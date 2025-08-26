Week 1 high school football predictions, storylines in CIF Southern Section (8/29/25)
The high school football season has just gotten its wheels up from takeoff and there's already drama.
No. 1 Mater Dei won't be playing in Week 1 because Bishop Montomgery had to forfeit Friday's game, MORE ON THAT STORY ...
However, on the field in Week 0, there were standout performances, a few shocking results, and some movement in the CIF Southern Section Top 25 rankings.
Here are the top games, compelling matchups and storylines to watch in Week 1 (Aug. 28-30):
CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0) AT SANTA MARGARITA (0-1), THURSDAY
Well, after QB Dominick Catalano torched Servite for 300+ yards and four TDs it's hard not to assume he'll be feeling confident on the road at Santa Margarita Thursday. However, one game isn't a great sample size for either team in this one.
Santa Margarita scored just three points in a 7-3 loss to Mission Viejo. Is that an anomaly? Hard to believe that a team with Carson Palmer as its head coach can't find a way to score.
Prediction: Corona Centennial. I'm betting on coach Matt Logan.
GARDENA SERRA (1-0) AT HAMILTON, THURSDAY
This game isn't exactly a pick'em game, but the storylines are there. Hamilton will debut its star freshman QB Thaddeus Breaux, a 6-foot-5 phenom that coach Elijah Asante believes will be a future 1st round draft selection one day.
Serra is ultra talented with speed and skill, but the Cavs also have one of the biggest and best defensive lineman in the country in Khary Wilder (Ohio State commit). Do the Yankees have anyone to stop Wilder from getting to Breaux?
When asked how Hamilton will do against No. 8, Asante said, "We're going to beat 'em. We're talented, too."
Prediction: Serra. However, if Hamilton can keep the game within three scores, I'll be impressed.
OAK HILLS (1-0) AT BISHOP AMAT (1-0), THURSDAY
Bishop Amat had a magical Week 0 to debut new coach Kory Minor's welcome back party to his old stomping grounds with a 42-14 win over St. Paul. But a bigger, nastier program in Oak Hills is coming to La Puente Thursday.
The Bulldogs are a Division 2 playoff team from 2024 that know how to play big boy football. Amat will be an underdog at home in this one, but if Minor can get the Lancers to 2-0 — is Amat back?
Prediction: Oak Hills.
DAMIEN (1-0) AT JSERRA (0-1)
This Week 1 game will tell us a lot about both teams. Damien escaped Aquinas 20-15. JSerra lost to Sierra Canyon 35-0. Is JSerra really down? Is Damien not as good as we think? This game will tell us.
The opportunity for Damien to beat a Trinity League team is coming Friday. An opportunity for JSerra to restore confidence in themselves against a very good Baseline League team is in front of them.
Prediction: JSerra. I think the Lions will get the win at home.
VALENCIA (1-0) AT CHAMINADE (1-0)
The quarterback play in this game will be fantastic between Valencia's Brady Bretthauer and Chaminade's Cameron Pooley. Both teams have good running backs, too. Valencia's Brian Bonner is an All-CIF-caliber player headed to Washington. Chaminade's Marquis Jones is emerging as a top back in the Northern Los Angeles area.
The difference maker will be the beef up front. Advantage: Chaminade.
Prediction: Chaminade will impose its will at home.
