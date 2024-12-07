High School

2024 California high school football playoffs: CIF Regional final scores

Check back for 29 scores througout the weekend to see which teams play for state championships

Mitch Stephens

BYU-bound RB Kingston Keanaaina, who signed at BYU on Wednesday, breaks free momentarily while leading Saint Francis to a 27-13 win at St. Ignatius in San Francisco on Oct. 18, 2024 Keanaaina's Lancers host Grant tonight at 7:30 p.m. in a CIF Division 2-AA NorCal Regional championship. St. Ignatius, the CCS Open champion, travels to Central of Fresno on Saturday.
BYU-bound RB Kingston Keanaaina, who signed at BYU on Wednesday, breaks free momentarily while leading Saint Francis to a 27-13 win at St. Ignatius in San Francisco on Oct. 18, 2024 Keanaaina's Lancers host Grant tonight at 7:30 p.m. in a CIF Division 2-AA NorCal Regional championship. St. Ignatius, the CCS Open champion, travels to Central of Fresno on Saturday. / Photo: Eric Taylor

The 2024 California high school football playoffs continue Friday night (Dec. 6) with CIF Regional Bowl finals across the state, including two big Division 1-AA games, Folsom (13-1) at Pittsburg (11-2) and Newbury Park (14-0) vs. Lincoln (10-2) at Southwestern College in San Diego.

The Division 1-A games won't take place until Saturday when St. Ignatius travels to Central of Fresno and Granite Hills of San Diego (11-2), the state 2023 champion, plays at Edison of Huntington Beach (10-4).

Follow all the games on the SBLive California High School Football scoreboard every game day. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from all 28 games over the weekend. We will also give roundups, live score updates and even cover a couple of games live, including the Folsom-Pittsburg contest.

You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your very favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the California high school football action.

CIF California State Bowl Championships brackets: Updated pairing, destinations, results and more

STATEWIDE CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Check out some of these headlines from the week to get readers primed for the big games:

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

We also invite you to visit the brand new California homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Georgia high school sports. Follow our live game coverage and read our feature stories, breaking news, the latest recruiting news, rankings and much more.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California