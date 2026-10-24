Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard From Week 9 (League Play)

Southern California has been experiencing challenges with mother nature the last two weekends, including wildfires, heavy winds, rain, and lightning. All factors have canceled or postponed games.

Many games in the Orange County area were delayed due to lightning. A good amount were called off and postponed until Saturday.

Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the CIF Southern Section after Week 9.

THURSDAY, OCT. 23

Norco 42, Vista Murrieta 30: Norco's win creates a big-time game with Murrieta Valley next week, winner earns an automatic bid to the postseason as the third-place finisher in the Big West-North League.

Huntington Beach 37, Troy 22: Brady Edmunds continues to deliver: 205 yards, three TDs.

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

Santa Margarita 36, JSerra 12: The Eagles move to 9-0 and at least a share of the Trinity League title. With a win next week over Orange Lutheran, SM will be outright champs.

Sierra Canyon 63, Notre Dame 6: The Trailblazers haven't lost a regular-season game since September of 2024 (against Orange Lutheran).

St. John Bosco 54, Servite 7: The Braves take care of business to set up a monster game against Mater Dei next week for second place.

Mater Dei 52, Orange Lutheran 38: Asir Nembhard ran for a school-record 349 yards on 22 carries and three TDs, according to the OC Register.

Corona Centennial 41, Chaparral 27: This game was tight at halftime before the Huskies pulled away.

Mission Viejo 58, Los Alamitos 7: The Diablos essentially set up a winner-takes-all Alpha League title game with San Juan Hills next week.

San Juan Hills 16, San Clemente 0: The Stallions pull of a stunner to keep themselves in the Alpha League title talk.

Bishop Amat 34, Loyola 10: The Lancers will have their chance at Sierra Canyon for the Mission League title in Week 10.

Crean Lutheran 31, Corona del Mar 17: The Saints are getting better at the right time of the year. Is Crean Lutheran a D2 title contender?

Inglewood 41, Leuzinger 0: The Sentinels wrapping up the Bay League title.

Chaminade 21, Gardena Serra 7: The Eagles return QB Jeremy Mallalieu from injury and pick up where they left off in the win column.

Palos Verdes 28, Redondo Union 7: QB Ryan Rakowski continues to have an All-State season.

Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 14: The Tritons keep their Marmonte League title hopes intact.

Capo Valley 30, Villa Park 18: The Cougars move to 8-1 and secure a playoff berth.

La Serna 42, Mayfair 14: The Lancers set up a showdown with Downey next week in a winner-takes-all Gateway League showdown.

Orange 55, Irvine 17: QB Star Thomas was at it again ...

Santa Barbara 13, Westlake 10: The Warriors go on the road and are stunned by the Dons.