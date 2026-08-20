Top 20 LA City Section High School Football Players to Watch in 2026

The 2026 high school football season has arrived in the CIF Los Angeles City Section, bringing with it an intriguing collection of established stars, college recruits and young players poised for breakout seasons.

Carson quarterback Chris Fields returns after leading the Colts to the Open Division championship, while Hamilton sophomore quarterback Thaddues Breaux already owns nine Division I offers after a spectacular freshman season. On defense, Cal commit Elyjah Staples of Marquez and San Diego State commit Deandre Kirkpatrick of Crenshaw headline a talented group of playmakers.

Here are 20 of the top offensive and defensive players to watch in LA City Section football in 2026, followed by 10 more players who earned honorable mention.

Top Offensive Players to Watch in CIF LA City Section Football

Senior QB Chris Fields (Carson)

College: Georgetown

2025 Stats: Threw for 2,031 passing yards, 29 TDS, rushed for 958 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to the Colts LA City Section Open Division Title. Also was awarded the Open Division MVP and selected to the All-State team.

Analysis: Chris Fields has improved tremendously this off-season cleaning up his mechanics and getting in the weight room. Has the arm and IQ to pick apart a defense and at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, he can run through or outrun defenders.

Sophomore 4-Star QB Thaddues Breaux (Hamilton)

2025 Stats: Breaux passed for 3,230 yards and 32 touchdwons. He rushed for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Breaux was selected to the Division 1 All-City team and the Maxpreps Freshman All-American team. He also broke the City Section completion percentage.

Analysis: Breaux has the prototypical size, 6-foot-5 225 pounds, and arm strength of a Power 4 Division 1 Quarterback. Has 9 Division 1 offers so far.

Senior WR Nicholas Fonseca (South Gate)

2025 Stats: Fonseca had 99 receptions for 1,784 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns while leading the Rams to LA City Section Division 1 title. He was also awarded the Division 1 MVP.

Analysis: Fonseca is a dangerous weapon for South Gate. He has the route technique, speed, and agility to beat defenders. Fonseca also is a key player for South Gate in the return game and on the defensive side of the ball. At 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, Division I coaches have been hesitant to make offers. Wherever Fonseca lands, he can become a vital piece to the college program.

Senior OL Pablo Granados (Birmingham)

Analysis: At 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Granados is primed for a breakout year. He has the size and power to move the needle massively for Birmingham's running game. Granados has broad shoulders and speed which make him unique. He could potentially attract some attention for Division I schools.

Senior WR Nathan Williams (Carson)

College: Idaho State

2025 Stats: Williams made 40 receptions for 568 yards and eight touchdowns en route to the Colts LA City Section Open Division Title.

Analysis: The 6-foot-2, 175 pound receiver will be QB Chris Field’s favorite target this year. Williams is a route technician who can also beat you overtop. Williams committed to Idaho State the same weekend of his visit.

Senior WR Damico Martin (King/Drew)

2025 Stats: Caught 27 passes for 346 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rushed for 136 on 18 attempts. Martin, who mainly played DB last year, also recorded 6 interceptions last year.

Analysis: Although the stats aren’t comparable to some of his peers on the list, Damico Martin was ‘Mr. Do It All’ for The Golden Eagles last season. Martin is primed for a breakout year playing WR this season.

Senior RB Caesar Reyes (Garfield)

2025 Stats: Reyes had a monster junior season rushing for 1,695 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Analysis: Reyes spent some time at Salesion this spring before transferring back to Garfield. It is a decision which must have made head coach Patrick Vargas happy. Reyes is the consensus No. 1 running back in the City Section.

Senior WR Malachi Ross (Palisades)

2025 Stats: Ross had 50 receptions for 787 yards and nine touchdowns while being named to the Open Division All-City team.

Analysis: Ross had to backup four-Star Cal-commit Demare Dezeurn last season. Now that Dezeurn has left, via transfer, Ross will is the number one guy for the Dolphins. His quickness and agility make him hard to tackle.

Senior RB Dakota Green (Sun Valley)

Analysis: Dakota Green backed-up USC Commit Deshonne Redeaux at Oaks Christian. Green, now at Poly High in Sun Valley, impressed with the touches he got. At 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, he is not the most imposing but he is fast, twitchy, and hard to tackle. At RB1, Green is primed for a big year.

