Where Did Each 2026 NBA Draft Pick Go to High School?

The 2026 NBA Draft was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this week.

Before players made the jump from college to the pros, they went through the high school ranks.

Below is where each draft pick went to high school:

First Round

AJ Dybantsa, BYU (F)

NBA Team: Washington Wizards (1st pick)

High School(s): Saint Sebastian’s School (MA), Prolific Prep (CA) and Utah Prep (UT)

Darryn Peterson, Kansas (G)

NBA Team: Utah Jazz (2nd pick)

High School(s): Cuyahoga Valley Christian (OH), Huntington Prep (WV) and Prolific Prep (CA)

Cameron Boozer, Duke (F)

NBA Team: Memphis Grizzlies (3rd pick)

High School: Christopher Columbus HS (FL)

Caleb Wilson, UNC (F)

NBA Team: Chicago Bulls (4th pick)

High School: Holy Innocents' Episcopal School (GA)

Keaton Wagler, Illinois (G)

NBA Team: Los Angeles Clippers (5th pick)

High School: Shawnee Mission Northwest (KS)

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville (G)

NBA Team: Brooklyn Nets (6th pick)

High School(s): Orlando Christian Prep (FL), Overtime Elite (GA) and DME Academy (FL)

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas (G)

NBA Team: Sacramento Kings (7th pick)

High School(s): Cass Tech (MI) and IMG Academy (FL)

Kingston Flemings, Houston (G)

NBA Team: Atlanta Hawks (8th pick)

High School: William J. Brennan HS (TX)

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan (F)

NBA Team: Dallas Mavericks (9th pick)

High School(s): St. Rita of Cascia and Thornton Township (IL)

Brayden Burries, Arizona (G)

NBA Team: Milwaukee Bucks (10th pick)

High School(s): Riverside Polytechnic and Eleanor Roosevelt HS (CA)

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan (F)

NBA Team: Golden State Warriors (11th pick)

High School: Pennsauken (NJ)

Aday Mara, Michigan (C)

NBA Team: Oklahoma City Thunder (12th pick)

Previous Team: Club Baloncesto Zaragoza (Aragon, Spain)

Nate Ament, Tennessee (F)

NBA Team: Bucks (13th pick)

High School(s): Colgan and Highland School (VA)

Hannes Steinbach, Washington (F)

NBA Team: Charlotte Hornets (14th pick)

Previous Team: Basketball Bundesliga (Germany)

Dailyn Swain, Texas (G)

NBA Team: Chicago Bulls (15th pick)

High School(s): Columbus Africentric Early College (OH)

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa (G)

NBA Team: Thunder (16th pick)

High School: Liberty HS (MO)

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford (G)

NBA Team: Detroit Pistons (17th pick)

High School: Brewster Academy (NH)

Christian Anderson Jr., Texas Tech (G)

NBA Team: Hornets (18th pick)

High School(s): Lovett School (GA) and Oak Hill Academy (VA)

Allen Graves, Santa Clara (F)

NBA Team: Toronto Raptors (19th pick)

High School: Ponchatoula (LA)

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky (F)

NBA Team: San Antonio Spurs (20th pick)

High School(s): Hillcrest Prep and Dream City Christian (AZ), and Word of God (NC)

Karim Lopez, Mexico (F)

NBA Team: Grizzlies (21st pick)

Previous Team(s): Joventut Badalona (Spain) and the Breakers (New Zealand)

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama (G)

NBA Team: Philadelphia 76ers (22nd pick)

High School(s): Baker (AL) and Link Academy (MO)

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s (F)

NBA Team: Hawks (23rd pick)

High School: Garland (TX)

Cameron Carr, Baylor (G)

NBA Team: Los Angeles Lakers (24th pick)

High School(s): Manhattan HS (KS) and Link Academy (MO)

Sergio de Larrea, Valencia Basket (G)

NBA Team: Mavericks (25th pick)

Previous Team: Valencia Basket (Spain)

Tarris Reed Jr., UConn (C)

NBA Team: Spurs (26th pick)

High School(s): Chaminade College Prep and Link Year Prep Academy (MO)

Chris Cenac Jr., Houston (F)

NBA Team: Boston Celtics (27th pick)

High School(s): Isidore Newman HS (LA) and Link Academy (MO)

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State (F)

NBA Team: Nets (28th pick)

High School: Liberty HS (NV)

