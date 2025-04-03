2027 RB Jeremiah Dent (Marion, Arkansas) set to visit 4 more programs this spring
Marion (Arkansas) High School running back Jeremiah Dent is set to visit multiple schools in the near future as part of his spring visit tour that already has included multiple stops, including a visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Dent caught up with High School on SI after his Tennessee Volunteers visit and listed some of the other schools he's planning to visit this spring.
"I want to visit Michigan, TCU, Ole Miss and SMU because I can see myself balling at all those schools," Dent said. "I would really love to check out the coaching staff and the environment they have. I feel like with the competition I see at a collegiate level and where I’m at, I can be used as an elite offensive weapon at these schools in their offense."
Dent is an intriguing back in the 2027 class and has offers from Charlotte, North Carolina State and Sacramento State. He has interest from many other programs, including Arkansas and Tennessee.
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Can Louisville commit Briggs Cherry lead Baylor School to a state championship?
- Fans react to Perry (Arizona) star Koa Peat's college decision
- Baylor School releases 2025 Tennessee high school football schedule
- Bryce James could be next great Arizona Wildcats star
- 5-star quarterback Faizon Brandon confirms he will compete at Elite 11 in Georgia
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 offseason and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App