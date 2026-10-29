Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 29, 2026)

We have a major shakeup in the latest High School On SI Alabama top 25 football rankings since the last rankings were released two weeks ago. Prattville takes the no. 1 spot after they defeated Thompson by one point. They then followed that up with a solid victory over Vestavia Hills.

Thompson drops down one spot to no. 2, and they are followed by Central-Phenix City, Hillcrest and Clay-Chalkville.

Vigor also jumps Williamson after their victory over the Lions two weeks ago.

As we look at the rest of the rankings, Pike Road made a six spot jump from no. 25 to no. 19. Daphne also had the biggest drop in the rankings from no. 15 down to no. 25 after they have suffered two straight defeats.

Scottsboro, Leeds and Alexandria also enter the rankings for the first time this season.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Prattville (9-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Vestavia Hills 13-0

Next up: at Opelika

2. Thompson (8-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Oak Mountain 42-0

Next up: Open week

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Enterprise 49-5

Next up: at Clay-Chalkville

4. Hillcrest (9-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Bessemer City 22-20

Next up: vs. Daphne

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Open week

Next up: vs. Central-Phenix City

6. Gulf Shores (9-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Theodore 33-7

Next up: vs. Bayside Academy

7. Parker (9-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Gardendale 52-0

Next up: Open week

8. Saraland (8-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Spanish Fort 56-14

Next up: vs. Auburn

9. Vigor (8-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Satsuma 43-7

Next up: at Fairhope

10. Williamson (7-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated LeFlore 30-0

Next up: Open week

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Percy Julian 39-0

Next up: Open week

12. Auburn (7-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Smiths Station 35-0

Next up: at Saraland

13. Vestavia Hills (7-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Prattville 13-0

Next up: Open week

14. Florence (8-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Hartselle 35-17

Next up: at Fort Payne

15. Homewood (8-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Ramsay 10-7

Next up: vs. Oak Mountain

16. Pelham (7-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Mountain Brook 25-21

Next up: vs. Pinson Valley

17. Deshler (8-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated West Point 55-14

Next up: vs. Mars Hil Bible

18. Oxford (7-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Pinson Valley 52-20

Next up: Open week

19. Pike Road (7-2)

Previous: 25

Last week: Defeated Rehobeth 39-0

Next up: vs. Hewitt-Trussville

Previous: 17

Last week: Lost to Central-Phenix City 49-5

Next up: at Carver Montgomery

Previous: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Sardis 56-0

Next up: vs. Good Hope

Previous: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Lincoln 48-21

Next up: at John Carroll Catholic

Previous: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Jacksonville 48-28

Next up: vs. Handley

Previous: 19

Last week: Lost to Citronelle 38-7

Next up: at Holtville

Previous: 15

Last week: Lost to Fairhope 27-24

Next up: at Hillcrest

Dropped out: Hewitt-Trussville, Mountain Brook and Carver Montgomery