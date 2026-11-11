Arizona High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Arizona high school football playoffs are heating up, with championship contenders across seven classifications preparing for another critical weekend of postseason action.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association's 2026 state tournaments continue Friday, Nov. 13, with the opening rounds of the Open Division and Class 6A, second-round games in Classes 5A and 4A, and quarterfinal matchups in Classes 3A and 2A.

The weekend concludes Saturday, Nov. 14, when Williams and Hayden meet for the eight-player Class 1A state championship.

The biggest storyline surrounds the Open Division, where Liberty earned the No. 1 seed after defeating rival Centennial 21-14 in the regular-season finale.

Chandler received the No. 2 seed, followed by Hamilton and Centennial. All four teams earned first-round byes and will begin postseason play in the quarterfinals Nov. 20.

The Open Division features a unique format in which teams losing their first-round games move into the Class 6A state championship bracket.

Meanwhile, Class 5A features top-seeded Desert Mountain, while undefeated Snowflake and Prescott headline the Class 4A championship race.

In Class 3A, Benjamin Franklin and Round Valley remain undefeated, while Scottsdale Christian Academy, San Tan Charter and Willcox lead the Class 2A field.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Arizona high school football playoff brackets, including first-round scores, upcoming matchups, championship dates and direct links to all seven tournaments.

Arizona Open Division High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Open Division features 12 teams competing for Arizona's highest-level state football championship.

Liberty earned the No. 1 seed after completing a 9-1 regular season and defeating Centennial 21-14 on Nov. 6.

Chandler received the No. 2 seed, followed by Hamilton at No. 3 and Centennial at No. 4.

All four teams received first-round byes.

The opening round features four games Friday, Nov. 13, including Mountain View at Brophy College Prep and American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek at Basha.

Pinnacle hosts Higley, while Perry welcomes Sandra Day O'Connor.

The four winners will advance to the Open Division quarterfinals Nov. 20, where the top four seeds await.

Open Division First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 9 Mountain View at No. 8 Brophy College Prep

No. 12 American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek at No. 5 Basha

No. 10 Higley at No. 7 Pinnacle

No. 11 Sandra Day O'Connor at No. 6 Perry

All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Arizona time.

First-round byes: No. 1 Liberty, No. 2 Chandler, No. 3 Hamilton and No. 4 Centennial.

Open Division Quarterfinals — Friday, Nov. 20

No. 1 Liberty vs. Brophy College Prep-Mountain View winner

No. 4 Centennial vs. Basha-ALA Queen Creek winner

No. 2 Chandler vs. Pinnacle-Higley winner

No. 3 Hamilton vs. Perry-O'Connor winner

The Open Division semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 28, followed by the state championship Dec. 5.

Class 6A Arizona High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features an unusual playoff structure connected directly to the Open Division.

The tournament begins with four play-in games Nov. 13. The winners will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will join the four teams eliminated from the Open Division's opening round.

That means several of Arizona's strongest programs will still have an opportunity to compete for the 6A championship even after losing their first Open Division playoff game.

The 6A play-in field features Williams Field, Boulder Creek, Red Mountain, Salpointe Catholic, Mesa, Highland, Queen Creek and Casteel.

Williams Field hosts Boulder Creek, while Red Mountain faces Salpointe Catholic.

Mesa welcomes Highland, and Queen Creek hosts Casteel.

Class 6A Play-In Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 20 Boulder Creek at No. 13 Williams Field

No. 19 Salpointe Catholic at No. 14 Red Mountain

No. 18 Highland at No. 15 Mesa

No. 17 Casteel at No. 16 Queen Creek

All four games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

The quarterfinal field will be finalized after the Open Division and 6A opening-round games conclude.

The Class 6A quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 20, followed by the semifinals Nov. 27 and championship Dec. 5.

Class 5A Arizona High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features top-seeded Desert Mountain, along with Horizon, Notre Dame Prep, American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North and several other championship contenders.

Desert Mountain received a first-round bye and will begin its postseason against No. 16 Marana, which defeated Sunnyslope 45-35.

No. 8 Arizona College Prep faces No. 9 Canyon View, which rolled past Ironwood Ridge 66-21.

No. 4 ALA-Gilbert North will host No. 20 Sunrise Mountain, which eliminated No. 13 Campo Verde 31-20.

No. 5 Desert Edge faces No. 12 Mountain Pointe, which survived Verrado 40-33.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Horizon welcomes No. 15 Yuma Catholic, which shut out Buena 41-0.

No. 7 Millennium hosts No. 10 Cactus Shadows, which defeated Canyon del Oro 49-0.

No. 3 Notre Dame Prep meets No. 19 McClintock, which eliminated Chaparral 28-14.

No. 6 Desert View faces No. 11 Cactus, which defeated Tucson High 39-10.

