2024 California high school football playoffs: CIF Regional final scores
The 2024 California high school football playoffs continue Friday night (Dec. 6) with CIF Regional Bowl finals across the state, including two big Division 1-AA games, Folsom (13-1) at Pittsburg (11-2) and Newbury Park (14-0) vs. Lincoln (10-2) at Southwestern College in San Diego.
The Division 1-A games won't take place until Saturday when St. Ignatius travels to Central of Fresno and Granite Hills of San Diego (11-2), the state 2023 champion, plays at Edison of Huntington Beach (10-4).
Follow all the games on the SBLive California High School Football scoreboard every game day. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from all 28 games over the weekend. We will also give roundups, live score updates and even cover a couple of games live, including the Folsom-Pittsburg contest.
CIF California State Bowl Championships brackets: Updated pairing, destinations, results and more
STATEWIDE CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
