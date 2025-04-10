Final California Top 25 girls high school basketball rankings 2024-25: Etiwanda stands alone at the top again
It's all done. The CIF State Championships. The Throne Nationals. The McDonald's All-America Games. The Chipotle Nationals.
The grind from early November to April is just that. But at the end of painstaking conditioning, the arduous practices, the long road trips, 20-something regular season games and a ferocious playoff push, championships were crowned. Celebrations completed.
Here are the top 25 girls basketball teams in California for the 2024-25 season. A familiar team in red and white is at the top.
Some statistical data, background information obtained from MaxPreps and CalHiSports
FINAL 2024-25 CALIFORNIA TOP 25 GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Etiwanda (28-5)
Highlights: Won an unprecedented third straight CIF State Open Division championships with a decisive 75-59 win over Mitty. After starting the season 2-3 and 4-4, the Eagles, behind McDonald's All-Americans Aliyahna "Puff" Morris (Cal signee) and LSU-bound Grace Knox, along with a dilligent, impassioned head coach Stan Delus, put it all together with 21 straight wins before losing in the Southern Section Open Division finals to Ontario Christian, 65-63. Undaunted and unrelenting, Etiwanda rebounded to beat the same O.C. team 67-62 in the CIF Southern California Open Division finals, then handily Mitty in the state finals. They finished No. 3 nationally in the High School On SI final rankings and No. 1 by MaxPreps and ESPN. Morris, a 5-6 point guard and first-team All-American, led Etiwanda to 121 victories over her four-year career.
Future: Arynn Finley, a 5-10 junior, was the leading scorer in the state finals (21 points). With her, Chasity Rice leading a talented 2027 class, and Delus leaving no stone unturned, the Eagles will no doubt be in the hunt for a fourth straight state crown.
2. Ontario Christian (30-2)
Highlights: Won first Southern Section Open Division championship with thrilling 65-63 win over Etiwanda, which came back to return the favor in the CIF Southern California Open Regional final, 67-62. The Knights finished No. 4 nationally.
Future: A meteoric rise to national prominence in three seasons is not an exaggeration. If the big three of sophomore guard Kaleena Smith (23.2 ppg), freshman wing Tati Griffin (17.8) and 6-7 freshman post Sydney Douglas (14.0) all return, the Knights could easily open 2025-26 as the preseason national No. 1.
3. Mater Dei (29-4)
Highlights: Had 17-game win streak after losing to then national No. 1 Mitty (59-42) in the Nike TOC semifinals led by 6-foot McDonald's All-American guard and Iowa signee Addison Deal (19.9 ppg, 7.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.4 steals), 6-1 junior wing Kaeli Wynn (17.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg) and 5-9 senior guard Amaya Williams (8.2 ppg).
Future: Wynn, daughter of head coach Jody Wynn (previously at University of Washington), fought back from a knee injury late in the season and should be 100% by next season along with a strong cast that should include promising sophomores Stella Hoss and Harmony Golightly.
4. Sierra Canyon (28-3)
Highlights: Led by 13-year head coach Alicia Komaki and one of the top juniors in the country, Jerzy Robinson (27.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg) the Trailblazers finished No. 12 nationally. Add in 6-4 junior center Emilia Krstevski (12.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.0 bpg) and a strong supporting staff and the Trailblazers almost doubled their opponents' score on the season, 2,295 points to 1,198. They won 22 straight games before a tough 62-52 setback to Ontario Christian in Southern Section Open Division round-robin play, then dropped a 69-57 overtime thriller to the same O.C. team in the CIF State Open Division Southern California semifinals.
Future: With the combination of Komaki, Robinson and Krstevski all returning, look for the Trailblazers to once again contend for state and national championships.
5. Archbishop Mitty (27-4)
Highlights: Much like 2023-24, the Monarchs won the top division of the Nike TOC, vaulting them to the top of the national rankings, only this time disaster struck. Junior sensation McKenna Wolickzko suffered a season-ending knee injury in a 61-44 loss to Ontario Christian at the Sabrina Ionescu Classic on Jan. 4. The Monarchs had defeated O.C. in the finals of the Nike TOC (59-34) and were leading in the second quarter before Woliczko, the High School On SI national Freshman and Sophomore of the Year her first two seasons, went down. Mitty, without a senior starter, responded superbly the rest of the season behind five-more college-offered players, led by freshman post Maliya Hunter, winning Central Coast Section and Northern Califonria Open Division titles. But their youth showed somewhat in the state finals, against a much-more experienced Etiwanda squad.
Future: With Woliczko set to be 100% by next fall, and the rest of the Monarchs, including All-WCAL performers Devin Cosgriff, Emma Cook, Tee McCarthy and Ze'Ni Patterson all back, Mitty should be right near the top of the preseason 2025-26 national rankings.