Senior OL David Medina (San Pedro)

Analysis: Medina has been the most consistent player for the Pirates for the last two years. Medina won Open Division Offensive Lineman of The Year last season. Medina is stout, and has impressive strength.

Top Defensive Players to Watch in CIF LA City Section Football:

Senior 4-Star LB Elyjah Staples (Marquez)

College: Cal

2025 Stats: Staples recorded 95 tackles, with 29 for loss, and nine sacks. On the offensive side, Staples had 35 receptions for 1,137 yards and 22 touchdowns. Staples also won Division 1 Offensive Player of The Year.

Analysis: Four-Star linebacker Elyjah Staples could have made either list but since he is getting recruited on the defensive side of the ball, we will place him on this list. Staples has a great short area burst getting up the field and has the speed to chase down plays from behind if needed. He has unbelievable bend and strength. He will be vital to Marquez’s success this season.

Senior LB Deandre Kirkpatrick (Crenshaw)

College: San Diego State

2025 Stats: Recipient of the Defensive Player of The Year for the Open Division

Analysis: At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Kirkpatrick is physically imposing and has the strength to back it up. He has quick acceleration and the hands needed to help Crenshaw on the offensive side of the ball next year if needed.

Junior OLB Kingston Sula (Carson)

2025 Stats:

Analysis: Sula has been a starter for the Colts since his freshman year. He has gained 20 pounds this offseason to play outside linebacker and he is now 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. Kingston will be a dangerous hybrid Edge/Linebacker for the Colts this season.

Senior 3-Star DT Micah Butler (Hamilton)

College: Sacramento State

Analysis: Butler is a traditional run-stopping defensive tackle. He has a big frame and will be the anchor for Hamilton’s defensive line. Butler has the strength to take on multiple blocks and is surprisingly agile for someone 6-foot-4, 290 pounds.

Sophomore DB Nathan Chandler (Birmingham)

2025 Stats: Recorded 27 tackles and 1 interception as a freshman

Analysis: Chandler started all 12 games for the Patriots as a freshman. He is still growing and has the potential to be a star for the Patriots. Chandler has incredible speed and the twitchiness needed to be an elite defensive back.

Senior LB Ty Contreras (San Pedro)

2025 Stats: Recorded 51 tackles and two sacks as the starting linebacker for the Pirates.

Analysis: Contreras is a staple for the San Pedro defense and is the epitome of a Corey Walsh coached linebacker – tough, gritty and coachable.

Freshman DB Joey Torres (King/Drew)

Analysis: Joey Torres is entering his freshman year and is slated to be a starting defensive back for King/Drew. Torres has competed against elite competition all summer and will continue to grow into his frame. Torrres' head coach, and father, Joe Torres assures us that Joey will be the best of all his siblings.

Senior LB Preston Leomiti (Carson)

2025 Stats: Recorded 99 tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception

Analysis: Leomiti is one of the most under-recruited players on this list. He is a tackling machine with the chase-down speed needed to play against the City Section Elite. A high IQ helps Leomiti be where he needs to be on the field.

Senior DE Kody Galloway (Banning)

2025 Stats: Recorded 33 tackles, 4 sacks, and 1 interceptions in an injury-riddled season.

Analysis: Galloway battled injuries last season which led to lower production. If he is back to 100%, Galloway is a disrupter on the defensive line. Had an early offer from Fresno State as a freshman. Galloway will be motivated this season.

Sophomore DB Roshaun Brown (Jefferson)

2025 Stats: Brown recorded 29 tackles and had seven interceptions in nine games. Brown also had 1,069 all-purpose yards between offense and special teams.

Analysis: Roshaun Brown isn’t a known name yet but he is definitely a “diamond in the rough” type of player. He has elite athleticism and is incredibly hard to tackle. He has a high IQ and natural instinct that will help Jefferson win some games this year.

Honorable Mentions

Senior QB Nathan Cadet (Marshall)

Senior QB Michael Gonzalez (South Gate)

Senior WR Paul Turner (Birmingham)

Senior DB Micahel O’Dell (Carson)

Junior OT Jaylen Smith (El Camino Real)

Senior DL Jaylen Cox (Carson)

Sophomore WR Le’Kai Morgan (Hamilton)

Senior QB Bennett Dome (Venice)

Junior ATH Adonis Washington (South East)

Sophomore DL Makeo Smith (King/Drew)