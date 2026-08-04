2026 CIF Southern Section Football Preseason Rankings Countdown: Nos. 20-16

The CIF Southern Section Top 25 preseason countdown continues …

As we roll into the 2026 high school football season, High School On SI is providing preseason coverage from August 3-16. Week 0 starts Aug. 17. The season’s first Friday night is Aug. 21.

Preseason coverage includes a preseason Top 25 countdown, players to watch by position, along with league predictions and other intriguing pieces of content to keep an eye out for: breakout players, biggest shoes to fill, freshmen to watch, coaching storylines, and more.

Here is information on the teams ranked No. 16 to No. 20, including top returning offensive and defensive players, newcomers, and a word from the coach.

NOTE: Links to previously revealed rankings from this countdown at bottom.

16. Damien

Top Offensive Players: Travon Garrison, WR, Sr.; Malachi McFarland, RB, Sr.; Anthony Randolph, QB, So.; Elijah Moreno, OT, Sr.; Xavier Keyzers, WR, Sr.; Levi King, WR, Jr.; Benjamin Gutierrez, WR, Jr.; Max Alvarado, OL, So.; Jaden Diggs, C, Jr.; Malcolm Issac, RB/Slot, So.; Corey Melocoton, OL, Sr.

Top Defensive Players: Gavin Williams, S, Sr.; Dupri Stevenson-Dorsey, S, Sr.; Isaiah Teran, DB, Jr.; Cai Wallace, CB, So.; Andrew Metz, LB, Sr.; Iona Uiagalelei, LB, Sr.; Owen Gilboy, LB, Sr.; Peyton Barber, DT, So.; Jalen Castro, DT, So.; Sal Marenco, DE, So.; Justin Richardson, DL, Sr.; Julian Bonilla, LB, So.; Dominic Verdi, LB, Sr.; Jacoby Roseli, DB, Sr.; Josiah Williams, DB, So.

Newcomers: N/A

Coach James Stewart says: "The expectation in our program is always to compete for a league championship, and this season is no different. We know those goals aren't achieved by talking about it. They're earned through preparation, toughness, and consistency every single day. Our players have invested a tremendous amount of work during the offseason, and now it's time to put that work on display. We're excited about the opportunity in front of us, but we also understand that every week will bring a new challenge. If we continue to play fast, stay together, and embrace the standard we've set for ourselves, we believe this team has the potential to accomplish something special."

17. Rancho Cucamonga

Top Offensive Players: Treyvone Towns, QB, Jr.; Semaj Smith, WR, Jr.; Jaylin Smalls, TE, Jr.; Lamont Gooden, RB, Jr.; Johnny Fortune, OL/DL, Sr.

Top Defensive Players: Johnny Fortune, DL, Sr.; Beckam Amare, LB, Sr.; Trejean Jefferson, DB, Sr.; Jayden Hillard, DB, Jr.; Nate Mensah, DB, Sr.; Terence Parsee, DB, Jr.

Newcomers: Landon White, WR, Sr.; Jerome Smith, WR/RB/PR/KR, Sr.; Joshua Uwagboe, OL/DL, Sr.; Jae Nemhard, RB.

Coach Alex Pierce says: "We play an extremely challenging preseason to test ourselves and get ready for Baseline League play. Our goal is to remain one of the top programs in the state and compete for a D1 playoff spot."

18. Oaks Christian

Top Offensive Players: Niko Bladow, QB, So.; Chase Evans, WR, Jr.; Cooper Moir, OL, Sr.; Xavier Burkett, WR, Sr.; MJ Watson, ATH, Sr.; Josh Tyler, RB, Sr.; Aidan Crecion, WR, Jr.; Pheonix Williams, WR, So.

Top Defensive Players: Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, DL, Sr.; Josh Tyler, DB, Sr.; Hayden Kennington, LB, Sr.; Lucas Knoose, DB, So.; Max Essien-Ete, DB, Jr.; MJ Watson, DB, Sr.; Kellen Knox, LB, So.

