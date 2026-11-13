California High School Volleyball Top 20 Rankings: Two Teams Shake Things Up

Two teams that began the season outside California's established volleyball elite are making their presence felt in a big way.

Harvard-Westlake of Studio City and St. Francis of Sacramento delivered statement victories that shook up their respective league races and created significant movement in the latest High School On SI California Girls Volleyball Top 20 Rankings.

Harvard-Westlake ended a 21-match losing streak against Marymount of Los Angeles with a dramatic five-set victory Sept. 25, while St. Francis knocked off Sierra Foothill League powers Folsom and Rocklin in an eight-day span.

The results helped reshape the statewide rankings, although one thing remains unchanged at the top: Unbeaten Mater Dei of Santa Ana continues to hold the No. 1 position.

Harvard-Westlake Ends 21-Match Losing Streak Against Marymount

Harvard-Westlake had waited nearly 11 years to defeat Mission League rival Marymount.

That drought finally ended Sept. 25 when the Wolverines rallied for a thrilling 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13 home victory.

It was Harvard-Westlake's first win over the Sailors since Oct. 22, 2015.

Brooke Cotter, Kahala Faucher and Ruby Sampson each recorded 12 kills in the breakthrough victory.

The Wolverines had shown they could compete with Marymount earlier in the month, pushing the Sailors to five sets in a Sept. 15 road loss.

This time, playing before an enthusiastic home crowd, Harvard-Westlake finished the job.

The victory also disrupted a Mission League race that had long been dominated by Marymount and Sierra Canyon.

Harvard-Westlake climbs to No. 11 in this week's rankings, one spot behind Marymount, which falls from No. 5 to No. 10.

St. Francis Shakes Up Sierra Foothill League Race

In Northern California, St. Francis of Sacramento has made an equally impressive statement.

The Troubadours defeated Folsom on the road Sept. 16 before knocking off Rocklin at home Sept. 24.

Sophia Palmeri and Hailey Sutton each recorded 12 kills in a 16-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 victory over Folsom.

Eight days later, Sutton delivered 13 kills as St. Francis defeated Rocklin 18-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17.

The victories disrupted a league race previously controlled by Rocklin and Folsom.

St. Francis and Rocklin were tied atop the Sierra Foothill League standings at 5-1, while Folsom stood third at 4-2.

St. Francis had also suffered a loss to Oak Ridge of El Dorado Hills, leaving the championship race wide open.

The Troubadours enter the statewide rankings at No. 18, while Rocklin drops five spots to No. 12.

California High School Girls Volleyball Top 20 Rankings

Records through Sept. 27, 2026. Previous rankings appear in parentheses.

1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana (24-0)

Southern Section | Previous: No. 1

The unbeaten Monarchs followed their Durango Classic championship with a four-set victory over Orange Lutheran, winning 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15.

Freshman standout Jimin Seung led Mater Dei with 14 kills, while Westley Matavao and Katherine Nowak contributed 11 apiece.

Mater Dei remains firmly established as California's top-ranked team.

2. Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth (25-1)

Southern Section | Previous: No. 2

The Trailblazers continued their strong season with sweeps of Chaminade and Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks.

Hanna McGinest recorded 17 kills in a 25-9, 25-23, 25-10 victory over Chaminade.

She followed with 12 kills against Notre Dame as Sierra Canyon won 25-19, 25-23, 25-20. Kendall Omoruyi and McKenna McIntosh added 10 kills each.

Sierra Canyon features six NCAA Division I commits: setter Lucky Fasavalu (Missouri), Omoruyi (Nebraska), McGinest (Texas Tech), McIntosh (USC), Eva Jeffries (Tennessee) and Olive Shum-Koubek (UC Irvine).

3. Torrey Pines, San Diego (11-3)

San Diego Section | Previous: No. 3

Torrey Pines swept La Costa Canyon of Carlsbad 25-14, 25-17, 25-10 behind 11 kills from Parker Herrin.

The Falcons followed with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-22 victory over Mission Vista of Oceanside.

Stella Delgadillo led the second victory with 10 kills, while Herrin added nine.

4. Archbishop Mitty, San Jose (13-2)

Central Coast Section | Previous: No. 4

The Monarchs earned a pair of impressive four-set victories over St. Ignatius of San Francisco and rival St. Francis of Mountain View.

Mitty defeated St. Ignatius 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 28-26 before beating St. Francis 25-16, 25-27, 25-15, 25-22.

Chayse Courtney continues to lead the attack, averaging 5.2 kills per set with a .532 hitting percentage. She also ranks second on the team in digs.

5. Mira Costa, Manhattan Beach (11-4)

Southern Section | Previous: No. 6

Mira Costa climbed one spot after sweeping rival Redondo Union on the road.

Playing before a sea of red in the Sea Hawks' gym, the Mustangs won 25-16, 25-22, 25-22.

Lily Vandeweghe led the victory with 11 kills.

The opening set was tied at 13 before Mira Costa seized control with an 11-1 run.

6. Newport Harbor, Newport Beach (25-5)

Southern Section | Previous: No. 8

Newport Harbor moves up two positions as the Sailors continue battling Los Alamitos for supremacy in the Sunset League.

7. Santa Margarita, Rancho Santa Margarita (12-8)

Southern Section | Previous: No. 9

Despite recent close losses to Torrey Pines and Sierra Canyon, Santa Margarita continues to demonstrate its ability to compete with California's top programs.

