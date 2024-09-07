5 takeaways from De La Salle's win over Serra
CONCORD, CALIFORNIA — Five takeaways from De La Salle’s 39-10 win over Serra Friday night at Owen Owens Field.
This was a battle of state-ranked Northern California powers, De La Salle ranked No. 6 and Serra, No. 12. The Spartans broke a two-game losing streak against Serra, which handed De La Salle a 28-0 defeat last season.
SPEED THRILS
The great football separated from the bad to good, good to superb and superb to elite — at any level but particularly in high school — is speed and De La Salle’s is elite.
The Spartans have at least four breakaway running backs — Jaden Jefferson (43-yard TD), Duece Jones-Drew, Derrick Blanche Jr. (180 yards, 62-yard TD) and Dominic Kelley (two rushing TDs).
That’s not even counting their quarterback Toa Faavae, who anchored its state-medal 4x100-meter relay team. He rushed for his third TD of the year on Friday and added a 47-yard back-breaking TD pass to another track sprinter Jayden Nicholas.
That’s a big problem for even a truly stout defense like Serra, which last week shutout Folsom in the second half.
Quick strike is so vital because even the best executed prep running teams are challenged to finish off long, sustained drives, which was evidenced by a young Serra team with three key turnovers.
The Padres definitely had the Spartans frustrated — just like Folsom in Serra’s gritty 22-21 — but 10-12 play drives were eventually met with fumbles, penalties and an interception in the end zone on the second-to-last play of the game.
Besides the success De La Salle sprinters (football players all) had on the track last spring (fourth-fastest 4x100 time in California d at 40.83 seconds), head coach Justin Alumbaugh had a good sense he had game-breakers when the broke six touchdown plays of 60 yards are longer in a scrimmage against Jesuit-Carmichael.
They showed it last week in a 42-14 opening win over Grant on the game’s third play — a 64-yard TD burst by Jones-Drew.
That’s why Alumbaugh, pinned at his own 5 with less than a minute left in the first half after a turnover, didn’t take a knee. Blanche busted off a 49-yard run and two plays later, Faavae found Nicholas for the TD bomb that ultimately flipped the switch on this once tight game.
“We’ve got guys who can break it at any point,” Alumbaugh said.
SERRA SHOULD WIN WCAL
A 29-point point loss — after beating De La Salle by 28 last year — doesn’t qualify as ringing endorsement, but the Padres, with 10 sophomores on a 92-person roster, exceptional line play and an excellent stable of backs, should rebound from a true gauntlet of a nonleague schedule to claim its fourth straight outright West Catholic Athletic League title.
St. Francis, Riordan and St. Ignatius all are formidable and will test the Padres certainly more than the last two seasons.
But the Padres, who had to replace 18 graduated starters coming into the season, should be rolling by October. This group of sophomores is reminiscent of the 2024 Class when they were 10th graders, is led by running back Jeovanni Henley, defensive back Malakai Taufoou and defensive lineman Lemani Fehoko, who already has an offer from Tennessee. Junior tailback Iziah Singleton rushed for a 14-yard touchdowns and looked like a future 1,000-yard back.
Senior QB Andrew Heneghan won’t win games with his athleticism, but he’s 100% the heart of the team and perhaps the campus. “Everyone loves him,” Walsh said. “And no one loves Serra more than him. He could be the school’s spirit commissioner.”
PAYBACK MATTERS, EXPERIENCE MATTERS MORE
Revenge factors are generally overrated, especially in the high school game. On Friday, I’m not so sure. Alumbaugh talked about the sting from last year’s 28-0 loss — “Trust me, that’s one I’ll be taking to my grave,” he said. — and Walsh talked about the “juice” and force De La Salle played with in the key situations.
DJ Asaiasi, a senior DL, blocked a 30-yard field goal try midway through the second quarter.
Senior LB Niko Baumgartner recovered a Serra fumble at the 5 later in the first half.
Senior Blanche busted off the ensuing long run and the senior connection of Faavae to Nicholas turned the game on its side.
In the second half, Kelley, another bullish senior back, ran through tackles to go for 24 yards, then 12-yards for a touchdown.
Oregon bound, senior defensive tackle Matt Johnson, all 6-foot-6, 270-pound of him, dominated the second half.
