, as the sophomore threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns. Leading rusher Sirlathian Meadows, who had over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns, graduates, as Jayden Ruffin is the top rusher back with 153 yards.

Dothan City won six games in 2025 and eight in 2022 and 2023.