The Eagles defeated Orange Lutheran 18-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 before sweeping JSerra Catholic of San Juan Capistrano.

Those victories lift Santa Margarita two spots.

8. Los Alamitos (21-5)

Southern Section | Previous: No. 10

Los Alamitos continues to climb after sweeping Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley.

The Griffins remain locked in a competitive Sunset League race with Newport Harbor.

9. Cathedral Catholic, San Diego (13-4)

San Diego Section | Previous: No. 11

The Dons move into the top 10 after sweeping Scripps Ranch of San Diego and Christian of El Cajon.

Sophomore Baylee Wilson, a 6-foot-3 standout, leads Cathedral Catholic with an average of 4.9 kills per set.

10. Marymount, Los Angeles (14-8)

Southern Section | Previous: No. 5

Marymount takes the biggest fall among the previously ranked top 10 teams after losing to Harvard-Westlake.

The Sailors won the first meeting at home, but the Wolverines returned the favor in five sets.

With the teams splitting their two meetings, they occupy adjacent positions in this week's rankings.

11. Harvard-Westlake, Studio City (15-10)

Southern Section | Previous: No. 12

Harvard-Westlake earns one of the week's most significant victories with its five-set upset of Marymount.

In addition to the balanced offensive production from Brooke Cotter, Kahala Faucher and Ruby Sampson, setter Grace Ge contributed 31 assists.

Libero Ashley Sakonju anchored the defense with 15 digs.

The victory ended a 21-match losing streak against Marymount and gives the Wolverines new momentum in the Mission League race.

12. Rocklin (21-4)

San Joaquin Section | Previous: No. 7

Rocklin drops five spots following its four-set loss to St. Francis of Sacramento.

Kaleigh Morasci and Sidney Jones each recorded 15 kills in the defeat.

The Thunder received 18 assists from Tessa Wagnon and 15 from Elli Williams in their 6-2 offensive system.

Sophie Burns led the defense with 22 digs.

Wagnon stands 6-foot-1 and Williams is 6-foot-2, giving Rocklin unusual size at setter and additional blocking potential.

13. Crean Lutheran (20-4)

Southern Section | Previous: No. 13

Crean Lutheran holds steady after sweeping Cypress and Sunny Hills of Fullerton.

The Saints face a potentially decisive Crestview League matchup when they visit Sunny Hills on Oct. 13.

14. Orange Lutheran (23-5)

Southern Section | Previous: No. 15

Orange Lutheran moves up one spot despite losses to highly ranked Santa Margarita and Mater Dei.

In a four-set loss to Santa Margarita, Korynn Mayo recorded 22 kills, Addison Underwood added 12 and Grace Geronsin distributed 33 assists.

Mayo contributed another 16 kills against Mater Dei, while Underwood finished with 12 and Geronsin recorded 24 assists.

The Lancers continue to face some of the state's strongest competition.

15. Monte Vista, Danville (17-3)

North Coast Section | Previous: No. 16

Monte Vista continues to lead the East Bay Athletic League with a 7-0 record.

The Mustangs hold a one-game advantage over Foothill of Pleasanton and San Ramon Valley of Danville.

Kennedy Whyte leads the offense with 5.5 kills per set, while Scarlett Darnstedt and Avery Jernstedt provide additional attacking options.

16. Redondo Union, Redondo Beach (14-7)

Southern Section | Previous: No. 14

Redondo Union slips two spots after its three-set loss to rival Mira Costa.

Leah Blair led the Sea Hawks in the defeat.

Redondo Union will have an opportunity for revenge Oct. 8 when it travels approximately 2.7 miles north along Pacific Coast Highway for the rematch at Mira Costa.

17. San Ramon Valley, Danville (16-3)

North Coast Section | Previous: No. 17

San Ramon Valley remains at No. 17 after sweeping Granada of Livermore and Amador Valley of Pleasanton.

Those victories came on either side of a loss to East Bay Athletic League rival Monte Vista.

18. St. Francis, Sacramento (21-3)

San Joaquin Section | Previous: Unranked

The Troubadours make their Top 20 debut after statement victories over Folsom and Rocklin.

Sophia Palmeri and Hailey Sutton lead the attack, with Alli McDonald and Layla Hernandez providing important contributions.

Palmeri also ranks third on the team in assists and leads St. Francis in digs.

With St. Francis tied for the Sierra Foothill League lead, the Troubadours have emerged as one of Northern California's most intriguing teams.

19. Buchanan, Clovis (15-9)

Central Section | Previous: Unranked

Buchanan enters the rankings as the Bears battle Clovis North and Clovis West of Fresno for the Tri-River League lead.

Keira Nelson has been a key performer for Buchanan.

20. Foothill, Pleasanton (15-7)

North Coast Section | Previous: Unranked

Foothill joins the Top 20 after a competitive four-set loss to Monte Vista in an important East Bay Athletic League matchup.

The Falcons nearly forced a deciding fifth set, but Monte Vista closed out the fourth 28-26 to secure the victory.

Despite the defeat, Foothill showed enough to earn a place in the statewide rankings.

Teams on the Bubble

Frontier (Bakersfield), Coronado, Oaks Christian (Westlake Village), Murrieta Valley (Murrieta), Clovis West (Fresno) and Clovis North (Fresno).

Questions, comments or rankings feedback can be sent to gordon.kass@gmail.com.