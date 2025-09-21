Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (9/21/25)
Sierra Canyon rises after thumping Orange Lutheran in a statement win. Mater Dei gets a bounce-back win at Bishop Gorman. Mission Viejo drops after falling in Tennessee.
New rankings will be released every Sunday throughout the season.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
(Rank, team, notes | next opponent)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0)
St. John Bosco takes care of business against St. Louis (HI) | BYE
2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0)
The Trailblazers thump Orange Lutheran 41-9, capping a 13-day stretch with three wins | BYE
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1)
Huskies don't show any emotional letdown after beating Mater Dei, taking care of Rancho Cucamonga. | BYE
4. MATER DEI (4-1)
Monarchs go to Las Vegas and edge out a win against Bishop Gorman. | BYE
5. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1)
Eagles rout Oaks Christian 44-14. | vs. Bishop Gorman (NV)
6. MISSION VIEJO (4-1)
The Diablos are stunned in Tennessee, falling to McCallie. | at Chaparral
7. LOS ALAMITOS (5-0)
Ray Fenton's team is 6-0. | at Calabasas
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2)
Lancers will take a much-needed week off after a gauntlet non-league slate. | BYE
9. DAMIEN (5-0)
Spartans are still unbeaten and are looking like a D2 playoff contender. | BYE
10. SERVITE (3-1)
Friars are coming off a bye. | at St. Paul
11. VISTA MURRIETA (4-0)
Vista Murrieta takes down a good Beaumont team. | at El Camino
12. BEAUMONT (3-1)
Beaumont will regroup after a loss to Vista Murrieta. | BYE
13. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-1)
Stallions beat Mira Costa on the road. | BYE
14. GARDENA SERRA (3-2)
The Cavs are back in the win column after losing two straight; beat Oaks Christian. | BYE
15. JSERRA (3-2)
The Lions edge Leuzinger to get a third straight win. | BYE
16. DOWNEY (4-1)
The Vikings beat Inglewood 21-20. | BYE
17. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-1)
Nighthawks roll ML King. | at San Clemente
18. LEUZINGER (2-1)
Olympians fall to JSerra in a game they could've won. | at Hawthorne
19. TUSTIN (3-2)
Big win for the Tillers, knocking off previously-unbeaten Yorba Linda. | BYE
20. SAN CLEMENTE (3-2)
Tritons beat Chino Hills 26-13. | vs. Murrieta Valley
21. YORBA LINDA (4-1)
The Mustangs fall for the first time to Tustin. | BYE
22. EDISON (4-1)
The Chargers have won three straight, including this past week's win over Fountain Valley. | at La Serna
23. CHAPARRAL (2-2)
The Pumas are figuring something out after two straight wins. | vs. Mission Viejo
24. PACIFICA/OXNARD (4-0)
Tritons are coming off a bye week and will have another one after not being able to find a game that was lost to Bishop Montgomery. | BYE
25. CORONA DEL MAR (4-0)
Sea Kings are coming off a bye week. | at Trabuco Hills
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- Preseason rankings, Aug. 7
- After Week 0 Top 25 rankings, Aug. 24
- After Week 1 Top 25 rankings, Aug. 31
- After Week 2 Top 25 rankings, Sept. 7
- After Week 3 Top 25 rankings, Sept. 14
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: