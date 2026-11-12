Florida’s first Open Division football state champion will have to survive more than one difficult matchup. Three weeks of pool play will test whether offenses can adjust to different defenses and whether individual stars can keep producing when opponents know exactly where to focus.

The eight-team tournament begins Friday, Nov. 13, with two semifinal places available in each four-team pool. St. Thomas Aquinas, Chaminade-Madonna, Lakeland and Venice make up Pool A, while Columbus, West Boca Raton, Miami Central and Raines compete in Pool B.

These 10 players represent all eight teams and several different ways to influence the championship race. The order weighs their potential impact on the tournament rather than their recruiting rankings

10. Edwardo Thompson, Miami Central

Senior defensive tackle

Thompson’s 13 reported sacks give Central a disruptive presence inside. Against Pool B quarterbacks who can extend possessions, pressure through the middle could be especially valuable, moving a passer off his spot before he has room to escape outside.

Central opens against Columbus before facing West Boca Raton and Raines. Thompson’s ability to create negative plays could help the Rockets force opponents into longer passing situations rather than allowing them to dictate the pace.

9. Troy Butler, Raines

Senior defensive end

Butler enters with 56 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and three forced fumbles in Raines’ posted statistics. His influence extends beyond finishing a sack; keeping a quarterback from escaping can give the rest of the defense time to close.

That responsibility becomes immediate against West Boca’s Trey Moran. Butler must balance pursuing the passer with protecting the edge, a challenge that could determine whether the Vikings contain Moran or allow broken plays to become first downs.

8. Tromon Isaac Jr., Chaminade-Madonna

Junior wide receiver

Isaac averages 71.8 receiving yards per game and has 13 touchdown catches, giving Brady Quinn a productive target as Chaminade begins against Venice.

The Lions also have Kedarius Rhaney and Armani Strong, making coverage decisions more complicated than simply assigning extra help to one receiver. Isaac’s ability to finish drives could become particularly important if Pool A games turn into possession-by-possession contests.

7. Kelin Hendrix, Lakeland

Senior quarterback

Hendrix has completed 71 percent of his passes with 17 touchdown throws while adding 10 rushing touchdowns. His mobility gives Lakeland another way to move the chains when its initial passing options are covered.

The Dreadnaughts open at Aquinas, where avoiding predictable passing situations will be essential. If Hendrix can combine efficient throws with timely gains on the ground, Lakeland can keep more of its offense available instead of allowing the Raiders to concentrate on rushing the passer.

6. Dorien “Macho” Irving-Jones, Venice

Senior running back

Irving-Jones averages 148.6 rushing yards per game in Venice’s posted statistics. His production gives the Indians a way to sustain possessions and keep freshman quarterback Mason Polley from having to carry every drive.

Venice faces Chaminade, Aquinas and Lakeland in succession. Running effectively against that group would do more than generate yardage: it could help the Indians manage field position and create passing opportunities without repeatedly asking Polley to convert third-and-long.

5. Mark Matthews, St. Thomas Aquinas

Offensive tackle

The recently announced Georgia commitment will draw attention, but Matthews’ most important work in this tournament will happen before a runner reaches the second level or a receiver finishes his route.

Aquinas’ backfield gives opponents several players to account for. Matthews can help turn that depth into consistent production by creating room at the line of scrimmage and protecting passing opportunities. His execution could be particularly valuable when a close game demands a sustained scoring drive.

4. Amir Sears, Columbus

Senior wide receiver/cornerback

Sears brings value on both sides of the ball, with five interceptions and four receiving touchdowns in Columbus’ posted statistics.

That combination makes him especially relevant in a tournament where one takeaway can change the number of possessions an opponent receives. Columbus opens against Central before meeting Raines and West Boca. Sears can influence those games both by providing a receiving option and by making quarterbacks pay for challenging his coverage.

3. Wyatt Smith, St. Thomas Aquinas

Senior defensive end

Smith’s 14 sacks make him one of the clearest threats to an opponent’s passing plan. Lakeland’s Hendrix presents the first challenge, with Chaminade’s Quinn also on Aquinas’ pool schedule.

A sack can end a drive, but pressure that forces an early throw can be just as useful. If Smith can disrupt protection without Aquinas consistently committing extra rushers, the Raiders can keep more defenders available to handle receivers and quarterback scrambles.

2. Trey Moran, West Boca Raton

Senior quarterback

Moran has thrown 18 touchdown passes and rushed for eight more scores. He also leads West Boca’s posted rushing averages at 52.2 yards per game, making his decisions central to how the Bulls move the ball.

Raines’ defensive front will test him immediately. Central and Columbus follow, giving Moran three different challenges in three weeks. His ability to recognize pressure, protect the football, and choose when to run could determine whether West Boca consistently finishes possessions.

1. Brady Quinn, Chaminade-Madonna

Junior quarterback

Quinn enters with a 71.9 percent completion rate and a receiving group capable of challenging several areas of the field. Chaminade’s opening assignment is Venice, followed by Lakeland and Aquinas.

His decision-making could shape the entire Pool A race. Taking an available completion rather than forcing a contested throw can keep the Lions moving, while his mobility gives defenses another responsibility when coverage holds. Against three established programs, Quinn’s ability to stay efficient under pressure could be the difference between an early exit and a semifinal berth.