6. Clovis West (33-1)
Highlights: A single blemish and it was ever so slight. Otherwise these Golden Eagles were perfect. Craig Campbell had perhaps his finest team and season, only to be eliminated in the NorCal Open title game for the third year in a row by Mitty, 64-60. The team was led by UNLV signee Alexis Swillis (15.2 ppg, 8.9 rpg), Riley Walls and Keegan Medeiros, who each averaged 13.1 ppg and are headed to Cal State Monterey Bay.
Future: Campbell, according to the Cal-Hi Sports record book, is No. five all-time in state history with 768 wins (against 192 losses). With him in charge, and a scheduled strong core back led by Malohni Warren (11.9 ppg) and Ramie Chatman (8.0), the Golden Eagles should be the class of the Central Section once more.
7. San Ramon Valley (28-4)
Highlights: Considering the Wolves graduated all five starters off last season's 28-3 team, the entire season was a highlight for the Wolves who needed little time to regroup thanks to the rapid development by San Francisco Chronicle Metro Player of the Year Ella Gunderson (17.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and Carly Stern (13. ppg), a pair of sophomores, and freshman Kaitlyn Mills (10.9 ppg). The addition at misdeason of Monte Vista-transfer Alyssa Rudd (14.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg), perhaps their top all-around player, the Wolves couldn't be stopped. They breezed through the EBAL and beat eventual state Division 1 champion Carondelet three times, before absolutely peaking at the right time in Marc. They first won their first North Coast Section Open Division title with a shocking 76-43 rout over then 28-1 Acalanes. The Wolves then eliminated four-time state champion Pinewood 56-32 in the first round of the NorCal Open playoffs. The victories offered no favors as they eliminated in the semifinals at then unbeaten Clovis West, 69-62. "It was a dream season," said 11th-year coach John Cristiano, who has guided the Wolves to seasons of 27-6, 26-5, 27-5, 11-0, 26-5, 28-5, 28-3 and 28-3 since 2017. "Never saw this in our wildest dreams."
Future: Beyond bright, considering all of his starters and top bench players are back. Also waiting in the wings are a couple of 6-foot post players who will be freshmen in the fall.
8. Bishop Montgomery (22-6)
Highlights: The Southern Section is perhaps the hottest hotbed of all girls basketball regions and the Knights are a big part of that. Rheina Ale led Bishop Montgomery to its seventh 20-win season in eight years (not counting the pandemic season of 20-21). The team was led by Del Rey League MVP and All-High School On SI SoCal selection Jordin Blackmon (14.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg), a Rice signee, and Atiyah Watson (10.3 ppg).
Future: It's always bright for the Knights who rank third in the state with seven state titles, the last coming in 2024 (Division 1). The team should return a pair of double-digit scorers in Sophia Dignadice and Armanyie Reed.
9. Carondelet (30-6)
Highlights: Another very young team with no senior starters that shocked their coach, in this case Kelly Sopak, to win the CIF State Division 1 championship. The Cougars, who didn't win league or section titles, caught fire in the regionals, where it defeated Saint Francis (62-57), Bishop O'Dowd (54-37), Cardinal Newman (64-46) and St. Mary's-Stockton (56-51) win win the NorCal title. Then it pulled out a wild 51-48 victory over Southern California champion Sage Hill 51-48 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for the state crown. It was balance, defense and clutch play at its finest in the state finals as Celeste Alvarez scored a team-high 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Nobody else scored in double figures for the Cougars but six others scored at least five to take their second state title and first since 2004.
Future: Shimmering bright with all its rotational players returning including All-Metro Chronicle players Layla Dixon (13.5 ppg) and Sophia Ross (13.6 ppg). Sopak, who earned his 500th win during the season, was selected the CalHiSports Coach of the Year. Besides getting halfway to 1,000, Sopak is also well known for founding the nationally-recognized CalStars AAU program and coaching WNBA standout Sabrina Ionescu from a youth through her high school days at Miramonte.
10. Sage Hill (23-12)
Highlights: The Lightning won their second CIF Southern California Regional championship with a 52-41 Division 1 win over Windward as junior Amalia Holguin had 24 points and freshman center Eve Fowler added nine points and 18 rebounds. Sage Hill, which won the state Division 2 title in 2022, lost in the state finals to Carondelet 51-48 despite 21 points from Holguin and 13 points by sophomore Kamdyn Klamberg.
Future: With Holguin (14.6 ppg), Klamberg (13.1 ppg) and freshmen Fowler and Addison Uphoff all returning starters returning, Sage Hill should make another state-title push.
11. Windward (21-11)
3 top players: F Samari Bankead (2025, Central Florida signee), G Charls Rainey (2027), G Amel Cook (2028).
3 big wins: Bishop Montgomery (60-57, 11/29), McClatchy (60-47, 12/28), Fairmont Prep (79-55, 3/8).
