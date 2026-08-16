Top 15 LA City Section Football Preseason Rankings, Aug. 16

High School On SI is rolling out preseason coverage in anticipation of the CIF LA City Section's official kickoff on August 21.

Here are preseason rankings to catch up on as we get closer to Week 0.

CITY SECTION TOP 15 RANKINGS

1. Carson

Top Offensive Players: ‘27 QB Chris Fields (Georgetown Commit); ’27 WR Nathan Williams (Idaho State Commit); ‘27 WR Darren Panton; ‘27 RB Eric ‘Speedy’ Meyers; ‘28 OL Andrew Flowers

Top Defensive Players: ‘28 EDGE/LB Kingston Sula; ‘28 DB Bennie Saulter; ‘27 DB Michael O’Dell; ‘27 LB Jayden Tuioti; “27 Preston Leomiti

Impact Transfers: ‘28 DE Kaylen Capers (San Pedro); ‘27 ATH Nicholas Sandoval & ‘27 DT Jaylen Cox (Both via Leuzinger)

Analysis: Carson has the most complete roster and is the consensus No.1 seed in the LA City Section. The Colts return most starters from last year’s championship winning team and add on two impact Southern Section transfers to an already loaded roster that includes a bevy of Division 1 caliber players, including a QB/WR Duo of Chris Fields & Nathan Williams. The Colts have a great freshman class coming in and expect a few of them to start games this fall.

2. Birmingham

Top Offensive Players: ‘27 WR Paul Turner Jr.; ‘27 RB Braylen Morgan; ‘27 OL Pablo Granados; ‘27 OL Oscar Luna; ‘30 WR Breon “Boogie” Burgess.

Top Defensive Players: ‘29 DB Nathan Chandler; ‘27 DB Mathias Quinn; ‘27 S Ray Worthen; ‘27 DE Jack Feza; ‘29 DB Issac Kisubi

Impact Transfers: “28 DB Hayden Shuler & ‘27 DB Delvin Young (Both via Sierra Canyon); ‘28 WR Kaiden Jacobs (Malvern Prep); ‘28 OL Victor Munoz (Taft)

Analysis: Birmingham has had a young team the past two seasons. Their core players are now juniors and seniors which means it’s now time to ramp up expectations for the Patriots. Birmingham is loaded at the skill positions and may be the only team that can keep up with Carson. QB Daniel Kakooza saw playtime as a freshman and is now slated for a big year with the additions of Southern Section transfers but QB Exavier Johnson Jr. is also in the mix to start as a freshman. OL Pablo Granados, 6-foot-5,265-pounds, has potential to breakout as a Division I recruit this season.

3. San Pedro

Top Offensive Players: ‘27 QB Seth Solorio; ‘27 OL David Medina; ‘27 WR Jaxon Brown; ‘29 WR Gino Fugatti; ‘27 WR Bentlee Chandler

Top Defensive Players: ‘27 DE Joaquin Fernandez; ‘27 LB Ty Contreras; ‘27 DT Nehemiah Gaither; ‘27 DL Jaxon Moore

Impact Transfers: ‘27 RB Johnny Rivera (Mary Star)

Analysis: San Pedro is an Open Division mainstay. This year is no different. San Pedro has the line play and toughness to compete with the City Section elite but will have questions at the linebacker spot and overall explosiveness as a team. WR Jaxon Brown is a speedster who will be the number 1 threat for the pirates this season.

4. King/Drew

Top Offensive Players: ‘27 ATH Jemari Holt; ‘28 QB Gerald Torres; ‘28 WR Darr Muhammed; ‘27 Giovanni Guat; ‘29 OL Jerry Udeochu

Top Defensive Players: ‘27 DB Damico Martin; ‘30 DB Joey Torres; ‘27 LB Festus Nnadi; ‘28 DL Kenny Webb; ‘27 OLB LaRon Harris

Impact Transfers: ‘27 LB Kanwai Gillet (Hawkins)

Analysis: King/Drew had all three levels of football last year (Freshman, JV, & Varsity). Now it’s time for Coach Joe Torres to reap the benefits of being able to develop players at all three levels, which no City Section team has. The Golden Eagles will have size and speed and the skill positions & have the size in the trench game to keep up with almost anybody. The year will be highlighted by their trip to take on National Powerhouse, Saint Frances in Baltimore this fall.

Coach Torres says: “With 100 players in the program and the young talent coming in the last couple of years we are almost 3 deep in every position. This is our most talented team in our young 4-year history.”

