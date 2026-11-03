Philip Rivers Emerges as NC State Football Coaching Candidate, Could Coach Son Gunner

Could the head coach of a successful high school football program in Alabama become the next head coach at North Carolina State University?

If his name is Philip Rivers, it's a possibility drawing considerable attention.

According to multiple reports, Rivers, the former NFL quarterback and NC State standout, has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Dave Doeren, who was fired Oct. 24.

Rivers, who made an unlikely return to the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts late in the 2025 season after nearly five years away from the league, could now be preparing for another surprising career move.

The Alabama native spent 17 seasons in the NFL before retiring after the 2020 season. Since 2021, he has served as head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, where he coaches his son, Gunner Rivers.

Phillip Rivers with his son Gunners Rivers for Senior night at St. Michael Catholic🔥



(via @BenThomasPreps) pic.twitter.com/4wL0IDq2xo — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) October 31, 2026

Gunner, a four-star quarterback, committed to the Wolfpack in February.

That family connection adds another intriguing possibility to the coaching search: Philip Rivers could eventually coach his son at both the high school and college levels.

Philip Rivers Discusses NC State Coaching Vacancy

Rivers has been linked to the Wolfpack's coaching vacancy and could potentially leave St. Michael Catholic for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"NC State is special to me," Rivers told Ben Thomas of AL.com on Friday night.

"Coach Doeren, shoot, what he did over 14 years, the all-time winningest coach. (I have) a ton of respect and appreciation for how he went about it with the university."

Rivers has compiled a 48-20 record in six seasons as head coach at St. Michael Catholic, where he has never had a losing season.

He guided the program to a 13-1 record last year.

Rivers was also highly decorated during his playing career at NC State, earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2000, ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year honors in 2003, and ACC Athlete of the Year honors in 2004.

His No. 17 jersey was retired in 2003.

Former NC State Quarterback Mike Glennon Supports Rivers

Mike Glennon, a former NFL and NC State quarterback, shared his thoughts on Rivers' potential hiring during an appearance on SiriusXM College Sports Radio.

Glennon, a graduate of Westfield High School in Chantilly, Virginia, said Rivers occupies a special place in NC State history, comparing his standing with that of legendary Wolfpack basketball coach Jim Valvano.

"There's a Mount Rushmore of N.C. State and definitely on there is Philip Rivers and he may be No. 1," Glennon said.

"He is on a pedestal that I don't even know if Jimmy V is on."

Despite Rivers' lack of college coaching experience, Glennon believes hiring him would be a risk worth taking.

"To me it's worth the risk," Glennon said. "Like, you only kinda get one shot to hire Philip Rivers."

Rivers also interviewed for the Buffalo Bills' head coaching vacancy in January, according to the original reporting.

Gunner Rivers Remains Committed to NC State

Despite Doeren's firing, Gunner Rivers reaffirmed his commitment to NC State in a text message to Pack Power following St. Michael Catholic's regular-season finale Friday night.

"I want to thank Coach Doeren for everything he did for me," Rivers wrote.

"I knew every time I spoke with him he was gonna tell me the truth whether good or bad. And that was something I always appreciated. He definitely left a good impression on me and my family. As far as my commitment goes, I'm staying 100% locked in with the PACK! Excited to get to work here in a couple months."

Gunner Rivers is one of the nation's top-ranked quarterbacks, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound signal-caller suffered a knee injury in the season opener but has still passed for 422 yards and six touchdowns during the 2026 campaign.

During his four-year high school career, Rivers has compiled more than 10,000 passing yards and exceeded 100 touchdown passes.

Could Philip Rivers Coach His Son at NC State?

Philip Rivers knows what it's like to play high school football for his father.

Now, after coaching Gunner at St. Michael Catholic, he could have the opportunity to extend that relationship to the college level.

Whether NC State ultimately offers Rivers the position remains uncertain. But the possibility of a father-son reunion in Raleigh adds another storyline to an already intriguing coaching search.

Gunner has made no secret of his admiration for his father's coaching ability.

"He's the best coach you can have in high school football," Gunner Rivers said.

"I am a little biased, but I think he's the best high school football coach there is. He definitely could be coaching college or NFL, too. So, the fact that I get to learn from him at such a young age is special."