Alex Karaban, UConn (F)

NBA Team: Kings (29th pick)

High School(s): Algonquin Regional (MA), New Hampton School (NH) and IMG Academy (FL)

Koa Peat, Arizona (F)

NBA Team: Phoenix Suns (30th pick)

High School: Perry (AZ)

Second Round

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State (G)

NBA Team: Houston Rockets (31st pick)

High School: Milton (GA)

Richie Saunders, BYU (G)

NBA Team: Grizzlies (32nd pick)

High School: Wasatch Academy (UT)

Isaiah Evans, Duke (G)

NBA Team: Minnesota Timberwolves (33rd pick)

High School: North Mecklenburg (NC)

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas (G)

NBA Team: Cleveland Cavaliers (34th pick)

High School(s): Lincoln Park Performing Arts (PA) and Overtime Elite (GA)

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas (F)

NBA Team: Denver Nuggets (35th pick)

High School: Parkview and Kickapoo (MO)

Baba Miller, Cincinnati (F)

NBA Team: Clippers (36th pick)

Previous Team(s): CB Bahia San Agustin, Distrito Olimpico and Real Madrid (Spain)

Ryan Conwell, Louisville (G)

NBA Team: Miami Heat (37th pick)

High School: Pike (IN)

Braden Smith, Purdue (G)

NBA Team: Indiana Pacers (38th pick)

High School: Westfield (IN)

Jack Kayil, Germany (G)

NBA Team: New York Knicks (39th pick)

Previous Team(s): Alba Berlin, SC Rasta Vechta and Mega (Germany)

Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s (F)

NBA Team: Celtic (40th pick)

High School(s): Sickles, Bishop McLaughlin and Montverde Academy (FL)

Otega Oweh, Kentucky (G)

NBA Team: Thunder (41st pick)

High School: Blair Academy (NJ)

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee (G)

NBA Team: Spurs (42nd pick)

High School: Greeneville (TN)

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA (F)

NBA Team: Brooklyn Nets (43rd pick)

High School: Kamiakin (WA)

Maliq Brown, Duke (F)

NBA Team: Spurs (44th pick)

High School: Blue Ridge (VA)

Emanuel Sharp, Houston (G)

NBA Team: Kings (45th pick)

High School: Bishop McLaughlin (FL)

Felix Okpara, Tennessee (F)

NBA Team: Wizards (46th pick)

High School(s): Hamilton Heights Christian (TN) and Link Academy (MO)

Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt (F)

NBA Team: Knicks (47th pick)

High School: East Rockingham (VA)

Tobi Lawal, Virginia (F)

NBA Team: Mavericks (48th pick)

High School: Lee Academy (ME)

Bryce Hopkins, St. John’s (F)

NBA Team: Nuggets (49th pick)

High School: Fenwick (IL)

Jaden Bradley, Arizona (G)

NBA Team: Raptors (50th pick)

High School(s): Cannon School (NC) and IMG Academy (FL)

Izaiyah Nelson, USC (F)

NBA Team: Orlando Magic (51st pick)

High School: Marietta (GA)

Henri Veesaar, UNC (C)

NBA Team: Hawks (52nd pick)

Previous Team: Real Madrid (Spain)

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia (C)

NBA Team: Pistons (53rd pick)

High School(s): NBA Academy Africa (Senegal) and Putnam Science Academy (CT)

Lajae Jones, FSU (G)

NBA Team: Warriors (54th pick)

High School: Duncan U. Fletcher HS (FL)

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern (F)

NBA Team: Clippers (55th pick)

High School: Glenbrook South (IL)

Vsevolod Ishchenko, Russia (G)

NBA Team: Mavericks (56th pick)

Previous Team(s): Rostov-on-Don and Lokomotiv Kuban (Russia)

Narcisse Ngoy, Auburn (C)

NBA Team: Clippers (57th pick)

Previous Team: Poitiers Basket 86 (France)

Jaron Pierre Jr., SMU (G)

NBA Team: New Orleans Pelicans (58th pick)

High School: St. Augustine (LA)

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue (F)

NBA Team: Timberwolves (59th pick)

High School: Silver Creek (IN)

Malique Lewis, Trinidad and Tobago (F)

NBA Team: Bucks (60th pick)

Previous Team(s): Fuenlabrada (Spain), Mexico City Capitanes (Mexico) and South East Melbourne Phoenix (Australia)