5. Crenshaw

Top Offensive Players: ‘27 ATH Danniel Flowers; ‘27 RB Joshua Jones; ‘27 OL Fernando Lopez; ‘27 WR Kyion Rattler; ‘30 WR Jaiden Lewis

Top Defensive Players: ‘27 LB Deandre Kirkpatrick (San Diego State); ‘27 ATH Jacori Starks; ‘29 LB Anthony Washington Jr.; ‘30 ATH Jason Grant Jr.

Impact Transfer: ‘28 QB Ethan Grant (Los Angeles)

Analysis: Crenshaw had a magical run last postseason, making it all the way to the Open Division Final. Crenshaw will have improved QB play from the arrival of Ethan Grant and have a nice freshman class coming in. The athleticism on both sides of the ball will be there led by San Diego State commit Deandre Kirkpatrick but, size upfront and squad numbers could cost the Cougars in important games this season.

6. Marquez

Top Offensive Players: ‘27 4-Star ATH Elyjah Staples (Cal); ‘27 OL Ronald Munoz; ‘27 QB Angelo Gutierrez-Molina; ‘27 RB Fernando Aguilar

Top Defensive Players: ‘28 DB Laron Lockhart; ‘28 Damien Toro; ‘28 DL Daniel Duarte; ‘27 S Luis Jimenez

Impact Transfers: ‘29 WR Doyle Walker (DMAC); ‘28 QB Jordan Jimenez (Banning)

Analysis: Marquez has, according to the recruiting services, the best player in the City Section, 4-Star ATH Elyjah Staples. Marquez will rely heavily on him on both sides of the ball. The rest of Marquez’s roster fills out nicely but there are concerns that they are top-heavy, roster wise. A wild card for the Gladiators this season can be ATH Khalil Green who transferred in via Long Beach Jordan. Green, who played basketball at Long Beach Jordan, has no prior football experience but Offensive Coordinator, Gregory Tucker, assures us he is an athlete and “a guy to look out for.”

Coach Fortiz says: “We hang our hats on the defensive side year in and year out at Marquez.”

7. Garfield

Top Offensive Players: ‘27 RB Ceasar Reyes; ‘28 WR Jaysen Real; ‘29 OL Reynaldo Chico; ‘27 OL Christopher Jones

Top Defensive Players: ‘27 Daniel Gonzalez; ‘27 S Joshua Barrios; ‘27 DE Aidan Guzman

Analysis: Garfield’s bread and butter is the run game. This year is no different. Garfield has a dominant O-Line that will block for the best RB in the City Section, Ceasar Reyes. Garfield’s lack of dynamism will be the biggest question mark for them as they aim for another Open Division berth this season.

8. Hamilton

Top Offensive Players: ‘29 QB Thaddues Breaux; ‘29 WR Le’Kai Morgan; ‘27 RB Kristian Leslie; ‘28 WR Shelton Harrison

Top Defensive Players: ‘27 3-Star DT Micah Butler (Sacramento State); ‘27 DB Jacob Riley; ‘27 DB Demetrius Posey; ‘28 DT Chandler Edwards

Newcomers: ‘28 WR Shelton Harrison (Knight); ‘28 Eli Martinez (Animo Robinson); '28 DE Lincoln Hackett (Fairfax); '27 ATH Trayson Bradford (Dorsey)

Analysis: Year 3 under Elijah Asante is underway. National Recruit, QB Thaddues Breaux will lead the way for the Yankees. They have added some size to their line and WR Le’Kai Morgan, who had a breakout summer, will be Breaux’s favorite target. They have the speed and firepower to keep up with most but how the rest of the roster fills out will be a concern.

Coach Asante says: “Our strength is our experience, size, and versatility. We have playmakers on both sides, starting with Rivals All American ‘29 Thaddeus Breaux at QB and a veteran defense.”

9. South Gate

Top Offensive Players: ‘27 ATH Nicholas Foncesa; ‘27 QB Michael Gonzalez; ‘27 WR Ephaunie Lewis

Top Defensive Players: ‘27 DL Caio Ribeiro; ‘27 DL Juan Huerta;

Newcomers: ‘28 WR Alexis Tavera (Huntington Park); ‘29 OLB David Duarte (Manual Arts)

Analysis: South Gate will have no problem scoring this season led by their three headed monster, ATH Nicholas Foncesa, QB Michael Gonzalez and WR Ephaunie Lewis. Their biggest concern will be if their defense, which graduated a lot of starters, can get off the field consistently. They have a brutal non-league schedule but if the defense plays well, South Gate can give any team a run for their money.

