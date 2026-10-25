Stat Stuffers: Top Performances from Week 9 in CIF High School Football

Here are the best performances from Week 9, which includes games covered Thursday through Saturday (October 22-24).

High School On SI will highlight these athletes every week. We call them Stat Stuffers, but there are levels to this ... you'll see.

Here are the best performances from this week’s high school football games across the Southland.

VIDEO GAME NUMBERS

These performances are like something out of a video game. Only a few athletes per week will provide games worthy of this section.

RB, Asir Nembhard, Mater Dei — Nembhard set a school record with 349 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns in the Monarchs' win over Orange Lutheran.

QB, Nathaniel Cadet, L.A. Marshall — Cadet put together a monster performance, throwing for 402 yards and seven touchdowns in a win over L.A. Wilson.

QB, E’lacion Saxton, Bellflower — Saxton threw for 441 yards and six touchdowns to lead Bellflower to a win over Norwalk.

QB, Nicholas Hoang, Culver City — Hoang threw for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns in Culver City's win over Torrance.

RB, Isaiah Wilson, Rialto — Wilson ran for 296 yards on 28 carries and scored six touchdowns in a win over Kaiser.

MONSTER GAMES

Tru Warrior Casas put up a huge performance for Fairfax, rushing for 331 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Palisades. Meanwhile, Nogales' Gatsbee Gumban ran for 325 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Don Lugo.

Trabuco Hills' Luke Hoffman ran for 119 yards with three touchdowns in a win over Aliso Niguel.

Joseph Lara powered Bonita's ground game with 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a win over Charter Oak, while AJ Monroe ran for 269 yards and four touchdowns to lead St. Pius X-St. Matthias past St. Paul.

It was a big night for Matix Frithsmith of Hart, who rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns while adding four catches for 92 yards and another score in a win over Canyon Country Canyon. Maliq Allen also found the end zone four times on the ground, helping St. John Bosco defeat Servite with 136 rushing yards.

Shiloh Wickliffe ran for 195 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland's win over Granada Hills, and Matthew Quintanilla added 157 rushing yards for Granada Hills Kennedy in a win over San Fernando.

Foothill beat Tesoro thanks to the performance of Aidan Feraj, who ran for 149 yards and three scores.

On the passing front, Star Thomas III threw for 423 yards and six touchdowns to lead Orange to a win over Irvine. Thaddeus Breaux did a little bit of everything for Hamilton, passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 103 yards in a win over Venice.

Koa Regalado accounted for six touchdowns, throwing for five and running for another, as Colton defeated Rim of the World. Ian Ditch also had a big night, throwing four touchdown passes and running for two more in Mary Star of the Sea's win over St. Bernard.

For Carson, Chris Fields III passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more in a win over San Pedro. Talon Spencer matched that four-touchdown combination, throwing for two scores and rushing for two in Capistrano Valley's win over Villa Park.

Jaden Jefferson helped Corona Centennial earn a win over Chaparral, passing for 258 yards and a touchdown while running for 75 yards and another score. Chaparral's Dane Weber also had a productive night despite the loss, throwing for 222 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 116 yards.

Bellflower's passing attack was clicking, with Keon’Dre Smith catching nine passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Norwalk. Jordan Walker had four catches for 174 yards and three touchdowns for L.A. Marshall against L.A. Wilson.

KJ Woodbury made two big plays for Orange, hauling in touchdown receptions of 79 and 72 yards against Irvine. Teammate Star Thomas III threw for 423 yards and six touchdowns in the win.

Culver City's Jo’el La Foe caught 11 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns against Torrance, while Torrance's Isaac Mora answered with 10 receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Drake Robinson was a touchdown machine for Fountain Valley, catching 10 passes for 162 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Placentia Valencia. Michael Farinas caught nine passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns for Chaparral in its loss to Corona Centennial.

Chris Flores contributed in multiple ways for Orange Lutheran, catching nine passes for 118 yards and throwing for 74 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Mater Dei. Moises Keith-Chavez caught five passes for 150 yards in Irvine University's win over Buena Park.

Trevor Scott threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns to lead Long Beach Poly past Long Beach Millikan. Marty Slye passed for 267 yards and a touchdown in Salesian's win over St. Anthony.

On defense, Isaiah Danns made a game-changing play for Mater Dei, returning an interception 86 yards for a touchdown to help clinch the win over Orange Lutheran. Noah Sanchez came through for Crespi with a sack, an interception and eight tackles in a win over Bishop Alemany.

Jesse Pineda recorded two sacks for Granada Hills Kennedy in its win over San Fernando, while Alifeleti Tuihalamaka also had two sacks in Oaks Christian's win over Newbury Park.

Special teams deserves some love, too. Trevor Koko made three field goals, including a 44-yarder, in San Juan Hills' win over San Clemente. Cade Mault drilled field goals from 49 and 43 yards for Santa Barbara in its win over Westlake, while Gabriel Goroyan connected from 52 yards for Westlake in the loss.

King Exusdus added a special-teams score, returning a punt for a touchdown in Sun Valley Poly's win over Verdugo Hills.