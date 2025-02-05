Huntington Beach (CA) quarterback Brady Edmunds discusses his commitment to Ohio State
Although the 2026 class is on deck, that hasn’t stopped teams from looking into adding elite players in the 2027 class.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the teams which did exactly that. The Buckeyes landed a commitment from 2027 quarterback Brady Edmunds.
Edmunds is the 12th-ranked player and No. 2-ranked QB in the nation according to 247Sports. He committed to the Buckeyes on December 2nd and has been happy with his decision so far. He currently plays for Huntington Beach High School in Huntington Beach, California.
We caught up with Edmunds recently to discuss where he stacks up against other high school quarterbacks, his commitment and his aspirations.
“My season went really well. I felt like I improved a ton from last year and most importantly I felt like I improved game after game this year, the 12th ranked five-star stated to High School on SI. “I think there’s some obvious things that make me highly recruited like my size and therefore arm talent/strength. I think my maturity level and my understanding of the game of football also separates me a ton but I strongly believe I can go throw for throw with anyone and that there isn’t a stronger or more accurate arm than me at the high school level."
He detailed his recruitment despite being committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes which leads him to believe his recruitment is going well.
“I think with me committed to the national champs, my recruitment, has obviously gone pretty dang well. My plans are to get out to OSU as much as possible and get this 2026 and 2027 recruiting class going. My commitment has been great. I am 1000% locked in and can’t wait to officially be a Buckeye.”
The California prospect is hopeful to win a championship but also has a personal goal in mind. That goal is to be Gatorade Player of the Year. He lists his full goals below ahead of his junior and senior seasons.
“I want to win a CIF championship with my boys at HB. I also want to be Gatorade Player of the Year and be ranked as the No. 1 player in the country; a 5-star on every site. Win the Elite 11.”