Newcomers: Apisai Fifita, OL, Jr. (St. Francis); Drew Rollison, DB, Fr.; Izhon Pugh, LB, Fr.; Tallis Payne, QB, So. (University Prep); Graydn Morris, WR, Jr. (Oak Park)

Coach Rudy Carlton says: "This team has really taken to the new staff and the culture that we have set to create. I am really excited about the brotherhood and togetherness on this roster. We have some youth at key spots that have to grow up quick, but I believe they will. Excited for a new look Oaks Christian."

19. Edison

Top Offensive Players: Sam Thomson, QB, Sr.; Sam Edmisten, RB, Sr.; Ras Casino, OL, Sr.; Hunter Shea, OL, Sr.; Logan Hampton, WR, Sr.

Top Defensive Players: Blaise Burwell, DB/WR, Sr.; McKennan Pierce, DB/WR, Sr.; Brennan Vares, DB/WR, Sr.; Micah Rogers, LB, Jr.; Ashton Godley, LB, Sr.; Wyatt Campbell, LB/WR, Sr.; Sean Moran, DE/TE, Sr.

Newcomers: Dawson Steward, WR/DB, Sr. (JV)

Coach Jeff Grady says: "We have a very close team with good leadership."

20. Westlake

Top Offensive Players: Charles Davis, WR, Sr.; Ford Green, QB, So.

Top Defensive Players: Erik Green, DB, Sr.; Tristan Dottin, DB, Sr.; Julian Ramirez, DB, Sr.; Dylan Bruns, DL, Sr.; Barrett McVeigh, DL, Sr.

Newcomers: Demare Dezeurn, WR, Sr. (Palisades); August Gibbs, LB, Jr. (Simi Valley); Jose Elizarraras, OL, So. (Viewpoint); Shane Ealy, DB, Sr. (Chaminade).

Coach Rick Clausen says: "We should be able to really open the playbook on both sides of the ball this year. But we have to stay to our core principles, fundamentals, fast and physical."

2025 CIF-SS RECAP

PALMER LEADS SANTA MARGARITA TO GLORY

When looking back at the 2025 high school football season in the CIF Southern Section, the lede is undoubtedly Santa Margarita — for a multitude of reasons.

Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Palmer came back to his old stomping grounds and won all the big prizes in year one.

Santa Margarita shared the Trinity League title with St. John Bosco and Mater Dei before going on to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and CIF State Open Division titles. The Eagles thumped Corona Centennial at the Rose Bowl 42-7 thanks to 10 catches for 292 yards and four touchdowns (two rushing) from Player of the Year Trent Mosley (who is now at USC).

Palmer would guide Santa Margarita to a rout of De La Salle two weeks later, 47-13, at Saddleback College in December to lift the CIF State crown and finish the season 11-3.

When Palmer lifted the CIF-SS Division 1 plaque at the championship podium in the Rose Bowl, it was the first time a program not named St. John Bosco or Mater Dei lifted the Southern Section's top division trophy since Corona Centennial did it in 2015.

THE ‘MONEY MAN’

One of the biggest stories in recent prep sports history broke last fall when the emergence of Brett Steigh, also known as the ‘Money Man’ , who made an appearance on FATTAL FACTOR, a weekly live sports show via Youtube with hosts Tarek Fattal and Aram Tolegian.

Steigh admitted to years of CIF violations at programs like Narbonne (his alma mater), St. Bernard, and most recently, Bishop Montgomery. The biggest confession came when he admitted to paying families up to $50,000 (plus expenses) to get their sons to play high school football at a program of his choice.

The fallout from the story resulted in Bishop Montgomery cancelling its varsity football season . The head football coach Ed Hodgkiss was fired and the President of the school Pat Lee was forced to resign. More than 20 players were deemed ineligible and hit with Bylaw 202 for falsifying documents, which means the student-athletes can’t participate in varsity athletics for up to 24 months.

The school ended up hiring Oscar McBride this past spring in efforts to start over. McBride is a former college and NFL standout who built Murrieta Mesa High into a CIF championship-level program. Murrieta Mesa was 0-9 before McBride was hired and led the program to a Division 6 title in 2024.

2025 CIF-SS CHAMPIONS

Click HERE for a quick recap of all the CIF Southern Section football champions from 2025 from Divisions 1 through 14.