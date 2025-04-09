McDonald's All-American Games make 'All-Star' impact in communities beyond basketball
The best shot of the weekend didn't come from a heated scrimmage. It didn't dazzle the crowd at the McDonald's All-American Games. It didn't come from a 5-star recruit.
It didn't come from top prospect AJ Dybantsa, who jumped over Angel Reese in the dunk contest. Mikel Brown Jr. and Aaliyah Chavez were crowned 3-point champions, but they didn't supply the best make of the weekend, either.
It came from a 9-year-old boy at the Ronald McDonald House in New Hyde Park, Queens, as America's best high school basketball players participated in various activities with families and children who are supported by the charity’s services and care programs.
The boy was standing atop the jungle gym when Chavez gave him a small, Nerf-like basketball with her outstretched arm. He then hoisted the ball toward a 5-foot, toy hoop that was 20 feet away.
SWISH! ... nothing but net.
The yard erupted in praise. The boy smiled ear to ear. Chavez threw her hands in the air in celebration. Fellow McDonald's All-American Grace Knox was stunned — her jaw dropped with her hands out wide in disbelief.
"It was an honor to be here with these kids," Duke commit Cayden Boozer said. "Despite their struggles, they still have smiles on their faces."
The Ronald McDonald House visit had a two-sided impact — touching the hearts of players just as much as it leaves an impression on the children.
"It's eye-opening to see," Boozer added.
The McDonald's All-American Game has been showcasing tomorrow's basketball stars since 1977.
Current NBA standouts like LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant all donned some form of the white, yellow and red jerseys — but more importantly, it's where their All-Star DNA of philanthropy and community outreached was forged.
Former 10-time NBA All-Star and future NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony was a McDonald's All-American in 2002.
That year's edition of the prestigious game was played at Madison Square Garden. He talked about that weekend like it was yesterday.
"The McDonald’s All-American Game puts you in an environment where it’s bigger than basketball. There's more to it," Anthony told High School On SI. "It's about helping people out. Helping kids out. Helping communities. It's a very community-based organization."
"That's one lesson I learned during my experience at the (McDonald's All-American) game," Anthony said.
Anthony, a New York native, made a surprise visit this year to New Heights Youth, Inc., a sports-based youth development organization.
It hosted a basketball clinic where Anthony gifted all the youngsters with McDonald’s All-American Games Happy Meals and one-of-a-kind jerseys designed by Brooklyn-based designer Tyrrell Winston and inspired by Carmelo’s 2002 McDonald’s All-American Games attire.
"It’s amazing to see the kids smiling," Anthony said.
Ronald McDonald House visits have been part of the McDonald's All-American Games for more than two decades.
"We've had the benefit of a legacy, and every year we think about how we are building on that legacy," McDonald's Senior Vice President and Chief Impact Officer Michael Gonda said. "That happens on the court with the players ... a lot of it happens off the court. For us, this is more than one night of basketball."
The athletes decorated cupcakes, played video games, had a shoot-around with the players and enjoyed Happy Meals together.
"We're here to make a difference in the community. This year, that's New York City," Gonda added. "Many (McDonald's All-American) athletes that've come before this year's class have felt the same commitment to make this about more than just a game."
Sabrina Ionescu was the MVP of the McDonald's All-American game in 2016.
She went on to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 WNBA Draft before becoming a three-time All-Star and 2024 WNBA champion with the New York Liberty.
"(Giving back) is a big piece of what I want to do," said Ionescu, who is Romanian-American. "I want my legacy to impact communities and grow the game of basketball. Also worldwide, being able to tap into different countries to understand the adversity and difficulties that they face there.
"Basketball is a universal language, so for me, it's being able to provide that access with the platform that I have. I always try to understand it's a lot bigger than myself, and it's really (about) giving back."
During the boys McDonald's All-American game on April 1, ESPN's Paul Biancardi emphasized the talent in this year's class.
AJ Dybantsa, who's headed to BYU, is the consensus No. 1 overall recruit and projected to be an NBA Lottery pick in 2026. Kansas-bound guard Darryn Peterson could certainly be in the NBA ranks after just one year of college.
Dybantsa already has community impact on his mind.
"Wherever I hopefully get drafted to, that city is also going to get my love and support," he said in an interview with High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero.
There were NBA bloodlines in the game, too.
Cameron and Cayden Boozer are the sons of former NBA forward Carlos Boozer. USC commit Alijah Arenas is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. The thought of giving back is not foreign.
"I realize there’s more to life than just basketball and what you can really get out of basketball," Arenas said. "I'm kind of a guy that just likes to laugh and have fun, that's my thing. No matter where I am ... I just want to make everybody smile."
The impact on communities runs deep thanks to the McDonald's All-American Games' collaboration with Ronald McDonald House, and the traditional visits each year help to make sure the next crop of basketball stars are standouts off the court as much as they are on it.
