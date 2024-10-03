High School

Top 10 San Diego Section high school football rankings (9/30/24)

In an abbreviated week with only four of the Top 10 in action, top ranked Lincoln scores the most impressive win with a 30-point win at Sacramento Grant.

San Diego Lincoln QB Akili Smith Jr. in 2023 playoff game with Granite Hills. Smith is an Oregon commit
San Diego Lincoln QB Akili Smith Jr. in 2023 playoff game with Granite Hills. Smith is an Oregon commit / Photo: Justin Fine

The two teams many believe will repeat as San Diego Section Open Division finalists had very good games last week.

Lincoln (3-2) went on the road more than 500 miles to defeat 2023 Northern California 2-A champion Sacramento Grant 49-19 behind two rushing touchdowns apiece from Junior Curtis (eight carries, 130 yards) and Aden Jackson (14, 84).

The Hornets remained firmly in the No. 1 spot in the SBLive/High Schools on SI San Diego Section Top-10 rankings.

Third seed Granite Hills, which last year beat Lincoln in the SDS Open Division finals, had little trouble in a 45-0 win at Madison as Max Turner rushed 11 times for 84 yards and three touchdowns. Seven different Eagles carried the ball and seven different players caught passes, from QBs Zac Benitez and Lathan Fry, who combined to complete 18 of 22 for 175 yards and a TD.

Here are the latest rankings as of September 30, 2024 (rankings released every Monday)

TOP 10 CIF-SDS RANKINGS

1. Lincoln (3-2)

football photo
Akili Smith, shown here in a 2023 playoff game versus Granite Hills, completed 7 of 14 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in Lincoln's 49-19 win over Grant last week. Smith is an Oregon commit. / Photo: Justin Fine

Last week: 1
Results: Beat Sacramento Grant, 49-19
Next: Friday vs. Los Alamitos

2. Cathedral Catholic (4-1)

Last week: 2
Results: Bye
Next: Friday at St. Augustine

3. Granite Hills (4-1)

Photo football
Granite Hills celebrating its 2023 San Diego Section Open Division title after a 27-26 win over Lincoln / Photo: Justin Fine

Last week: 3
Results: Beat Madison, 45-0
Next: Friday vs. Steele Canyon

4. Mission Hills (4-1)

Last week: 5
Results: Bye
Next: Friday at Carlsbad

5. La Costa Canyon (5-0)

Last week: 6
Results: Bye
Next: Oct. 4 at Poway

6. San Marcos (4-1)

Last week: 4
Results: Bye
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Fallbrook

7. Carlsbad (4-1)

Last week: 7
Results: Bye
Next: Friday vs. Mission Hills

8. El Camino (4-1)

Last week: 9
Results: Beat Oceanside, 21-17
Next: Friday at Torrey Pines

9. Mount Miguel (4-1)

Last week: 8
Results: Lost to Los Angeles Loyola, 46-38
Next: Friday vs. Grossmont

10. Torrey PInes (2-3)

Last week: 10
Results: Bye
Next: Friday vs. El Camino

Five others to watch: Brawley (5-0), La Jolla (4-1), Poway (3-2), Oceanside (3-3), Rancho Bernardo (4-1)

