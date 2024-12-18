Mater Dei’s future is bright with 2027 QB Furian Inferrera ready to take over
When Mater Dei’s legendary head coach Bruce Rollinson retired in 2023, the worry was that the Monarchs could fall off their perch as arguably the nation's best high school football program; after all, coach Rollinson was credited with five national championships in 34 years with the Southern California program. After a 13-1 campaign in 2023 capturing another state championship, Mater Dei closed out any doubters in 2024 with a perfect season (13-0). With Dash Beierly heading off to University of Washington, the future of the Monarchs’ program is in great hands with Furian Inferrera spinning the pigskin.
The Class of 2027 talent reflected on the championship winning season.
“I feel like it was one straight out of a movie,” Inferrera shared. “This year, we were so close. We were like a family. Where we started in the beginning, we knew we were talented, but we had some growing pains in the first couple of games, and then we ramped up. By the time we got to the championship game, we were a complete and whole team. It was like a dream of a season, that is how I view it.”
Mater Dei turned to Inferrera at key points during the season to help complete victories. The experience gained and the time spent with Beierly going over game plans will help Inferrera continue the unbeaten streak in 2025.
“First and foremost, Dash is my best friend,” Inferrera said. “When he came in, we got after it competing at quarterback, but we are best friends. I was asking him questions all the time; picking his brain was big for me.
“From a leadership standpoint, I learned how to create relationships with all the guys on the team. I feel that I do that well; that will help me next season. That was something Dash is great at. Some may take it the wrong way, but it is not meant to be bad, Dash was great at being a game manager. As a quarterback, you have to manage the team and lead your team to a victory, he did an amazing job of that this year. I learned that from him. I picked his brain about it, and that will help me next year.”
One can only imagine how badly Inferrera wants to hit the field this offseason showcasing his growing talents. He will get his chance with a loaded 7-on-7 team.
“I am playing with B12; a team out of Washington,” Inferrera stated. "We have some of the top recruits in the nation on our team like the Pula twins (Jaron and Kennan – UT); they are both committed to UCLA. We have Brock Harris (UT), a five-star tight end, and Cederian Morgan (AL). We will be stacked on offense; it will be fun playing with them this offseason.”
Since his early days suiting up with Corona’s OG Ducks, those who follow prep football in California have been well-aware of Inferrera. The 7-on-7 tournaments and camps will be Inferrera’s stage.
“To be honest, I want to show everyone why I will be the starter at Mater Dei this year,” Inferrera shared. “I want to show the world what I can do. I didn’t make the early ranking cycle; I want to show them why I am one of the top QBs in the nation.
“I am not afraid to compete against any of the guys on there. I want to go out there and compete. Year to year, during my offseason my development has been crazy. I made a huge jump last year, and I will take an even bigger jump this offseason. I want to put on a show to prove why I should be one of the top ranked QBs in the nation.”
College coaches will be watching. Mater Dei’s next in line has offers from Boston College, Hawaii, Nebraska, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, and Utah Tech. So it seems, all Power Four programs are scouting Inferrera.
“Oregon, Texas, Michigan, I went up there, LSU, Oklahoma, they have invited me out, but I haven’t been there yet,” Inferrera stated. “Hopefully I can go there this offseason. BYU’s coach came to see me. Louisville came to see me, and so did UCLA. Arizona State is showing interest. Stanford is showing interest, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Georgia; that’s all I can think of right now.
“Georgia been showing a lot of interest since I went up there. They are a big one showing interest. Auburn is showing interest as well.”
If all goes as planned, the frequent flyer miles will be stacked up in a hurry in 2025.
“I definitely want to go see Auburn,” Inferrera shared. “I am 90 percent sure I will visit Texas. I am interested in USC; they haven’t reached out yet. I will go to a camp there. I am interested in Michigan. I will 100 percent go visit Oregon.
“It depends on who invites me out. We will see; coaches are still in bowl preparation. I will go to Boston College. Coach (Jonathan) DiBiaso (QB) is my guy. Georgia, I will get back to LSU, UCLA, and Nebraska; I love going there. I will go to the ones I am really interested in.”
Beyond all the wins on the field, Mater Dei is unique in another way; three of their former quarterbacks have gone on to win the Heisman Trophy: John Huarte (Notre Dame), Matt Leinart (USC), and Bryce Young (Alabama).