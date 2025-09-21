High School

Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (9/21/25)

Sierra Canyon rises after thumping Orange Lutheran in a statement win. Mater Dei gets a bounce-back win at Bishop Gorman. Mission Viejo drops after falling in Tennessee.

Tarek Fattal

Sierra Canyon running back Jaxsen Stokes breaks into the open field on a run against Downey.
Sierra Canyon running back Jaxsen Stokes breaks into the open field on a run against Downey. / Rene Morales

New rankings will be released every Sunday throughout the season.

TOP 25 RANKINGS

(Rank, team, notes | next opponent)

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0)

St. John Bosco takes care of business against St. Louis (HI) | BYE

2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0)

The Trailblazers thump Orange Lutheran 41-9, capping a 13-day stretch with three wins | BYE

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1)

Huskies don't show any emotional letdown after beating Mater Dei, taking care of Rancho Cucamonga. | BYE

4. MATER DEI (4-1)

Monarchs go to Las Vegas and edge out a win against Bishop Gorman. | BYE

5. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1)

Eagles rout Oaks Christian 44-14. | vs. Bishop Gorman (NV)

6. MISSION VIEJO (4-1)

The Diablos are stunned in Tennessee, falling to McCallie. | at Chaparral

7. LOS ALAMITOS (5-0)

Ray Fenton's team is 6-0. | at Calabasas

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2)

Lancers will take a much-needed week off after a gauntlet non-league slate. | BYE

9. DAMIEN (5-0)

Spartans are still unbeaten and are looking like a D2 playoff contender. | BYE

10. SERVITE (3-1)

Friars are coming off a bye. | at St. Paul

11. VISTA MURRIETA (4-0)

Vista Murrieta takes down a good Beaumont team. | at El Camino

12. BEAUMONT (3-1)

Beaumont will regroup after a loss to Vista Murrieta. | BYE

13. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-1)

Stallions beat Mira Costa on the road. | BYE

14. GARDENA SERRA (3-2)

The Cavs are back in the win column after losing two straight; beat Oaks Christian. | BYE

15. JSERRA (3-2)

The Lions edge Leuzinger to get a third straight win. | BYE

16. DOWNEY (4-1)

The Vikings beat Inglewood 21-20. | BYE

17. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-1)

Nighthawks roll ML King. | at San Clemente

18. LEUZINGER (2-1)

Olympians fall to JSerra in a game they could've won. | at Hawthorne

19. TUSTIN (3-2)

Big win for the Tillers, knocking off previously-unbeaten Yorba Linda. | BYE

20. SAN CLEMENTE (3-2)

Tritons beat Chino Hills 26-13. | vs. Murrieta Valley

21. YORBA LINDA (4-1)

The Mustangs fall for the first time to Tustin. | BYE

22. EDISON (4-1)

The Chargers have won three straight, including this past week's win over Fountain Valley. | at La Serna

23. CHAPARRAL (2-2)

The Pumas are figuring something out after two straight wins. | vs. Mission Viejo

24. PACIFICA/OXNARD (4-0)

Tritons are coming off a bye week and will have another one after not being able to find a game that was lost to Bishop Montgomery. | BYE

25. CORONA DEL MAR (4-0)

Sea Kings are coming off a bye week. | at Trabuco Hills

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

