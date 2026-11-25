When former No. 1 Taft School (Conn.) was upset in the NEPSAC Open semifinals last week, it opened the door for a Prep Premier League team to swoop in and claim the final No. 1 ranking.

It took extra time, but No. 3 Woodstock Academy (Conn.) ultimately defeated No. 2 Hoosac School (N.Y.) in the PPL final to climb to the top of the chart in the season-ending Prep Top 15 rankings. It marks Woodstock Academy's third national title in the Prep Top 15 in the four years since Owen Finberg took over as head coach.

Postseason play in both the PPL and NEPSAC often leads to some reshuffling among the ranked teams. Such was the case, in large part, due to Taft's unexpected semifinal loss.

Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), previously No. 4, moves up to No. 2 after capturing the NEPSAC Open title, just ahead of PPL runner-up Hoosac School. Brooks School, despite finishing as a league runner-up, advanced to the NEPSAC Open final, earning a jump into the Top 5, just ahead of Taft, which it defeated in the semifinals.

The lone newcomer to the Top 15 is No. 14 Middlesex School (Mass.), which won the NEPSAC B title.

Overall, the PPL placed four teams in the Top 15: No. 1 Woodstock Academy, No. 3 Hoosac School, No. 8 Masters Academy (Mass.), and No. 15 Western Reserve (Ohio). Former PPL member Northwood School (N.Y.), now competing as an independent, landed at No. 7. NEPSAC accounted for the remaining ranked teams, including all eight Open tournament qualifiers, as well as the NEPSAC A and B champions.

Here are the final rankings for the 2026 season ...

1. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 13-1-2

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Wake Forest commit Richard Sarpong scored in the first overtime to lift Woodstock Academy to a 2-1 victory over Hoosac School, securing the Centaurs' third Prep Premier League (PPL) title in four seasons. Missouri State commit Arthur Masson scored Woodstock's other goal. Woodstock advanced to the championship game with a 4-0 semifinal victory over No. 15 Western Reserve Academy. Haesung Kim and Matias Platero Solano each contributed a goal and an assist, while Leo Chu and Coastal Carolina commit Jeremie Kasongo also scored. Woodstock finished the season with two victories over No. 3 Hoosac, a win over No. 6 Vermont Academy, and a victory over No. 7 Northwood School. The Centaurs split two meetings with No. 8 Masters Academy, winning the playoff rematch.

2. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 16-1-4

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Sophomore goalkeeper Mason Yang made two saves in the shootout, while a shot that struck the post also helped Loomis Chaffee secure the inaugural NEPSAC Open championship with a victory over Brooks School. The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods. Freshman Jeremiah Moyano scored Loomis' regulation goal off an assist from sophomore Alejandro Garza. Loomis reached the championship game with a 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Northfield Mount Hermon and a 2-1 semifinal win over Suffield Academy. The championship capped a 20-match unbeaten streak for Loomis, which also avenged its season-opening loss to Northfield Mount Hermon with its quarterfinal victory.

3. Hoosac School [N.Y.], 12-2-1

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Hoosac's season ended with a 2-1 overtime loss to Woodstock Academy in the PPL final, marking the third straight year these programs have played for the top honors. Joaquim Filippini, a junior from Brazil, was the team's leading scorer, followed by Canadians Michel Tapoko, a junior, and Thomas St. Denis. Hoosac posted regular-season wins over Northwood School and Masters Academy.

4. Brooks School [Mass.], 18-2-2

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Brooks' unexpected run to the NEPSAC Open final ended in a shootout loss to Loomis Chaffee following a 1-1 contest through regulation and two overtime sessions. Sophomore Oliver Peschel gave Brooks an early lead before Loomis rallied. Brooks, a NEPSAC B program, was the lower seed in all three postseason matches, yet upended Choate Rosemary Hall 1-0 in the quarterfinals and dethroned defending champion Taft School 2-0 in the semifinals to earn a spot in the final. Brooks finished the regular season second to Milton Academy in the ISL, but Brooks' postseason run, coupled with Milton's early exit, resulted in the teams flipping the order in the final ranking.

5. Taft School [Conn.], 13-1-4

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Taft's undefeated streak and bid for a third straight NEPSAC title ended in a 2-0 upset loss to Brooks School. Before that result, Taft was undefeated in 50 straight matches, which included a playoff quarterfinal win over Vermont Academy. Taft was led by Virginia Tech commit Alex Calabro, Fairfield commit Fields DeShaw, and Lehigh-bound keeper Reed Orben.

6. Vermont Academy [Vt.], 15-1-1

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Vermont Academy's undefeated season ended with a one-sided loss to Taft School in the NEPSAC Open quarterfinals. Despite the setback, Vermont Academy delivered a strong season under first-year head coach Bo Oshoniyi, who was previously Dartmouth's head coach. Vermont Academy, Brooks School and Suffield Academy were three traditional NEPSAC B teams that qualified for the Open tournament. Vermont Academy's defining result this season was a victory over Northwood.

