2027 RB Jeremiah Dent (Marion, Arkansas) set to visit 4 more programs this spring

Dent has offers from Charlotte, North Carolina State and Sacramento State

Caleb Sisk

Jeremiah Dent of Marion (Arkansas)
Jeremiah Dent of Marion (Arkansas) / Courtesy of Jeremiah Dent

Marion (Arkansas) High School running back Jeremiah Dent is set to visit multiple schools in the near future as part of his spring visit tour that already has included multiple stops, including a visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Dent caught up with High School on SI after his Tennessee Volunteers visit and listed some of the other schools he's planning to visit this spring.

"I want to visit Michigan, TCU, Ole Miss and SMU because I can see myself balling at all those schools," Dent said. "I would really love to check out the coaching staff and the environment they have. I feel like with the competition I see at a collegiate level and where I’m at, I can be used as an elite offensive weapon at these schools in their offense."

Dent is an intriguing back in the 2027 class and has offers from Charlotte, North Carolina State and Sacramento State. He has interest from many other programs, including Arkansas and Tennessee.

