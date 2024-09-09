Top 10 LA City Section high school football rankings (9/9/2024)
Don't let the win-loss records fool you.
Despite sub-500 records from Narbonne, Carson, Birmingham and King/Drew, each team is improving themselves by playing quality CIF Southern Section teams ahead of their respective City Section league schedule and (likely) Open Division playoffs.
Here are the City Section Top 10 rankings as of Monday, September 9.
New rankings will be released each Monday.
TOP 10 CITY SECTION RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Narbonne (1-2)
The Gauchos suffer back to back losses, but at the hand of Los Alamitos and Culver City. Scoring 26 points against Culver City shows promise as it pertains to playing against City opponents; vs. Venice; 1
2. Banning (3-0)
Banning rolled Capistrano Valley Christian 40-10. Jordan Villanueva scored three TDs; at Western; 4
3. Carson (1-2)
The Colts keep testing themselves. This week, it was in a 34-21 loss to Inglewood; vs. Paramount; 2
4. San Pedro (2-1)
San Pedro is the classic Big Ten football team of the City Section - ground and pound. Pirates beat Lawndale, 62-12; vs. Garfield; 6
5. Birmingham (0-2)
Patriots lost 31-6 to Oak Park; vs. Del Oro; 3
6. Palisades (3-0)
The Dolphins are showing they know how to score the ball, putting up 127 points in three games; vs. Brentwood; 5
7. Garfield (2-1)
The Bulldogs gut out a 14-6 win over King/Drew. Ceasar Reyes ran for 103 years and a TD; at San Pedro; 9
8. Gardena (3-0)
The Panthers beat Centennial High 66-0, and have outscored their opponents 132-7. Gardena's toughest game might not come until league play; vs. Dymally; 7
9. King/Drew (1-2)
King/Drew is still putting it together, but time is running out; at Marquez; 8
10. Granada Hills (1-2)
The Highlanders have played two City Section Open Division-quality teams in Banning and Palisades. Both resulted in losses, but the strength of schedule is worth noting; vs. Kennedy; Unranked