7. Northwood School [N.Y.], 8-3-2

League: Independent

Notes: Northwood School's highlights included wins over Pennington School, Western Reserve Academy, Masters Academy, and Mount St. Charles. The team sustained setbacks to Woodstock Academy, Hoosac School, and Vermont Academy. Northwood's lineup featured Georgetown commit Joshua Baker and Holy Cross commit Thiago Cesar.

8. Masters Academy International [Mass.], 9-3-2

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Masters' season ended with a 2-1 loss to Woodstock Academy in the PPL quarterfinals, capping an impressive inaugural season. Lase Akindele, from England, was Masters' leading goalscorer, followed closely by Holy Cross commit Brayden Marta. Masters had regular-season victories over Western Reserve and Woodstock Academy. Masters' only losses were to Hoosac and Northwood School during the regular season, followed by the playoff defeat to Woodstock.

9. Suffield Academy [Conn.], 11-3-6

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Suffield Academy stunned favored Milton Academy 1-0 in the NEPSAC Open quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Loomis Chaffee 2-1 in the semifinals. Suffield Academy hit its stride late in the season, winning five straight matches to reach the NEPSAC Open semifinals, which also included a win over Northfield Mount Hermon.

10. Milton Academy [Mass.], 14-2-4

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Milton Academy, the ISL champion and NEPSAC Open No. 3 seed, was upset by Suffield Academy 1-0 in the quarterfinals. The loss put a sour note on what was otherwise a stellar season for Milton Academy, which had 10- and eight-game undefeated runs. Milton had wins over NEPSAC A runner-up Belmont Hill and NEPSAC B runner-up Thayer Academy and a tie with NEPSAC B champion Middlesex School.

11. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 11-2-7

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Choate's season ended with a 1-0 loss to Brooks School in the NEPSAC Open quarterfinals. Choate had a 17-match undefeated streak before losing to eventual Open champ Loomis Chaffee in the final week of regular-season play. Choate's only losses were to the NEPSAC Open champion and runner-up.

12. Hotchkiss School [Conn.], 12-2-8

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Hotchkiss was the odd team out of the NEPSAC Open tournament, but made opponents pay en route to a 5-0 NEPSAC A title victory over Belmont Hill School. Sophomore scoring sensation Bless Obey netted a first-half hat trick as Hotchkiss rolled to a victory. Hotchkiss held off Berkshire 3-2 in the quarterfinals behind a pair of Obey goals. Hotchkiss dispatched Phillips Andover 2-1 in the semifinals.

13. Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], 9-5-3

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Northfield Mount Hermon saw its season end with a 1-0 loss to eventual champion Loomis Chaffee in the NEPSAC Open quarterfinals. Northfield had started the season with a win over that very same Loomis squad.

14. Middlesex School [Mass.], 14-2-5

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Theo Moore, Will McCarthy, and Noah Helfgott netted second-half goals as Middlesex rallied to a 3-1 win over Thayer Academy to capture the NEPSAC B title. Junior standout Adriano Valmora, who recently committed to SMU, assisted the final two goals, giving him 19 for the season. Helfgott led the team in scoring with 22 goals. Middlesex should be a factor again next year as the team's top six scorers -- who combined for 56 goals and 46 assists -- were all underclassmen. Middlesex opened the NEPSAC B playoffs with a shootout win over Williston Northampton before posting a 3-0 semifinal win over Lawrence Academy.

15. Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], 10-4-5

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Western Reserve Academy finished third in the PPL by defeating Spire Academy 4-2 in the consolation match. WRA lost to top-ranked Woodstock Academy, 4-0, in the league semifinals. WRA and NEPSAC B champion Middlesex School, ranked No. 14, played to a 1-1 tie at the NXT LVL Showcase in September.

OTHERS CONSIDERED (in alphabetical order): Avon Old Farms [Conn.], Belmont Hill School [Mass.], Berkshire School [Mass.], Mercersburg Academy [Pa.], Mount St. Charles [R.I.], Pennington School [N.J.], Phillips Andover [Mass.], Thayer Academy [Mass.].

ALL-TIME PREP NO. 1s

2026 - Woodstock Academy (Woodstock, Conn.)

2025 - Northwood School (Lake Placid, N.Y.) and Taft School (Watertown, Conn.)

2024 - Woodstock Academy (Woodstock, Conn.)

2023 - Woodstock Academy (Woodstock, Conn.)

2022 - South Kent School (South Kent, Conn.) and Worcester Academy (Worcester, Mass.)

2021 - Northfield Mount Hermon (Gill, Mass.) and South Kent School (South Kent, Conn.)

2020 - NONE - COVID-19

2019 - South Kent School (South Kent, Conn.)

2018 - Berkshire School (Sheffield, Mass.)

2017 - Brooks School (North Andover, Mass.)

2016 - South Kent School (South Kent, Conn.)

2015 - South Kent School (South Kent, Conn.)

2014 - Berkshire School (Sheffield, Mass.)

2013 - Berkshire (Sheffield, Mass.) and Hill School (Pottstown, Pa.)

2012 - Berkshire School (Sheffield, Mass.)

2011 - South Kent School (South Kent, Conn.)