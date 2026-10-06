Paul VI's Glenn Farello, Visitation's Mike McCarthy Enter D.C.-Area Hall of Fame

Paul VI Catholic boys basketball coach Glenn Farello and longtime Georgetown Visitation girls basketball coach Mike McCarthy were inducted into the Washington Metropolitan Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 27.

The two DMV coaching mainstays have combined for more than 1,300 victories. Farello is the reigning MaxPreps National Coach of the Year, and McCarthy retired this year after 31 seasons at Visitation.

Farello Built Eleanor Roosevelt Into a State Champion

Farello's head coaching career began at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Maryland, where he built the Raiders into one of the Washington area's premier boys basketball programs.

He spent 14 seasons at the Prince George's County Public Schools powerhouse, including seven as head coach, and compiled a 120-59 record. Farello reached the pinnacle in 2002, when he guided Eleanor Roosevelt to the Maryland Class 4A state championship and was named The Washington Post All-Met Coach of the Year.

Paul VI Coach Owns 650-Plus Wins, Five NBA Products

Farello has since built the boys basketball program at Paul VI Catholic in Chantilly, Virginia, into one of the nation's best. The Panthers compete in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference alongside DeMatha, St. John's, Gonzaga, Archbishop Carroll, Bishop McNamara and Bishop O'Connell, among others.

Farello has won more than 650 games in the Washington area and mentored more than 90 Division I players. His programs have produced five NBA players, including Delonte West and Eddie Basden, whom he coached at Eleanor Roosevelt.

Panthers Won National Title Last Season

Last season, Farello guided Paul VI to a 33-3 record, including a 13-0 mark in WCAC play. The Panthers were crowned MaxPreps national champions, and Farello was named MaxPreps National Coach of the Year. He also was named the Jersey Mike's Naismith National High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

Farello Thanks Staff, Names His Favorite Player

During his acceptance speech, Farello thanked his entire Paul VI coaching staff: Lamar Butler, Osman Bangura, Curtis Symonds, Tracy Williams, Rocky Parrish, Brandon Broadnax, Phil Hubbard, Jason Murphy, Wesley Guilford, Bryan Forbes, Joe Hugley and Morrello Vest.

He also acknowledged former Paul VI players Aaron Thompson and Jordan Smith Jr.

"Everyone always asks me who my favorite player is of all time," Farello said, "and I have to say Aaron every single time."

The Ohio native said he has developed a love and respect for the Washington area's basketball culture.

"When I moved from Ohio in 1993, I was amazed at the basketball culture and excellence that came with it," Farello said. "For the last 33 years, I have attempted to shine a light on it and help contribute to that culture."

McCarthy Turned Visitation Into a Girls Basketball Power

McCarthy was a longtime fixture at Georgetown Visitation, where he built the girls basketball program into a local powerhouse. During his tenure at the Washington private school, his teams won more than 650 games and 16 conference championships, including 14 in a row.

His program produced more than 20 NCAA players and more than a dozen 1,000-point scorers.

In 2007, McCarthy was named The Washington Post All-Met Girls Basketball Coach of the Year after leading the Cubs to a 25-6 record and the Independent School League AA Division regular-season and tournament titles.

A Favor for His Little Sister Started a 40-Year Career

McCarthy said his coaching career began in 1985, when he was asked to coach his sister Kelly's fourth-grade CYO basketball team.

"I never thought a favor for my little sister would become a lifelong passion for the next 40 years," McCarthy said.

He became Visitation's head coach in 1995.

"I've had the chance to coach some great girls and meet some wonderful people," McCarthy said.

In his acceptance speech, McCarthy thanked his family and friends, along with selection committee members Rick Brown and Pete Strickland.

Jeff Green, Monty Williams Also in 2026 Hall of Fame Class

Farello and McCarthy joined a distinguished group of honorees that included local products Marissa Coleman (St. John's), Jeff Green (Northwestern), Jo Jo Hunter (Mackin), Spinny Johnson (Frederick/Poolesville), Collis Jones (St. John's), Kermit Washington (Coolidge), Archie Talley (Central), Hawkeye Whitney (DeMatha) and Monty Williams (Potomac).