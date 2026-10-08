California High School Girls Volleyball Top 20 Rankings (Oct. 8, 2026)

Mater Dei returned from winning the Durango Classic in Las Vegas with an unbeaten record and the No. 1 spot in the California high school girls volleyball rankings.

Santa Margarita ended the unbeaten season Sept. 30.

Behind 32 kills from Texas commit Ireland Real, the Eagles defeated the Monarchs 27-25, 25-19, 19-25, 28-26 in Rancho Santa Margarita, handing Mater Dei its first loss of 2026.

Santa Margarita trailed 19-12 in the fourth set before rallying to tie the score at 24. The Eagles eventually closed out the set 28-26 to avoid a decisive fifth set.

The victory ended a seven-match losing streak against Mater Dei, with all seven defeats coming in straight sets. Santa Margarita's previous victory in the series came Sept. 22, 2022.

Mater Dei responded by winning the Nike Tournament of Champions Southwest in Phoenix. The Monarchs defeated Cornerstone Christian of San Antonio 25-23, 23-25, 15-13 in the championship match after earlier victories over Xavier College Prep of Phoenix and Mira Costa.

Despite the loss, Mater Dei retains the No. 1 ranking based on its overall body of work, including a 17-1 record against teams currently or recently ranked in California's Top 20 and several nationally prominent out-of-state opponents.

There was plenty of movement elsewhere. Los Alamitos climbed three spots after a five-set victory over Newport Harbor, Archbishop Mitty dropped seven positions following losses in Arizona, and Oaks Christian and Bishop Montgomery entered the rankings after strong tournament performances.

Here are the latest High School On SI California girls volleyball Top 20 rankings, with records through Oct. 4.

California High School Girls Volleyball Top 20

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

Record: 32-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Section: Southern

The Monarchs suffered their first loss against Santa Margarita but responded by winning the Nike Tournament of Champions Southwest in Phoenix.

Mater Dei defeated Cornerstone Christian of San Antonio 25-23, 23-25, 15-13 in the championship match. Earlier in the tournament, the Monarchs swept Xavier College Prep 25-19, 25-21 and beat Mira Costa 25-20, 23-25, 15-12.

Mater Dei remains No. 1 based on its overall results against top California and national competition. The Monarchs host Santa Margarita in a rematch Oct. 13.

2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth)

Record: 26-1

Previous rank: No. 2

Section: Southern

Sierra Canyon swept Harvard-Westlake 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 behind a balanced offensive performance.

Kendall Omoruyi recorded 11 kills, while Hanna McGinest and McKenna McIntosh added 10 apiece. Lucky Fasavalu distributed 25 assists, and the Trailblazers finished with 20 blocks.

3. Torrey Pines (San Diego)

Record: 14-3

Previous rank: No. 3

Section: San Diego

The Falcons defeated Murrieta Valley in four sets, 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21.

Dylan Kupec, Parker Herrin and Stella Delgadillo each contributed 10 kills as Torrey Pines continued its strong season.

4. Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach)

Record: 16-6

Previous rank: No. 5

Section: Southern

The Mustangs faced difficult competition at the Nike Tournament of Champions Southwest.

Mira Costa lost to Hamilton of Chandler, Arizona, 25-23, 25-22 before pushing Mater Dei to three sets in a 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 defeat.

Despite the losses, the Mustangs move up one position.

5. Los Alamitos

Record: 21-5

Previous rank: No. 8

Section: Southern

The Griffins climb three spots following a dramatic five-set road victory over Sunset League rival Newport Harbor.

Los Alamitos won 16-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 16-14, completing a season sweep of the Sailors after also winning their first meeting in four sets.

The Griffins later reached the championship match of the Redondo Union Power Classic before falling to Oaks Christian.

6. Newport Harbor (Newport Beach)

Record: 25-6

Previous rank: No. 6

Section: Southern

Newport Harbor pushed Los Alamitos to five sets but couldn't finish the comeback, falling 16-14 in the deciding set.

The loss completed a season sweep by the Griffins, giving Los Alamitos the advantage in the Sunset League race.

7. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita)

Record: 16-9

Previous rank: No. 7

Section: Southern

Santa Margarita delivered one of California's biggest victories of the season by handing Mater Dei its first defeat.

Texas commit Ireland Real led the Eagles with 32 kills, while KC Medina and Luna Magallanes contributed defensively.

Santa Margarita later lost to Bishop Montgomery 25-21, 25-21 in the quarterfinals of the Redondo Union Power Classic before finishing fifth.

The Eagles will get another opportunity against Mater Dei on Oct. 13.

8. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego)

Record: 16-4

Previous rank: No. 9

Section: San Diego

Cathedral Catholic moves up one position as Baylee Wilson continues to lead the Dons.

The San Diego Section race is shaping up to feature another important battle between Cathedral Catholic and Torrey Pines.

