Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school football talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college participants, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top football performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of SoCal's Football Player of the Week honors.

To see a list of this past week's top performers, be sure to check out the latest edition of Stat Stuffers.

Here are the nominations based on performances in Week 9 (Oct. 22-24).

FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 1. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Asir Nembhard, Mater Dei, RB

Nembhard set a school record with 349 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns in the Monarchs' win over Orange Lutheran.

Nathaniel Cadet, L.A. Marshall, QB

Cadet put together a monster performance, throwing for 402 yards and seven touchdowns in a win over L.A. Wilson.

E’lacion Saxton, Bellflower, QB

Saxton threw for 441 yards and six touchdowns to lead Bellflower to a win over Norwalk.

Nicholas Hoang, Culver City, QB

Hoang threw for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns in Culver City's win over Torrance.

Isaiah Wilson, Rialto, RB

Wilson ran for 296 yards on 28 carries and scored six touchdowns in a win over Kaiser.

Tru Warrior Casas, Fairfax, RB

Casas put up a huge performance for Fairfax, rushing for 331 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Palisades.

Star Thomas III, Orange, QB

Thomas threw for 423 yards and six touchdowns to lead Orange to a win over Irvine.

Drake Robinson, Fountain Valley, WR

Robinson was a touchdown machine for Fountain Valley, catching 10 passes for 162 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Placentia Valencia.

Isaiah Danns, Mater Dei, DB

Danns made a game-changing play for Mater Dei, returning an interception 86 yards for a touchdown to help clinch the win over Orange Lutheran.

Noah Sanchez, Crespi, DB

Sanchez came through for Crespi with a sack, an interception and eight tackles in a win over Bishop Alemany.