10. Venice

Top Offensive Players: ‘27 QB Bennett Dome; ‘27 OL Hector Lopez; ‘29 Ethann Perea; ‘27 WR Johnathan Lee

Top Defensive Players: ‘27 DT Bryce Guidry; ‘27 LB William Oeser; ‘27 DB Jayden Watts

Newcomers: ‘27 RB Justen Key (Westchester); ‘28 Kenton Castillo (Fairfax)

Analysis: Venice returns key players in key positions and has positioned itself nicely as a contender in Division 1 this season. QB Bennett Dome will have a breakout year and will have some extra help this season from RB Justen Key who transferred in from Westchester. When healthy, Key was Westchester’s main weapon last year.

11. Banning

Top Offensive Players: ‘27 OL Maurico Ortiz; ‘29 ATH Pharrell Daniels; ‘27 RB Alonzo Ruiz

Top Defensive Players: ‘27 DE Kody Galloway; ‘29 DB Connor Swan; ‘28 DB Matthew Martinez

Newcomers: ‘28 QB Elijah Juarez (King/Drew)

Analysis: Banning in Year 1 under Nate Hollister had its expected bumps on the road. The Pilots will have improved QB play and hope to have DE Kody Galloway fully healthy this season. He is a game changer when healthy. The Pilots aren’t ready for the Open Division yet but could make a run in Division 1.

12. Palisades

Top Offensive Players: ‘27 WR Malachi Ross; ‘27 QB Robert Holohan; ‘28 WR Go Moriya

Top Defensive Players: ‘27 DB Lamont Lewis ‘27 LB Enzo Allen; ‘27 DL Hunter Kizzee

Newcomers: ‘28 ATH Jameson Della-Bella (Gardena Serra); ‘27 S Evan Bart-Plange; (Granada Hills) ‘27 TE Aiden Gecovich (Beverly Hills); ‘28 ATH Isaiah Nunez (Artesia)

Analysis: Palisades loses 4-Star WR Demare Dezeurn to transfer and QB Jack Thomas to graduation. Those are two massive holes that are hard to fill. But Coach Dylen Smith expects his team to be more versatile this year. Palisades also adds quality transfers to bolster their roster. This can be a team that is a “Dark horse” to win Division 1.

13. Dorsey

Top Offensive Players: ‘28 WR Aaron Moore; ‘27 WR Stafon Johnson Jr.; ‘27 RB De’Anthony Young

Top Defensive Players: ‘27 LB Levi Loop; ‘28 ATH Nirhyuus Dyer; ‘29 ATH Jayron Hailey

Newcomers: ‘28 QB Cecilo James IV (Gardena)

Analysis: Dorsey will have the athleticism to compete with most and will have improved QB play this season. The Dons graduated a lot of players in the trenches and on defense which means they will depend on their young guys this season.

14. El Camino Real

Top Offensive Players: ‘29 RB Raul Berdon ‘27 WR Brody Lauritzen; ‘28 OT Jaylen Smith

Top Defensive Players: ‘29 LB Kymani Williams; ‘28 LB Luke Ulibarri; ‘28 LB Tristian Fonvergne

Newcomers: ‘27 ATH Devin Del Toro & ‘28 OL Jayden Williams (Both via Chatsworth)

Analysis: Head Coach Rick Hayashida, 2024 Chargers "Don Shula Coach of the Year" winner, knows how to build a successful program. That is what he is doing with ELCO, albeit at a slow pace, he is slowly turning them back around. Nonetheless, ELCO adds two impact transfers that will help them compete against the upper half of Division 1 teams this year. OT Jaylen Smith, 6-foot-6 250-pounds, could be a breakout player.

15. Kennedy

Top Offensive Players: ‘28 WR Jayden Carter; ‘29 ATH Jaycoby Carter; ‘27 ATH Max Zepeda

Top Defensive Players: ‘27 LB Ulysses Hermosillo; ‘27 Abriel Miranda; ‘27 DB Jacob Andrade

Newcomers: ‘27 WR Kai Montgomery (Birmingham); ‘29 OL Marcus Brik (Saint Genevieve)

Analysis: The Cougars will have a big question at QB this season. They have a couple standout athletes that move the needle and have added two transfers in two key positions of need that will help them out.