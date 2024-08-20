SBLive's All-City Section high school football team (2024 preseason edition)
As we head into the 2024 high school football season in Southern California, SBLive is winding down its preseason coverage of the LA City Section.
SBLive has already revealed the top players to watch, looked ahead to the best matchups week by week, and published the preseason Top 10 rankings.
Here is SBLive's All-City Section preseason high school football team.
OFFENSE
QB - Jaden O'Neal, Narbonne, Jr. (Oklahoma)
The most highly-touted prospect in the City Section. O'Neal transferred from Newport Harbor and will be eligible immediately to kick off his junior campaign. O'Neal will have a lot of weapons at his disposal.
QB - Eduardo Cuevas, Franklin, Sr.
One of the section's top quarterbacks tossed for 1,939 yards and 19 TDs as a junior.
RB - Kameryn Hurst, Carson, Sr.
Hurst split carries with Jerry Misaalefua last year at tailback, the backfield is all Hurst's now. He ran for 945 yards and 10 TDs on 103 carries in 2023. Look for Hurst to have well over 1,000 yards rushing in 2024.
RB - Dredon Fowles, Birmingham, Sr.
The speedster. Fowles ran for 565 yards and eight TDs on just 74 carries last season, splitting carries with Ronnell Hewitt, who is now at Westlake High.
OL - Tep Tuaau, Carson, Sr.
Returning All-City 2nd team selection.
OL - Evan Epenesa, Narbonne, Jr.
Returning All-City 2nd team selection.
OL - Frankie Rivera, San Pedro, Sr.
One of San Pedro's top lineman in a run-heavy offense.
OL - Cole Ward, Palisades, Sr.
Ward will lead an inexperienced offensive line for the Dolphins. Coach Dylen Smith listed Ward as a key returning in 2024.
OL - Noah Hernandez, Garfield, Sr.
Returning All-League lineman for coach Lorenzo Hernandez.
WR - Jonas Leal-Paz, Eagle Rock, Sr.
Leal-Paz had 834 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns last seaon, which earned him All-City honors as a junior.
WR - Allen Blaylock, Narbonne, Jr.
Blaylock was the team's top receiver in 2023 with 717 yards receiving on 59 receptions and seven TDs.
WR - Steve Perez, Banning, Sr.
An All-City performer in 2023, Perez is one of the best wideouts in the Section after recording 907 yards receiving on 50 receptions and five TDs. He also rushed for five scores and tallied 335 yards rushing on 58 carries.
WR - Xavier Owens, Narbonne, Jr.
Owens tallied more than 500 yards rushing and five TD catches in 2023 on just 35 receptions.
TE - Dylan Rubio, San Pedro, Sr.
All-City returning tight end in the Open Division.
ATH - David Sandy, LA Jordan, Sr.
Sandy did a little bit of everything in 2023. He passed for 343 yards and three TDs, but also ran for 2,904 yards and 39 TDs. He also tallied 65 tackles and had two INTs.
K - Pedro Colin, Angelou, Sr.
Returning All-City kicker.
DEFENSE
DE - Chinedu Onyeagoro, King/Drew, Sr. (SMU)
Onyeagoro recorded 21 sacks last year and had 95 total tackles. He's pledged to record 35 sacks in 2024. One of the best edge rushers on the West Coast. Returning All-City Defensive MVP in Division I.
DL - Andy Bailon, Birmingham, Sr.
Returning All-City defensive lineman for defending City Section Open Division champs.
DL - James Montes, Kennedy, Jr.
Montes recorded seven sacks in 2023 and tallied 29 tackles up front for the Cougars.
DE - Kody Galloway, Banning, So.
Galloway recorded 131 tackles as a freshman with 17 tackles for loss, including 6.5 sacks.
LB - Mark Iheanachor, Narbonne, Sr. (SMU)
Iheanachor recorded 93 tackles as a junior with 12 tackles for loss. One of the top linebackers on the West Coast.
LB - Jake Treibatch, Palisades, Sr.
Treibatch had 60 tackles, including nine for loss in 2023. He also tacked on 2.5 sacks. All-City Open Division selection in 2023.
LB - Mark Edwards, Narbonne, Sr.
Transfer from Palmdale is a Division I-level backer.
LB - Eddie Plaza, Birmingham, Sr.
Two-time All-City linebacker will anchor the defense for coach Jim Rose. Plaza recorded 103 tackles in 2023.
LB - Pedro Ibanez, Banning, Sr.
Ibanez tallied an impressive 132 tackles as a junior.
DB - Ernest Nunley, Narbonne, Jr.
Nunley recorded 28 tackles and had three interceptions as a sophomore.
DB - Daveion McCarthy, Angelou, Sr.
McCarthy had five interceptions and 44 tackles as a junior.
DB - Christopher Gonzalez, Bell, Sr.
Gonzalez led the City in interceptions with nine as a junior. He also had 70 tackles.
DB - Troy Taulua, Carson, So.
One of few freshman selected to the All-City team (2nd team) in 2023.
DB - Anthony Estrada, San Pedro, Sr.
Returning All-City selection in the secondary. Plays wide recieiver, too.
ATH - Jayden Garcia, Garfield, Jr.
Returning All-City selection. Plays offense and defense.
P - Justin Casteneda-Pop, Hawkins, Sr.
Returning All-City punter.