Class 5A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 16 Marana at No. 1 Desert Mountain

No. 9 Canyon View at No. 8 Arizona College Prep

No. 20 Sunrise Mountain at No. 4 ALA-Gilbert North

No. 12 Mountain Pointe at No. 5 Desert Edge

No. 15 Yuma Catholic at No. 2 Horizon

No. 10 Cactus Shadows at No. 7 Millennium

No. 19 McClintock at No. 3 Notre Dame Prep

No. 11 Cactus at No. 6 Desert View

Class 5A First-Round Scores — Nov. 6

No. 16 Marana 45, No. 17 Sunnyslope 35

No. 9 Canyon View 66, No. 24 Ironwood Ridge 21

No. 20 Sunrise Mountain 31, No. 13 Campo Verde 20

No. 12 Mountain Pointe 40, No. 21 Verrado 33

No. 15 Yuma Catholic 41, No. 18 Buena 0

No. 10 Cactus Shadows 49, No. 23 Canyon del Oro 0

No. 19 McClintock 28, No. 14 Chaparral 14

No. 11 Cactus 39, No. 22 Tucson High 10

The Class 5A quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 20, followed by the semifinals Nov. 27 and state championship Dec. 4.

Class 4A Arizona High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features undefeated Snowflake and Prescott, along with Mica Mountain, Bradshaw Mountain, Northwest Christian and several other championship contenders.

Top-seeded Snowflake completed a perfect 10-0 regular season and will open its postseason against No. 16 Coconino, which defeated Sahuarita 47-26.

No. 2 Mica Mountain welcomes No. 15 Thunderbird, which defeated Youngker 26-14.

Undefeated No. 3 Prescott faces No. 14 Gila Ridge, which survived Sahuaro 31-28.

No. 4 Bradshaw Mountain hosts No. 13 Maryvale, which advanced with a 35-0 victory over ALA-West Foothills.

No. 5 Northwest Christian faces No. 21 Sierra Linda, which produced one of the opening round's biggest upsets by defeating No. 12 Buckeye 37-19.

No. 8 Peoria meets No. 9 Arcadia, which defeated Pueblo 42-6.

Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 16 Coconino at No. 1 Snowflake

No. 9 Arcadia at No. 8 Peoria

No. 13 Maryvale at No. 4 Bradshaw Mountain

No. 21 Sierra Linda at No. 5 Northwest Christian

No. 15 Thunderbird at No. 2 Mica Mountain

No. 10 Lee Williams at No. 7 St. Mary's

No. 14 Gila Ridge at No. 3 Prescott

No. 11 Eastmark at No. 6 Walden Grove

Class 4A First-Round Scores — Nov. 6

No. 16 Coconino 47, No. 17 Sahuarita 26

No. 9 Arcadia 42, No. 24 Pueblo 6

No. 13 Maryvale 35, No. 20 ALA-West Foothills 0

No. 21 Sierra Linda 37, No. 12 Buckeye 19

No. 15 Thunderbird 26, No. 18 Youngker 14

No. 10 Lee Williams 44, No. 23 Estrella Foothills 21

No. 14 Gila Ridge 31, No. 19 Sahuaro 28

No. 11 Eastmark 23, No. 22 Marcos de Niza 21

The Class 4A quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 20, followed by the semifinals Nov. 27 and state championship Dec. 4.

Class 3A Arizona High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features undefeated Benjamin Franklin and Round Valley, along with Thatcher, Show Low, Pusch Ridge Christian, Valley Christian, Gilbert Christian and Florence.

Top-seeded Benjamin Franklin advanced with a 42-0 victory over Coolidge and will host No. 9 Florence, which upset No. 8 Crismon 34-13.

No. 4 Show Low defeated Seton Catholic 51-0 and will face No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian, which defeated Dysart 28-20.

No. 2 Round Valley continued its undefeated season with a 49-26 victory over ALA-Mesa North.

The Elks will face No. 7 Gilbert Christian, which defeated Payson 41-15.

No. 3 Thatcher advanced with a 28-7 victory over American Leadership Academy and will face No. 6 Valley Christian, which shut out Page 41-0.

Class 3A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 9 Florence at No. 1 Benjamin Franklin

No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian at No. 4 Show Low

No. 7 Gilbert Christian at No. 2 Round Valley

No. 6 Valley Christian at No. 3 Thatcher

Class 3A First-Round Scores — Nov. 6

No. 1 Benjamin Franklin 42, No. 16 Coolidge 0

No. 9 Florence 34, No. 8 Crismon 13

No. 4 Show Low 51, No. 13 Seton Catholic 0

No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian 28, No. 12 Dysart 20

No. 2 Round Valley 49, No. 15 ALA-Mesa North 26

No. 7 Gilbert Christian 41, No. 10 Payson 15

No. 3 Thatcher 28, No. 14 American Leadership Academy 7

No. 6 Valley Christian 41, No. 11 Page 0

The Class 3A semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 21, followed by the state championship Nov. 28.