“Clearly their game plan was to show Serra who’s boss,” Walsh said. “Clearly it was ‘Let’s pick a fight with Serra and see what they’ve got.’ We took a couple of jabs and I’m proud of them and we’re going to learn from this. But at the end of the day, that was a championship squad out there.”
Perhaps the Spartans played with an extra chip, but Alumbaugh said he saw it last week versus Grant and even before that. “I just love the physicality we’re playing with and love how our runners ran so hard — all of them.”
COACHING, ORATOR TREASURES
The best part of this job is getting to speak with athletes and coaches after games. None are more pleasurable from the coaching ranks than Alumbaugh and Walsh.
Full disclosure, I’ve been covering these lads since they were Little Leaguers — yes in the old newspaper days, prep writers covered Little League to fill time during summer months — and built strong professional and even personal relationships. Perhaps a bias.
But there is such a level of perspective, levity, humor, compassion and honesty in both men — after inspiring wins and brutal defeats — it’s no wonder why they’ve had such success leading young men.
Teen-agers pick out phonies like no other.
That’s why the Padres and Spartans are at the top of the heap. Talent and speed, as mentioned, help greatly. But these two gents speak to pain, joy, key moments, winning, losing like no other. They don’t miss a thing.
Walsh is always a master of capturing the moment with anecdotes or analogy or existentialism.
Alumbaugh is always raw and earnest to the bone, as he showed in a 2023 season-ending loss to Mission Viejo, revealing the struggles of a season filled with real loss, the death of popular assistant coach Steve Jacoby.
Was moved to hear the 180-degree turn that this season has thus far repaid, well beyond the two impressive wins by a combined 81-24 count against two Top 15 teams in the state.
“Our kids are having fun out there and they’re enjoying the moment and everyone has noticed,” Alumbaugh said, noting that a “slew” of alumni were at the game including Stanford freshman, All-State 2023 linebacker Drew Cunningham who high-tailed from practice in the thick of Bay Area traffic to make the game.
A number of them still watch game films on Hudl just to be a part of it. It’s nice to see a selfless sort like Alumbaugh, with a wife and three kids under the age of 7, working 80 hours a week, having fun also.
THE SPARTANS ARE BACK. ... SORTA
That’s the word all around, but frankly, the Spartans never left.
The same principals, toughness and brotherhood have always been at the forefront since their last state championship in 2015. It’s just the playing field largely changed, especially with the evolution of Mater Dei and St. John Bosco from the South.
De La Salle really has remained steadfast in not accepting gobs of transfers. Really never have.
Largely the group who enroll at De La Salle as freshmen are the players you’ll largely see as seniors.
That said, it’s the lone private school in a massive region with all those built-in advantages. Because of the impeccable reputation built by architects Bob Ladouceur and Terry Eidson (still on staff), they often got and got the best players from the Bay Area, especially plucking keepers from Brentwood, Antioch, Pittsburg, Danville, San Ramon and Pleasanton.
Yesteryear is peppered all over this team, as 10 of 12 assistants are former players with the exception of Eidson. That includes prominent players such as Maurice Jones-Drew (WRs), Terron Ward (RBs), Willie Glasper (DBs), Blake Wayne (QBs), Greg Brown-Davis (DL) and Boss Tagaloa (DL).
The Spartans, who have more state titles (seven) than any in the modern state era, haven’t played in the Open Division since 2019 and they’ve lost six straight state-title games, failing to reach the state finals only once (2021) since the inception of the Bowl Games in 2006.
They’ve hardly fallen off the map.
But when your resume includes a national record 151-game win streak and the program was featured in a book and Hollywood movie, “The Game Stands Tall,” the bar is set high.
With aforementioned speed, experience, and strong line play, De La Salle certainly appears on track to get back to the state’s pinnacle game. But they got a formidable road ahead, including big challenges from St. Francis and San Ramon Valley ahead, along with a European All-Star team in London, and its biggest potential challenger in the playoffs, Pittsburg.
Signs can get derailed, but so far Alumbaugh likes the path they are on.
“I’m having fun not because of the wins,” he said. “These guys have had a great approach. It’s been how they’ve showed up to practice and showed up for one another. There’s no clicks. To put up 39 points on a Serra defense, that doesn’t happen very frequently.”