9. Marymount (Los Angeles)

Record: 21-9

Previous rank: No. 10

Section: Southern

Marymount rebounded from its loss to Harvard-Westlake with a third-place finish at the Nike Tournament of Champions Southwest.

The Sailors lost to Cornerstone Christian in three sets before defeating Xavier College Prep 16-25, 25-16, 15-9 in the third-place match.

10. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City)

Record: 15-11

Previous rank: No. 11

Section: Southern

The Wolverines followed their victory over Marymount with a straight-set loss to Sierra Canyon.

Harvard-Westlake fell 25-14, 25-13, 25-12, with Sophia Cotter recording eight kills against the Trailblazers.

11. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose)

Record: 17-5

Previous rank: No. 4

Section: Central Coast

Archbishop Mitty takes the largest fall among previously ranked teams, dropping seven places after two losses in Phoenix.

The Monarchs fell to Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas 25-19, 25-20 and lost to Hamilton of Chandler, Arizona, 18-25, 25-15, 15-12.

Hamilton was led by freshman Charli Lilley and junior Makinlee Landis.

12. Orange Lutheran (Orange)

Record: 24-5

Previous rank: No. 14

Section: Southern

Orange Lutheran continues to challenge some of California's strongest programs.

The Lancers' recent schedule has included losses to Sierra Canyon, Santa Margarita and Mater Dei. Korynn Mayo remains a leading offensive contributor for Orange Lutheran.

13. St. Francis (Sacramento)

Record: 22-3

Previous rank: No. 18

Section: Sac-Joaquin

St. Francis makes a five-position jump while leading the Sierra Foothill League at 8-1.

Rocklin and Folsom are close behind at 7-2.

Folsom defeated St. Francis 18-25, 25-17, 15-7 in a tournament meeting, with Sidney Palmeri recording eight kills for the Troubadours.

Important league matches remain, including Folsom's visit to St. Francis on Oct. 13 and the Troubadours' trip to Rocklin on Oct. 20.

14. Crean Lutheran (Irvine)

Record: 21-4

Previous rank: No. 13

Section: Southern

Crean Lutheran survived a five-set challenge from Yorba Linda, winning 25-18, 25-20, 26-28, 23-25, 15-9.

The Saints won the first two sets before the Mustangs rallied to force a fifth, where Crean Lutheran regained control.

15. Monte Vista (Danville)

Record: 17-3

Previous rank: No. 15

Section: North Coast

Monte Vista remains unbeaten in East Bay Athletic League play at 10-0, with Foothill close behind at 9-1 and San Ramon Valley at 8-2.

Outside league competition, the Mustangs dropped a close tournament match to St. Francis, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13.

Senior Kennedy Whyte led Monte Vista with 17 kills, while sophomore Diya Mathew contributed 28 assists.

16. Oaks Christian (Westlake Village)

Record: 22-2

Previous rank: Unranked

Section: Southern

Oaks Christian enters the Top 20 following a strong performance at the Redondo Union Power Classic.

The Lions defeated Los Alamitos 25-14, 13-25, 15-8, edged Long Beach Poly 25-18, 21-25, 17-15 and beat Bishop Montgomery 26-24, 25-21 to capture the tournament championship.

Tristyn Bailey, Elyse Wong and Malie Ogbechie have helped lead Oaks Christian's successful season.

17. Rocklin

Record: 27-5

Previous rank: No. 12

Section: Sac-Joaquin

Rocklin drops five positions following a straight-set loss to Sierra Foothill League rival Folsom.

The Thunder fell 25-14, 25-23, 25-13 while hitting just .057 as a team.

Kaleigh Morasci led Rocklin with eight kills.

18. Bishop Montgomery (Torrance)

Record: 20-4

Previous rank: Unranked

Section: Southern

Bishop Montgomery joins the rankings after reaching the championship match of the Redondo Union Power Classic.

The Knights defeated Santa Margarita 25-21, 25-21 and Redondo Union by the same scores before losing to Oaks Christian in the final.

Kirah Harris and Irene Choe earned all-tournament honors.

19. Murrieta Valley (Murrieta)

Record: 22-6

Previous rank: Unranked

Section: Southern

Murrieta Valley enters the Top 20 despite a four-set loss to Torrey Pines.

The Nighthawks fell 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21, with Summer Tukua leading their attack.

20. Buchanan (Clovis)

Record: 15-9

Previous rank: No. 19

Section: Central

Buchanan remains in contention for the Tri-River League championship alongside Clovis West and Clovis North.

The Bears are 4-0 in league play and also defeated Clovis West 30-28, 21-25, 15-9 in a tournament matchup.

Keira Nelson has been one of Buchanan's leading players.

On the Bubble

Coronado (San Diego Section), St. Mary's of Stockton (Sac-Joaquin Section), San Ramon Valley (North Coast Section), Foothill (North Coast Section) and Redondo Union (Southern Section).

Have comments, questions or suggestions about the rankings? Contact Gordon Kass at gordon.kass@gmail.com.