Class 2A Arizona High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features Scottsdale Christian Academy, San Tan Charter, Willcox, Chandler Prep, Santa Cruz Valley, Benson, Arizona Lutheran Academy and Camp Verde in the quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Scottsdale Christian Academy advanced with a 49-7 victory over Trivium Prep and will face No. 9 Camp Verde.

Camp Verde produced one of the second round's biggest upsets, defeating No. 8 Phoenix Christian 28-27.

No. 4 Chandler Prep survived No. 13 Pima 26-21 and will face No. 5 Santa Cruz Valley, which defeated Parker 21-13.

No. 2 San Tan Charter advanced with a 66-21 victory over Tuba City and will face No. 7 Arizona Lutheran Academy, which defeated Desert Star 49-33.

No. 3 Willcox defeated Tanque Verde 42-21 and will host No. 6 Benson, which eliminated St. Johns 46-21.

Class 2A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 9 Camp Verde at No. 1 Scottsdale Christian Academy

No. 5 Santa Cruz Valley at No. 4 Chandler Prep

No. 7 Arizona Lutheran Academy at No. 2 San Tan Charter

No. 6 Benson at No. 3 Willcox

Class 2A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 6

No. 1 Scottsdale Christian Academy 49, No. 16 Trivium Prep 7

No. 9 Camp Verde 28, No. 8 Phoenix Christian 27

No. 4 Chandler Prep 26, No. 13 Pima 21

No. 5 Santa Cruz Valley 21, No. 12 Parker 13

No. 2 San Tan Charter 66, No. 15 Tuba City 21

No. 7 Arizona Lutheran Academy 49, No. 23 Desert Star 33

No. 3 Willcox 42, No. 14 Tanque Verde 21

No. 6 Benson 46, No. 11 St. Johns 21

The Class 2A semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 21, followed by the state championship Nov. 28.

Class 1A Eight-Player Arizona High School Football Playoff Bracket

Arizona's eight-player Class 1A championship game is set, with No. 1 Williams facing No. 2 Hayden on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Williams advanced with a 46-14 semifinal victory over No. 4 St. David.

The Vikings previously defeated Cicero Prep Academy 48-0 in the quarterfinals.

Hayden continued its undefeated season with a 65-18 victory over No. 6 Superior in the semifinals.

The Lobos advanced to the semifinals with a 47-0 victory over Joseph City.

The championship game brings together the tournament's top two seeds.

Class 1A State Championship — Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 2 Hayden vs. No. 1 Williams — 6 p.m., Coronado High School, Scottsdale

Class 1A Semifinal Scores

No. 1 Williams 46, No. 4 St. David 14

No. 2 Hayden 65, No. 6 Superior 18

Class 1A Quarterfinal Scores

No. 1 Williams 48, No. 8 Cicero Prep Academy 0

No. 4 St. David 48, No. 5 Mogollon 24

No. 2 Hayden 47, No. 7 Joseph City 0

No. 6 Superior 30, No. 3 Mohave Accelerated 28

The Class 1A state championship will be the first of Arizona's seven football titles decided this postseason.

When Are the 2026 Arizona High School Football State Championships?

The Arizona Interscholastic Association will crown seven state football champions between Nov. 14 and Dec. 5.

The Class 1A championship will be played at Coronado High School in Scottsdale.

The Class 2A and 3A championships are scheduled for Nov. 28 at Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix.

The Class 4A, 5A, 6A and Open Division championships will be played Dec. 4-5 at Mountain America Stadium on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe.

Saturday, Nov. 14

6 p.m. — Class 1A championship, Coronado High School

Saturday, Nov. 28

3 p.m. — Class 2A championship, Mountain Pointe High School

7:30 p.m. — Class 3A championship, Mountain Pointe High School

Friday, Dec. 4

3 p.m. — Class 4A championship, Mountain America Stadium

7 p.m. — Class 5A championship, Mountain America Stadium

Saturday, Dec. 5

Noon — Class 6A championship, Mountain America Stadium

6 p.m. — Open Division championship, Mountain America Stadium

All times are Arizona local time.

What's Next in the Arizona High School Football Playoffs?

The postseason continues Friday, Nov. 13, with games across six classifications.

The Open Division and Class 6A begin their tournaments, while Classes 5A and 4A enter the second round.

Classes 3A and 2A are down to eight teams apiece, with quarterfinal winners advancing to the semifinals Nov. 21.

The first state champion will be crowned Saturday, Nov. 14, when Williams faces Hayden in the Class 1A eight-player championship.

The remaining six titles will be decided Nov. 28 and Dec. 4-5.

High School On SI will continue updating the Arizona high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.