Two-Time Alabama State Wrestling Champion Ryan Lambert Dies at 16

The Alabama high school wrestling community is mourning the loss of two-time state champion Jeremy "Ryan" Lambert, who died following a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

Two-Time State Champion

Lambert, 16, captured his second consecutive Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A-4A state championship in February, defeating St. James' Noah Rains, 15-2, in the 120-pound final. His victory helped Alexandria finish second in the team standings.

School Mourns the Loss

Alexandria principal Derek Cobb confirmed Lambert’s death in a statement published by the Calhoun Journal.

“The Alexandria High School family lost a tremendous student, teammate, and friend with the passing of Ryan Lambert,” Cobb said. “He was such a respectful young man who was greatly loved by his classmates, teammates, teachers, and friends.

“He will be forever remembered as a state wrestling champion at Alexandria High School, but above all the championships and medals, he was one of the most pleasant individuals to be around. His passion, spirit, and determination in the classroom and on the wrestling mat has left an indelible mark at AHS. Our hearts are hurting during this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from the Alexandria community, as well as our neighboring communities throughout the state. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lambert family as they navigate through this time of grief.”

Neighboring schools took to social media, after the news broke, to express their support for the Alexandria school community and the Lambert family.

"Please join me in lifting up Alexandria High School and the entire Alexandria community in prayer," wrote Pell City Principal Jason Deason on Facebook. "They tragically lost one of their students last night, and there really are no words for something like this."

To the Alexandria community, Alexandria wrestling team, and to the Lambert family," read another Facebook post from Saks High School. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May the Lord give you all peace, comfort, and strength in the days ahead. The entire Saks community stands with you."

Crash Details Released

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) released a statement which revealed that a 16-year-old, later confirmed as Lambert, was critically injured when his vehicle, a 2007 Jeep Cherokee left the roadway, near Ohatchee, and struck an embankment before overturning. According to ALEA, Lambert was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the accident.

Coach Remembers Lambert

“Absolutely heartbreaking and still in disbelief,” Alexandria wrestling coach Frank Hartzog, who coached Lambert to two state titles before retiring after the season, told the Journal. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.”

Lambert was set to enter his junior year in the fall.