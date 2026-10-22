Arizona High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 21, 2026)

Halloween is just around the corner. Which Arizona high school football teams will get some late-season treats, while others fall victim to gridiron tricks?

Here are the latest High School On SI Arizona high school football Top 25 rankings heading into Week 9:

1. Hamilton (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Stairway to Seven: The Huskies remained perfect in Week 8, taking down the formidable Pinnacle Pioneers, 34-13, in a top-five matchup.

Running back Jeremiah Jones rushed for 138 yards, while fellow tailback Devante Roebuck punched in two rushing touchdowns.

However, the road won’t get easier from here. Hamilton will try to stay undefeated as they travel to No. 3 Liberty in Week 9.

2. Chandler (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 3

In the Game of the Week, No. 3 Chandler took down No. 2 Centennial, 20-16, to win their sixth in a row.

But it didn’t come without some controversy.

Chandler led 20-14 and was trying to run the clock out with 15 seconds left, backed up in front of their own end zone. At the one-yard line, the Wolves ran a quarterback sneak up the middle, but were stopped in their tracks.

As the play concluded, it appeared the ball popped out and Centennial jumped on it, in what would have been a go-ahead touchdown with just seconds remaining.

However, it was ruled a safety on the field, stating the runner was down before any form of a fumble.

Chandler survived, and now they will get a tune-up opportunity in Week 9 against Valley Vista, before a final stretch of Pinnacle and Hamilton.

3. Liberty (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 4

Smooth sailing for the Liberty Lions in Week 8.

Liberty took down Boulder Creek, 40-6, behind running back Jayden Sanchez’s two rushing touchdowns. Three different Lion tailbacks found the end zone against the Jaguars.

Next up? The biggest opportunity of the year, hosting No. 1 Hamilton in Week 9.

4. Centennial (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 2

Inches away from 7-0, the Coyotes fell for the first time this season.

Via the aforementioned Chandler-Centennial game-ending debacle, Centennial came up short on a quiet day for the Coyote offense.

WR Jaylee Abraham posted six catches for 94 yards, but Centennial could only find the end zone twice, including only once through the air.

The Coyotes will try to spark their offense in Week 9, traveling to Mountain Ridge.

5. Basha (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 6

Did someone forget about the Basha Bears? The former nationally ranked crew from Val Vista Drive moved back into the top-five this week with a 45-21 win over Mesa High.

Texas running back commit Noah Roberts has carried the workload for the green and gold, scoring a whopping four rushing touchdowns against the Jackrabbits.

The final three games of the season will likely tell the story of what is to come for Basha’s postseason chances: a matchup against a talented Brophy Prep, a trip down south to take on Salpointe Catholic, and of course, The Battle of Val Vista against the Perry Pumas.

Basha will host No. 11 Brophy in Week 9.

6. Higley (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

After Higley took down then-No. 7 Perry in a 45-42 shootout, the Knights kept the ball rolling with a 49-0 victory vs. Shadow Ridge.

Higley has now won six straight, with three of the six wins being shutouts. They have outscored their opponents 195-42 in their last four games.

In Week 9, they will take on Saguaro High to try and make it seven straight wins.

7. Pinnacle (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

The Pioneers were on top of the world in early September, upsetting Basha and going on a four-game win streak.

Now in October, Pinnacle might be back to reality.

No. 1 Hamilton knocked off Pinnacle, 34-13, in the Pioneers’ lowest-scoring effort since Sept. 4.

Good News: Pinnacle will have a chance to get back on track at Cactus Canyon in Week 9, with a big-time matchup against No. 2 Chandler waiting in Week 10.

8. ALA-Gilbert North (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 8

Eight for No. 8

ALA-Gilbert North stayed perfect with a 35-16 win over Arizona College Prep.

Running backs Weston Powell and McRae Skinner combined for 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns, dominating the Gilbert-Chandler battle.

Next up: the Eagles will take on Campo Verde in Week 9.

9. Desert Mountain (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

It’s hard to beat the Wolves when you step on the gridiron.

Desert Mountain now has six straight wins, with their lone loss being a forfeit.

The Wolves took down Chaparral 35-7 in Week 8, outscoring the Firebirds 21-7 in the second half.

RB Ryan Cratty led the way with 158 rushing yards in the win.

Next: Desert Mountain will travel to Horizon in Week 9.

10. Perry (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 10

After a down-to-the-wire close loss to Higley, the Pumas got back in the win column.

Perry took down Westwood 34-14, with Boise State quarterback commit Kael Snyder finishing on 19/21 passing with two touchdowns.

Perry will take on No. 22 Salpointe Catholic in Week 9.

11. Brophy College Prep (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Defeated No. 17 Williams Field, 46-30

Next: at No. 5 Basha

12. Mountain View (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Red Mountain, 28-27 (OT)

Next: vs. Casteel

13. Horizon (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Highland, 17-10

Next: vs. No. 9 Desert Mountain

14. Desert Edge (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Tolleson, 56-0

Next: vs. Kellis

15. Red Mountain (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Lost to then-No. 18 Mountain View, 28-27 (OT)

Next: at Gilbert

16. O'Connor (4-3)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: BYE WEEK

Next: at Boulder Creek

17. Williams Field (4-3)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Lost to then-No. 12 Brophy College Prep, 46-30

Next: vs. Shadow Ridge

18. Canyon View (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Defeated Verrado, 33-14.

Next: vs. Millennium

19. Notre Dame Prep (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Lost to Cactus Shadows, 17-7

Next: vs. Arizona College Prep

20. Benjamin Franklin (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: Defeated ALA-Ironwood, 42-7

Next: vs. Crismon

21. Highland (3-4)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Lost to then-No. 14 Horizon, 17-10

Next: vs. Desert Ridge

22. Salpointe Catholic (3-4)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Defeated Saguaro, 24-6

Next: at No. 10 Perry

23. Mesa (3-4)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Lost to then-No. 6 Basha, 45-21

Next: at Westwood

24. Queen Creek (3-4)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: Defeated Desert Vista, 22-14

Next: at Corona Del Sol

25. Marana (5-3)

Previous rank: N/A

Last week: Defeated Tucson High Magnet School, 33-6

Next: vs. Mountain View (Tucson)