12. Pinewood (23-5)
3 top players: G Jolyn Ding (2025, 14.4 ppg), G Vallory Kuelker (2025, 15.7 ppg), W Katherine Garr (2025, 13.0 ppg).
3 big wins: Salesian (66-22, 1/11), San Ramon Valley (57-52, 1/18), Priory (57-50, 1/31).
13. McClatchy (25-7)
3 top players: W Nina Cain (2025, Sacramento Bee POY, 18.3 ppg, Washington signee), W Norrett Lewis (2025, 14.2 ppg), W Daisy Throckmorton (2026, 10.9 ppg).
3 big wins: Cardinal Newman (57-46, 11/30), Folsom (64-53, 2/28), Acalanes (57-47, 3/5).
14. Acalanes (28-3)
3 top players: F Dulci Vail (2025), G Karyss Lacanlale (2025), Sophie Chin (2025).
3 big wins: Caruthers (68-45, 12/14), San Ramon Valley (72-57, 12/28), Cardinal Newman (78-52, 2/26)
15. Fairmont Prep (23-11)
3 top players: SG Adyra Rajan (2026, 23.0 ppg), W Sarah Aldeguer (2026, 15.2 ppg), G Maria Mejia (2025, 11.9).
3 big wins: St. Mary's-Stockton (62-48, 12/14), Sage Hill (63-46, 1/4), Windward (69-65, 2/22).
16. Rancho Christian (26-9)
3 top players: G Julia Wilson (2025, 21.4 ppg, Gonzala signee), G Ebony Taylor-Smith (2026, 15.0 ppg), G Alyson Boyd (2026, 12.8 ppg)
3 big wins: Francis Parker (66-57, 12/6), Mt. Zion Prep Academy (70-69, 1/3), Brentwood School (58-48, 2/28).
17. Brentwood (27-9)
3 top players: SG Lev Felman (2025, 15.0 ppg), SG Payton Sugar (2025, 13.6 ppg), G Reena White (2027, 9.8 ppg).
3 big wins: Fairmont Prep (69-59, 1/20), Moreno Valley (77-65, 2/22), La Jolla Country Day (74-63, 3/4).
18. Moreno Valley (26-8)
3 top players: W Alaysha Mills (2027, 16.22 ppg, 9.2 rpg), G Bella Medina (2026, 12.6 ppg), G Lelayjah Mills (2025, 10.9 ppg).
3 big wins: Mission Hills (82-54, 12/14), Carondelet (55-46, 12/19), Rancho Christian (80-76, 2/3).
19. St. Mary's (20-14)
3 top players: F Evelini (2026, 11.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg), PG Nyah Buntun (2025, 9.7 ppg, 3.8 apg), G Mia Jamias (2026, 9.4 ppg).
3 big wins: Bishop O'Dowd (43-37, 11/30), Priory (56-49, 1/17), Piedmont (61-48, 3/8).
20. Cardinal Newman (27-6)
3 top players: G Kate Schat (2025, 16.6 ppg, Santa Clara signee), F Saundra Jordan (2028, 12.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg), G Macie Flores (2027).
3 big wins: JSerra Catholic (54-53, 12/27), Piedmont (51-45, 2/20), Clovis (62-61, 3/6)
21. Clovis (25-9)
3 top players: G Sadie Sin (2026, 17.7 ppg), Saiya Sidhu (2025, 14.9 ppg), W Yasmin Aguilera (2026, 12.3 ppg).
3 big wins: St. Mary's (53-45, 11/25), San Ramon Valley (63-61, 12/13), Caruthers (68-64, 2/18).
22. Folsom (26-4)
3 top players: F Sophia Mindermann (2025, 16.0 ppg, Sacramento Bee POY, UOP signee), G Ava Rawlins (2025, 1st team All-Sac Bee), F Dixie McLanahan (2025, 2nd team All-Sac Bee).
3 big wins: Antelope (52-48, 12/7), New Smyrna Beach, Fla. (84-40, 12/27), Pinewood (66-50, 1/4),
23. Oak Park (21-4)
3 top players: SG Maya Deshautelle (2027), G Delaney White (2026), G Ava Rogerson (2028).
3 big wins: Redondo Union (62-55, 11/29), Legacy-Las Vegas (75-53, 12/28), North (68-57, 2/28)
24. Ventura (27-4)
3 top players: G Kailee Staniland (2026, 19.5 ppg), F Brinley anderson (2027, 14.2 ppg), G Emily Rea (2025, 11.9 ppg).
3 big wins: Antelope (57-56, 1/3), Caruthers (42-34, 1/4), Crean Lutheran (53-38, 2/19)
25. Caruthers (26-6)
3 top players: G Emmi Almeida (2026), G Izabel Mendez (2025), G Kara Higuchi (2025)
3 big wins: Sacred Heart Cathedral (66-64, 3/6), Salesian (77-63, 3/11), Rancho Bernardo (56-37, 3/15, CIF State D2 title).